Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Tight end draft strategies and ADP review
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete review of average draft position for tight ends.
If only Rob Gronkowski weren't so injury-prone, Travis Kelce played on a better offense and Greg Olsen were a few years younger, tight end would be so much easier to draft!
Instead, Fantasy owners have difficult decisions to make when it comes to tight end, and on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, we'll make those choices a little easier for you.
Find out who Dave, Jamey and Heath like and dislike and what average draft position is telling us about tight ends in 2017.
Make sure you download and subscribe for free to our show on Apple Podcasts.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Take Gronkowski early or wait for late value?
- A couple of tight ends whose ADP is too high
- Will Olsen, Kelce and Zach Ertz score more touchdowns this year?
- How much to pay for tight ends in auctions
- Any reason to draft two tight ends?
