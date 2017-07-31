Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Will Andrew Luck be moving down in the rankings?

Note: Draft season is upon us, for the best draft party have your draft at B-Dubs! Player receive food & drink specials plus a free draft kit. Sign up HERE today!

When will the guys move Andrew Luck down in their rankings, and what would happen to T.Y. Hilton's value?

We're catching up on the latest NFL news on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, and we've got more than just Colts players in the news. Christian McCaffrey is getting rave reviews and Mike Gillislee could be in line for a big workload. Let's put a Fantasy spin on it!

Also on today's show: