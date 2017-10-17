Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire options include Orleans Darkwa, Darren McFadden; Dropometer!

Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement could be challenging.

Are you ready for some Darkwa!? Or McFadden, Rawls or Lewis?

There are some intriguing options available at running back this week, and we give you our priorities for Week 7 and rest of season. Quarterback is thin, but Tyrod Taylor is intriguing this week, and of course we cover wide receivers, tight ends, DSTs and even individual defensive players.

Make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show:

  • Beginning the episode with our top three priorities at each position
  • Is C.J. Beathard worth starting this week?
  • One Waiver Wire tight end stands out for Week 7
  • Recapping Giants-Broncos and Colts-Titans
  • Dropometer!
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories