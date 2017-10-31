Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire, Ezekiel Elliott, and NFL trades!
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before our look at the Waiver Wire.
We don't get days like these often in the NFL. A star running back is (once again) facing a six-game suspension, an occasional star running back was traded for a fourth round draft pick and a promising young quarterback was shipped to San Francisco. What does it all mean for your Fantasy teams and who should you be adding and dropping? We help you sort it out on today's show.
Also on Tuesday's episode:
- Which Dolphins running back is the one to own?
- We get some clarity on Alfred Morris vs. Darren McFadden
- Not a great week for quarterbacks on waivers, but there are a few guys who could help you
- We've got Waiver Wire options at each position including IDP, although wide receiver is weak
- Vernon Davis, Jack Doyle and Jared Cook are among the tight ends to add this week
