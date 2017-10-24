Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire position by position; Dion Lewis now a must add?
Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
With six teams on bye this week, Fantasy owners could be desperate for serviceable options on the Waiver Wire (by the way, you should be making trade offers to these desperate owners).
Whether it's Andy Dalton at quarterback, Dion Lewis at running back, Juju Smith-Schuster at wide receiver or Tyler Kroft at tight end, we've got the names you need to know as you submit your waiver claims.
With new episodes six times per week, the Fantasy Football Today Podcast is the ultimate tool for winning your Fantasy leagues and gaining bragging rights on your friends. Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Debating Lewis' role in the Patriots backfield
- If you can't get Dalton, which quarterbacks can help you this week?
- Who can you feel comfortable dropping?
- Some IDP talk and a number of DST options to consider
- Is it a mistake to drop the Jaguars DST as Jacksonville enters its bye week?
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Best Week 8 streaming options
It's a monster week of byes, which means we have to dig a little deeper for streaming opti...
-
What you missed Monday: Dominant Wentz
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
Add a Comment