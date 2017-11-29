Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Who can you trust down the stretch?

Leonard Fournette is averaging less than 3 yards per carry in his last three games and is dealing with an ankle injury. Matthew Stafford, also dealing with an ankle injury, faces a tough upcoming schedule. Meanwhile Rex Burkhead's production is tough to predict and Carlos Hyde has been somewhat disappointing in standard scoring leagues lately. Do we trust these guys?

Find out on today's show as we figure out which players are worth starting both this week and rest of season.

Also on today's show: