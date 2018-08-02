Fantasy Football Today Podcast: The impact of Doug Baldwin's injury; is Zero-WR a viable strategy?
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some bust wide receivers for 2018?
You can expect a plethora of wide receiver coverage next week on our website, but we're getting an early start on wide receivers on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Find out if Zero-WR is a viable strategy and who Dave and Jamey think will be a bust in 2018. We're also bringing in a special guest J. Darin Darst to give the "Average Joe" Fantasy Football perspective. But first we'll fill you in on the impact of Doug Baldwin's knee injury as Russell Wilson's production could obviously suffer without his top target.
- If you want to dominate your league make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Digging deep into Stefon Diggs's value
- What is Allen Robinson's outlook?
- JuJu Smith-Schuster debate
- Comparing different strategies in a 0.5 PPR draft
- Listener emails and voicemails
