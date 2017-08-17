Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Wide receivers preview; do you need to grab top one early?
Is wide receiver a deep position this year or is it one you need to prioritize early in your drafts?
Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Players receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!
With five or six sure-fire first-round picks at wide receiver, this position seems likely to bounce back from a disappointing 2016 season even as we worry about T.Y. Hilton's touchdowns, Dez Bryant's schedule and Amari Cooper's second half disappearing acts.
There are still many reasons to be excited about the top 10 wide receivers this year, but what about the rest of the group? How many safe options are there? Who are we leaning towards drafting?
We'll help you understand the wide receiver landscape and identify some good early values in part one of this position preview. Never miss an episode by subscribing on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Which of the first round picks could see a major reduction in targets?
- Michael Thomas or Dez?
- Cooper's chance to break out
- Drafting wide receivers on bad offenses
- The latest on the Cardinals wide receivers
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Will Winston regress like Bortles?
Jameis Winston is a favorite breakout pick for many, but Heath Cummings says there are warning...
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
Add a Comment