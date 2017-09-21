Play

Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 3 tough calls including Dez Bryant and Martavis Bryant

We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup while Isaiah Crowell may finally get going this week.

Fantasy owners face difficult lineup decisions each week, and we do our best to assist you on the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. Each Thursday episode is dedicated to the tough calls for the week.

Today we're highlighting Dez and Martavis Bryant, the Titans and Seahawks backfields and Drew Brees on the road, among plenty more Week 3 tough calls.

Also on today's show:

  • Some sneaky running backs to add to your roster
  • Best tight ends to stream in Week 3
  • Is this the week the Redskins and Panthers offenses produce big numbers?
  • Buy or Sell with Isaiah Crowell, Derrick Henry and more
  • A couple of teams with very difficult upcoming schedules and what that means for Fantasy
