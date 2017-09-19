Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire from Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson to the rest
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more players to claim if those two aren’t available.
We may have a new starting running back in Arizona, and injuries in Baltimore and Washington could give Fantasy owners even more new starting options in their backfields.
While Javorius Allen may already be owned, Chris Johnson and Chris Thompson are plenty available. Meanwhile, Marvin Jones and Jack Doyle are worth a look as we run through the Waiver Wire options at each position on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
Also on today's show:
- Deep league options at each position
- DSTs to stream this week
- Plenty of tight end replacement choices for the Greg Olsen owners
- Who should you drop this week? John Brown? Cam Newton?
- Recapping the Lions-Giants game and shaking our heads in disgust at the Giants running game
