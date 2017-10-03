Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Waiver Wire prioritizing RBs options like Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Alex Collins

Running backs galore on the Waiver Wire this week! Find out who we’re prioritizing for Week 5 and the rest of the season.

It's a potentially epic Waiver Wire week as Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray, Alex Collins, Thomas Rawls and several other running backs could be thrust into a starting role and into your Fantasy lineups. We spend much of the show prioritizing the running backs, but we can't forget about DeShaun Watson, Will Fuller and the rest of the Waiver Wire studs.

Also on today's show:

  • Any streaming QB options this week?
  • Which running backs could get 12 or more carries per week?
  • Why Aaron Jones could be your best bet for Week 5
  • DSTs to consider this week
  • Recapping the Sunday night and Monday night games
