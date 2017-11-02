Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit for the AFC home games; A.J. Green, Alex Collins face tough matchups
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other challenging Week 9 choices?
We begin our Start or Sit analysis of Week 9 with the first of two episodes dedicated to helping you set your lineups and win the week.
A.J. Green faces the toughest Fantasy matchup for a wide receiver while Alex Collins looks to build off a brilliant performance against Miami but faces another tough run defense. Meanwhile, Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota have disappointed Fantasy owners this year, but are they set for big games this week? We are discussing the four AFC home games plus a couple of NFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- The guys give different takes on the Dallas running backs
- Best players to stash on your bench
- Can you trust a Packers wide receiver this week?
- Can you trust a Titans wide receiver this week?
- There's a tight end with a very favorable upcoming schedule who may be available in your leagues
Best Week 9 streaming options
