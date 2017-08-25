Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Talking busts and Thursday's games

Dave is nervous about Lamar Miller and Heath sees a red flag with Jameis Winston. Find out why on today’s show.

On Thursday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, we focused on the positive, giving you some of our favorite sleepers and breakouts for the 2017 season. Well, I guess we're being negative today because it's time to talk about busts!

Lamar Miller, a bust last year, could be in for a repeat performance, while Jameis Winston has a turnover issue you shouldn't overlook. Before you draft, make sure you know how early is too early for some risky players.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Disagreements about the Ravens wide receivers
  • Heath puts a talented rookie running back on his bust list
  • Allen Robinson keeps falling, but has Robinson finally reached the point of great draft value?
  • Our thoughts on Thursday's preseason games
  • Has quarterback become a much shallower position over the last two weeks?
