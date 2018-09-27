Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Starts, sits and rest of season outlooks

From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or Sit advice for Fantasy owners in Week 4.

Let's get Week 4 started! Our Thursday and Friday episodes of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast are dedicated to thorough analysis of each game.

 Today we discuss the AFC home games with a healthy Andrew Luck debate, differing outlooks on Mike Williams and Tom Brady and so much more. If you are looking for lineup advice, you'll get it on our Thursday and Friday editions of the show.

Also on today's show:

  • Is Sony Michel a top 15 running back rest of season?
  • Is Mark Ingram a top 10 running back rest of season?
  • Should you add Jameis Winston?
  • Tight end streamers to consider
  • Important injury news
Our Latest Stories