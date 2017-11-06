Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Sunday's winners and losers; breaking out much-needed Worryometer

This Sunday recap requires a Worryometer!

Mike Evans, Kareem Hunt and even Drew Brees are among the NFL superstars we may be concerned about after Week 9. Find out which players simply had a bad week and which players could cause headaches for Fantasy owners in the weeks to come. And it wasn't all bad news because Jay Ajayi, Carlos Hyde and Alshon Jeffery were among the top Sunday performers.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show: