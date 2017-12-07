Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Winning Week 14 with targeted moves
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
It's time for some Start or Sit as we take a look at the AFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, wondering whether or not DeMaryius Thomas, Giovani Bernard and even LeSean McCoy are solid starts this week.
We've got the analysis on every relevant player in our first of two Start or Sit episodes for Week 14.
Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:
- Some Week 14 sleepers at the start of the show
- Why Jordan Howard should stay on your bench
- Should you start the Seahawks DST? What about the Jaguars?
- The Packers running backs could be frustrating this week
- Important injury updates that could affect the Fantasy rankings
Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
Add a Comment