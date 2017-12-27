Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Weighing tough Week 17 decisions like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look ahead to 2018.
On today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we've got something for everyone. If you're playing in Week 17, we've got the scoop on who to start and sit before we really dig in to the matchups on our Thursday and Friday episodes.
And if your Fantasy season is done, get ready to look ahead to 2018 as we give some rankings and superlatives for next season.
Also on today's show:
- Important Week 17 injury updates
- Which teams are resting starters this week?
- Most likely to break out in 2018
- Most likely to bounce back in 2018
- Can you trust Tom Brady, Latavius Murray and A.J. Green this week?
We're podcasting twice a week during the offseason, so get the edge on your competition and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
-
