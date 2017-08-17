Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Wide receivers preview; do you need to grab top one early?

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

With five or six sure-fire first-round picks at wide receiver, this position seems likely to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 season even as we worry about T.Y. Hilton's touchdowns, Dez Bryant's schedule and Amari Cooper's second half disappearing acts.

There are still many reasons to be excited about the top 10 wide receivers this year, but what about the rest of the group? How many safe options are there? Who are we leaning towards drafting?

We'll help you understand the wide receiver landscape and identify some good early values in part one of this position preview. Never miss an episode by subscribing on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen.

Also on today's show: