Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit and best Thanksgiving side dishes

Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions for Week 12.

With the bye weeks behind us, we've certainly got a lot of players worth starting in Week 12, which of course leads to difficult decisions for Fantasy owners. The Fantasy Football Today Podcast is here to help as we break down the AFC home games in our first of two Start or Sit episodes. And we're in the Thanksgiving spirit, so get ready for some unhealthy debate about side dishes.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Any hope for the Raiders passing game this week?
  • Who should you be starting Andy Dalton over?
  • The success of the Miami wide receivers could depend on who is playing quarterback
  • It seems like a very tough week for running backs
  • Important injury updates from around the NFL
