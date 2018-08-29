Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Who misses the cut among our elite receivers?

What can you expect from Alshon Jeffery and other wide receivers going into your drafts and Fantasy season?

We have a pretty good idea who the elite wide receivers are, but you might be surprised to find out who just missed the cut. On this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast we're reviewing six rounds of Dave Richard's wide receiver tiers, looking at upside and downside and appropriate times to draft specific players.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • When should Alshon Jeffery be targeted in your draft?
  • Which top receivers didn't make the cut in the Elite Tier?
  • Should you bother with Dez Bryant?
  • See where players went as we do a live 0.5 PPR draft.
  • How soon should you grab QB1 Aaron Rodgers?
  • More talk about post-ACL Carson Wentz
