Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Tough Start/Sit calls for Week 8 like Alex Smith against the Broncos?

Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton are solid starts this week, but will Matt Ryan finally reach 20 Fantasy points and can Alex Smith -- the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy -- get it done against a Broncos defense that hasn't yet met its lofty standards?

We are breaking down the AFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, giving comprehensive Start/Sit advice for all six games, plus an update on the latest injuries around the NFL.

