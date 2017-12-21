Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Winning Week 16, plus players we love

You are one win away from having a league championship and the bragging rights that come with it, but a few lineup decisions having you feeling uncertain. Well with our game breakdowns you'll have all of your Week 16 questions answered.

On the first of two start or sit episodes, we preview the AFC home games and Minnesota-Green Bay. The guys debate Ben Roethlisberger, Kareem Hunt, Philip Rivers and many more.

Here's what else we've got for you on today's show:

Why Dion Lewis is our Start of the Week



Are any Packers worth starting?



Start Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford with favorable road matchups?



Which teams could sit their starters in Week 17?



Which young quarterback should Fantasy owners be aware of in 2018?



Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.