Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Winning Week 14 with targeted moves

It's time for some Start or Sit as we take a look at the AFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, wondering whether or not DeMaryius Thomas, Giovani Bernard and even LeSean McCoy are solid starts this week.

We've got the analysis on every relevant player in our first of two Start or Sit episodes for Week 14.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

Some Week 14 sleepers at the start of the show



Why Jordan Howard should stay on your bench



Should you start the Seahawks DST? What about the Jaguars?



The Packers running backs could be frustrating this week



Important injury updates that could affect the Fantasy rankings



