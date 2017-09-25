Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 3 winners and losers; Lamar Miller, Isaiah Crowell worries; Russell Wilson's big day
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers of Week 3.
While we may be getting the clarity we were seeking in the Seattle and Cincinnati backfields, the situations may have become even cloudier in Tennessee and Philadelphia after Week 3.
On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're recapping every Sunday game with Fantasy takes from Jamey and Heath, plus a look at the top-heavy tight end position and what Fantasy owners can do about it.
Also on today's show:
- How concerned are we about Lamar Miller? Is he just average rest of season?
- Are Isaiah Crowell owners helpless?
- Russell Wilson's encouraging day and Mark Ingram's chances of becoming a workhorse
- Martavis Bryant stinks outdoors!
- Who is the fourth-best quarterback in Fantasy?
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
