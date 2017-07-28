Fantasy Football Today Podcast: We're excited about Sammy Watkins, C.J. Anderson, John Brown
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about? Who is rising up the draft boards?
Subscribe for free!: iTunes | Google Play | RSS | Stitcher | TuneIn
Some recent encouraging reports about Sammy Watkins have Adam all pumped up to draft the Bills wide receiver. Does the rest of the Podcast crew agree? And who are Dave, Jamey and Heath excited about?
We're sending out some good vibes on this Friday edition of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast to get your weekend started out the right way!
Make sure you subscribe to our Podcast for free to get the best information and entertainment in the industry.
Also on today's show:
- Encouraging signs for C.J. Anderson
- Fantasy Fill-in-the-Blank with listener questions!
- Who will be the biggest Round 2 bust?
- A 2016 disappointment who will rebound this year
- Is it easier to go Zero-RB when you draft in the middle of a round rather than at the ends?
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
Add a Comment