Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Todd Gurley joins show in run-up to Super Bowl
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with a Super Bowl preview and analysis of the Alex Smith trade.
Just days before Super Bowl LII, we've got so much to discuss on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. We start out with Alex Smith's move to Washington as we compare Smith to Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and discuss winners and losers from the trade. We're also breaking down the Super Bowl and giving DFS advice.
Make sure you tune in to hear from Fantasy MVP Todd Gurley. Todd is promoting the DraftKings Showdown for the Eagles-Patriots game and the DraftKings awards he took home after his stellar 2017 season.
We also discuss:
- What changed on the Rams offensive line in 2017 and when Gurley became excited about Sean McVay
- The chances of a running back winning the MVP
- An opponent that Gurley wants another shot at
- The TV show that Gurley grew up loving
- Adam's apology to Gurley for a major Fantasy mistake he made
