Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Will Andrew Luck be moving down in the rankings?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey reports.
When will the guys move Andrew Luck down in their rankings, and what would happen to T.Y. Hilton's value?
We're catching up on the latest NFL news on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, and we've got more than just Colts players in the news. Christian McCaffrey is getting rave reviews and Mike Gillislee could be in line for a big workload. Let's put a Fantasy spin on it!
Also on today's show:
- Which players are we ashamed to love?
- Could David Johnson average 30 touches per game?
- More excited about Kelvin Benjamin or Corey Coleman?
- Updates on the Bucs, Bengals and Lions backfields
- Fantasy combos and some auction talk
