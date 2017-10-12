Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit for Week 6 AFC home games

In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games as we wonder if Ben Roethlisberger and DeMarco Murray are ready to turn their seasons around.

Week 6 could be a bonanza as the Falcons, Saints and Redskins are back from a bye and the Seahawks and Bills defenses have the week off, leaving Fantasy owners with several intriguing streaming options at every position. Is it time to trust Elijah McGuire, Kevin Hogan and Ryan Griffin? Can Big Ben get going as his right tackle Marcus Gilbert returns? Find out what our Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew thinks on today's episode.

If you're looking for help with trades, lineup decisions or add/drops, subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

  • Key injuries that could have Fantasy impacts this week
  • Trade values of the Green Bay running backs
  • How many quarterbacks should be started over DeShaun Watson?
  • Answering your emails
  • Bounce-back games for Amari Cooper and DeMarco Murray?
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories