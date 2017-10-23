Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Week 7 recap; feeling Carson Palmer and Aaron Rodgers fallout

Our first glimpse of Arizona without Carson Palmer wasn't pretty, and our second glimpse of Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers was even worse! Combine that with T.Y. Hilton's struggles, and it's evident that the wide receiver position has thinned considerably since the start of the season.

We discuss the changing landscape on today's episode of the podcast while also looking at the Week 7 highlights including Aaron Jones' big day and Matt Moore's encouraging play.

With a fresh episode six days per week, the Fantasy Football Today Podcast will help you dominate your league. Download and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show: