Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit for Week 6 AFC home games
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games as we wonder if Ben Roethlisberger and DeMarco Murray are ready to turn their seasons around.
Week 6 could be a bonanza as the Falcons, Saints and Redskins are back from a bye and the Seahawks and Bills defenses have the week off, leaving Fantasy owners with several intriguing streaming options at every position. Is it time to trust Elijah McGuire, Kevin Hogan and Ryan Griffin? Can Big Ben get going as his right tackle Marcus Gilbert returns? Find out what our Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew thinks on today's episode.
If you're looking for help with trades, lineup decisions or add/drops, subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Key injuries that could have Fantasy impacts this week
- Trade values of the Green Bay running backs
- How many quarterbacks should be started over DeShaun Watson?
- Answering your emails
- Bounce-back games for Amari Cooper and DeMarco Murray?
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
Add a Comment