Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Who misses the cut among our elite receivers?
What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and Fantasy season?
We have a pretty good idea who the elite wide receivers are, but you might be surprised to find out who just missed the cut. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're reviewing six rounds of Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers, looking at upside and downside and appropriate times to draft specific players.
- Make sure you download and subscribe to our show. It's free and will help you win your league!
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- When should Alshon Jeffery be targeted in your draft?
- Which top receivers didn't make the cut in the Elite Tier?
- Should you bother with Dez Bryant?
- See where players went as we do a live 0.5 PPR draft.
- How soon should you grab QB1 Aaron Rodgers?
- More talk about post-ACL Carson Wentz
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Exclusive: RB committee breakdown
SportsLine.com's Matt Franciscovich breaks down four potential running back committees before...
-
Exclusive: Expert injury analysis
Get the latest analysis on the biggest injuries from around the NFL from SportsLine's injury...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...