Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Wentz replacements and more Waiver Wire options

We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their semifinals matchups.

Your Fantasy hopes and dreams could be in the hands of Nick Foles and Blake Bortles, and that's not such a bad thing! Who else will lead you to victory in Week 15?

With a berth in the Fantasy championship on the line for many owners, we take you through the best waiver wire options at each position. Kerwynn Williams and Theo Riddick could be set up for big games once again, and there are three wide receivers we are particularly interested in adding this week.

