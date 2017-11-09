Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit for the AFC home games; trust Brady and Brees this week?

Tom Brady has a suspect history at Denver and Drew Brees has always been less effective on the road (except for this year), and the Titans and Broncos backfields are messy and unreliable right now. So who do we trust this week?

Who should be in your Fantasy lineup? On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're previewing the AFC home games -- plus Dolphins-Panthers -- and giving you Start or Sit advice for every relevant player.

If you want to win your week and dominate your league, subscribe to our show for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show: