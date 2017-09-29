Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games); Trust LeSean McCoy to bounce back?
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Packers.
On yesterday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we went in-depth on the AFC home games, discussing tough matchups for the Raiders and great matchups for the Dolphins and Saints among others. Today, it's on to the NFC home games. Can you start any Colts this week? Can the Vikings passing game succeed with a backup quarterback again? Is this Chris Carson's big breakout week?
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- A new name for the Bonanza could bring better fortune to Fantasy owners
- Start or Sit Pierre Garcon and Carlos Hyde?
- Adam and Dave debate the Lions defense for Week 4 and beyond
- LeSean McCoy bounces back this week
- Recapping Bears-Packers. What do we expect from these backfields going forward?
