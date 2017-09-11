Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 1 reactions to David Johnson injury, Tom Brady's struggles, and Austin Hooper's big play ability
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
Matthew Stafford outscoring both Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette with 100 yards and a touchdown against the Texans defense, and Kenny Golladay with two touchdown catches, all part of a Week 1 that was full of surprises and some unfortunate injuries. We're here to give our instant reaction to Sunday's game on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
If you need a replacement for an injured star, some help off the waiver wire or someone to target in a trade, this episode will get you on your way.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Buy or Sell with Brady, Rodgers and more
- Are Cooper Kupp and Golladay going to dominate this year?
- Austin Hooper and Charles Clay stood out among tight ends
- More thoughts on the rookie running backs
- All of the important injuries you need to know about
