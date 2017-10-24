Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire position by position; Dion Lewis now a must add?

Need some starting options for Week 8? We’ve got you covered at every position on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

With six teams on bye this week, Fantasy owners could be desperate for serviceable options on the Waiver Wire (by the way, you should be making trade offers to these desperate owners).

Whether it's Andy Dalton at quarterback, Dion Lewis at running back, Juju Smith-Schuster at wide receiver or Tyler Kroft at tight end, we've got the names you need to know as you submit your waiver claims.

Also on today's show:

  • Debating Lewis' role in the Patriots backfield
  • If you can't get Dalton, which quarterbacks can help you this week?
  • Who can you feel comfortable dropping?
  • Some IDP talk and a number of DST options to consider
  • Is it a mistake to drop the Jaguars DST as Jacksonville enters its bye week?
