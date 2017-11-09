Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit for the AFC home games; trust Brady and Brees this week?

Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the rest of the AFC home games.

Tom Brady has a suspect history at Denver and Drew Brees has always been less effective on the road (except for this year), and the Titans and Broncos backfields are messy and unreliable right now. So who do we trust this week?

Who should be in your Fantasy lineup? On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're previewing the AFC home games -- plus Dolphins-Panthers -- and giving you Start or Sit advice for every relevant player.

If you want to win your week and dominate your league, subscribe to our show for free on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

  • A good T.Y. Hilton debate
  • Are Andy Dalton and Marcus Mariota worth starting?
  • Best stashes for your stretch run
  • Quarterbacks and tight ends to stream in Week 10
  • Tight ends with great playoff matchups
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories