Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire including N.Y. QBs Josh McCown and Eli Manning; Dropometer returns

The two highest-scoring quarterbacks of 2017 are on bye this week, so who can Fantasy owners turn to? We have options at quarterback and every other position including IDP on today’s episode.

Fantasy owners can look to the Empire State where Josh McCown and Eli Manning could be great Waiver Wire plays in Week 10. Meanwhile, the running back and tight end crops are thin outside of shallow leagues, but there are a number of exciting wide receiver options this week.

Join us on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast to find out who you should add and who you should drop.

Download and subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • The Dropometer is back!
  • Can you feel confident starting any Packers moving forward?
  • We sure do like a lot of Jets this week
  • Marqise Lee or Marquise Goodwin? Which Titans wide receiver do we prefer?
  • Tight ends with great rest of season schedules
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories