Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Third-year breakout wide receivers
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on today’s show.
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
Would the Miami Dolphins offense falter without Ryan Tannehill?
Our Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew doesn't think there will be much of a dropoff. Find out why Jarvis Landry and Devante Parker may not be affected. Speaking of Parker, we'll get you acquainted with some third-year breakout wide receivers who could drastically outperform their average draft position.
There's plenty more on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Listen now and never miss an episode by subscribing for free on Apple Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- Which NFL teams feature our favorite Fantasy offenses this year? Why aren't the Patriots atop this list?
- Can Tyrell Williams put up similar numbers this year as Keenan Allen returns to the Chargers?
- What will it take for Amari Cooper to become elite?
- Is Kyle Rudolph overrated?
- Plenty of your emails and the latest news from around the NFL
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
Check out our CBS Sports staff 12-team PPR mock draft that we just completed.
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
Add a Comment