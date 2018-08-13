Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Tight ends preview
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight end strategy on today’s show.
Did you know that Cameron Brate was a top 10 tight end last season? Do you really want to rely on Brate in Fantasy? The point is, tight end is always a top-heavy position with few must-start options. Does that mean Fantasy owners should prioritize the elite guys? Not necessarily, but we certainly wouldn't discourage it.
On today's episode you'll get our complete breakdown of the tight end position with strategies, auction values and much more.
Also on today's show:
- Sleepers, breakouts and busts
- The right time to draft Rob Gronkowski
- A big Engram vs. Rudolph debate
- An even bigger Eric Ebron debate
- Teams and quarterbacks that feature the tight end
