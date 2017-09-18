Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 2 standouts from Chris Carson to tight end replacements
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering everything you need to know from Week 2.
Get excited about Chris Carson!
On our Sunday night episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we are of course leading with Seattle's exciting rookie running back, but also covering the best and worst from Week 2 including a surprisingly dominant C.J. Anderson and a potential mess in the Titans backfield.
There's much more from Week 2, so listen to our entire episode and get every episode of the show when you subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen to Podcasts.
Also on today's show:
- Should Fantasy owners be ready to drop Bilal Powell?
- What's going on with Le'Veon Bell?
- Buying low and selling high
- Recapping every game with Fantasy takeaways
- Tight end replacements for Greg Olsen
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
Add a Comment