Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Tough Start/Sit calls for Week 8 like Alex Smith against the Broncos?
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
Tyrod Taylor and Andy Dalton are solid starts this week, but will Matt Ryan finally reach 20 Fantasy points and can Alex Smith -- the No. 2 quarterback in Fantasy -- get it done against a Broncos defense that hasn't yet met its lofty standards?
We are breaking down the AFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, giving comprehensive Start/Sit advice for all six games, plus an update on the latest injuries around the NFL.
Also on today's show:
- Anyone to be excited about in the Minnesota-Cleveland game?
- Can T.Y. Hilton be trusted?
- Desperation wide receiver and tight end plays for Week 8
- Heath tells you the best players to stash on your bench
- After losing a bet, the guys are forced to eat disgusting candy. It is gross
