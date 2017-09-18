Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 2 standouts from Chris Carson to tight end replacements

From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering everything you need to know from Week 2.

Get excited about Chris Carson!

On our Sunday night episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we are of course leading with Seattle's exciting rookie running back, but also covering the best and worst from Week 2 including a surprisingly dominant C.J. Anderson and a potential mess in the Titans backfield.

There's much more from Week 2, so listen to our entire episode and get every episode of the show when you subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen to Podcasts.

Also on today's show:

  • Should Fantasy owners be ready to drop Bilal Powell?
  • What's going on with Le'Veon Bell?
  • Buying low and selling high
  • Recapping every game with Fantasy takeaways
  • Tight end replacements for Greg Olsen
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories