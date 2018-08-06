Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Who has stood out in training camp?
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
Our CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco is back from touring several training camps and he's giving us the scoop on who has stood out thus far. Pete has the scoop on some young wide receivers Fantasy owners need to know about and what the Green Bay depth chart looks like. We also take a peek at early average draft position with the best and worst values.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Why Devin Funchess is being drafted too early
- Who's excited about John Ross?
- What is the impact of Sony Michel's injury?
- Jerick McKinnon should not be a Round 2 pick
- Gotta have more Dalvin Cook love!
