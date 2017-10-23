Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 7 recap; feeling Carson Palmer and Aaron Rodgers fallout

Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay Cutler.

Our first glimpse of Arizona without Carson Palmer wasn't pretty, and our second glimpse of Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers was even worse! Combine that with T.Y. Hilton's struggles, and it's evident that the wide receiver position has thinned considerably since the start of the season.

 We discuss the changing landscape on today's episode of the podcast while also looking at the Week 7 highlights including Aaron Jones' big day and Matt Moore's encouraging play.

Also on today's show:

  • Top five finishers at each position
  • What's going on in the Vikings backfield?
  • What did we make of O.J. Howard's big day?
  • Ben Roethlisberger takes a step in the right direction
  • High school yearbook superlatives! Who had the best end zone celebration of Week 7?
