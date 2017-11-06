Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Sunday's winners and losers; breaking out much-needed Worryometer
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners in tough spots.
This Sunday recap requires a Worryometer!
Mike Evans, Kareem Hunt and even Drew Brees are among the NFL superstars we may be concerned about after Week 9. Find out which players simply had a bad week and which players could cause headaches for Fantasy owners in the weeks to come. And it wasn't all bad news because Jay Ajayi, Carlos Hyde and Alshon Jeffery were among the top Sunday performers.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Reacting to Christian McCaffrey's encouraging day
- Several surprising performances from wide receivers should have Fantasy owners excited
- What's with all the ejections!?
- Recapping every game with our Fantasy takes
- Looking for buy low and sell high candidates
