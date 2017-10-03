Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire prioritizing RBs options like Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Alex Collins

It's a potentially epic Waiver Wire week as Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Alex Collins, Thomas Rawls and several other running backs could be thrust into a starting role and into your Fantasy lineups. We spend much of the show prioritizing the running backs, but we can't forget about DeShaun Watson, Will Fuller and the rest of the Waiver Wire studs.

