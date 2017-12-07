Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Winning Week 14 with targeted moves

What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.

It's time for some Start or Sit as we take a look at the AFC home games on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, wondering whether or not DeMaryius Thomas, Giovani Bernard and even LeSean McCoy are solid starts this week.

We've got the analysis on every relevant player in our first of two Start or Sit episodes for Week 14.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

  • Some Week 14 sleepers at the start of the show
  • Why Jordan Howard should stay on your bench
  • Should you start the Seahawks DST? What about the Jaguars?
  • The Packers running backs could be frustrating this week
  • Important injury updates that could affect the Fantasy rankings

Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple PodcastsStitcherTuneInGoogle Play or anywhere else you listen.  

