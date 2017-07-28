Fantasy Football Today Podcast: We're excited about Sammy Watkins, C.J. Anderson, John Brown

As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about? Who is rising up the draft boards?

Some recent encouraging reports about Sammy Watkins have Adam all pumped up to draft the Bills wide receiver. Does the rest of the Podcast crew agree? And who are Dave, Jamey and Heath excited about?

We're sending out some good vibes on this Friday edition of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast to get your weekend started out the right way!

Also on today's show:

  • Encouraging signs for C.J. Anderson
  • Fantasy Fill-in-the-Blank with listener questions!
  • Who will be the biggest Round 2 bust?
  • A 2016 disappointment who will rebound this year
  • Is it easier to go Zero-RB when you draft in the middle of a round rather than at the ends?
