Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities include Corey Coleman, Jamison Crowder, and more
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else should you take a look at this week?
On our Tuesday edition of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, we've got the Waiver Wire names you need to know at each position, and we're keeping an eye on the Fantasy playoffs as well. So if you're looking to stream or stash, today's episode will be perfect for you. At running back and tight end we're hoping a widely-owned player will slip through the cracks and be available for you to add. The options are more plentiful at quarterback and wide receiver in Week 12.
It's crunch time, so if you want to wrap up a league title please subscribe to our show for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Which Redskins wide receiver do we prefer?
- Is Case Keenum worth a look with a tough matchup?
- Recapping Eagles-Cowboys and Falcons-Seahawks
- Our favorite DSTs for Week 12
- Quarterbacks who are worth stashing for your Fantasy postseason
-
