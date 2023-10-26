We have 16 games to preview today, which means we've got extra start/sit conundrums to ponder over and even more injury news to get to. That means there's no time for an extended intro here. Today's newsletter is a strictly utilitarian affair: I've written about every game on the Week 8 schedule, including my thoughts on one especially tough start/sit question, plus the latest injuries you need to know about.

Let's get to it.

Week 8 game previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 8 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, the latest injuries, and the toughest lineup decisions:

All odds are via SportsLine's consensus odds.

Buccaneers at Bills

Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Bills -8.5 42.5 O/U

Bills -8.5 42.5 O/U Implied totals: Bills 25.5, Buccaneers 17

Losers of two of the past three, the Bills suddenly look pretty vulnerable -- they just gave up 272 yards on 9.1 yards per attempt to Mac Jones a week ago. This defense has taken some losses due to injury, and while I do expect them to win this one, I don't feel comfortable enough in it to chase them in my survivor pools, necessarily.

Toughest lineup decision: Rachaad White -- Start. I had some concerns about White's abilities to remain the unquestioned RB1 for the Buccaneers in the preseason, and with Chase Edmonds working his way back from IR, those questions are definitely still there. White is dead last in rush yards over expected, per NextGenStats, after being bottom 10 last season, which is the kind of consistency you aren't looking for. He's a very good pass-catcher, and that's what I'm continuing to look at when I rank him as an RB2. But he might be a PPR specialist before long if Edmonds gets active and shows anything.

Rams at Cowboys

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Line: Cowboys -6.5; 45.5 O/U

Cowboys -6.5; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Cowboys 26, Rams 19.5

In theory, this game should have some fireworks, and I hope it does. But the way Dallas is playing on both sides hasn't exactly been conducive to shootouts. The Cowboys are fifth in scoring, but only 11 of their touchdowns have come from the offense -- they rank 18th in offensive scores per game right now.

Toughest lineup decision: Darrell Henderson -- Start. I've made a point all week to note that Henderson should not be viewed as a sure thing for Fantasy Football right now. His usage in Week 7 was incredibly encouraging, as he had 18 of 30 RB carries, both RB targets, and a touch on all three of the team's snaps inside the 10-yard line. The likeliest outcome is that they roll him back out for a similar role, and he's worth using in Fantasy, but the Rams have no investment in Henderson, who is on the practice squad, which makes him an inherently risky player to rely on. Make sure they actually elevate him before locking him in your lineup.

Vikings at Packers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Even; 43 O/U

Even; 43 O/U Implied totals: Vikings 21.5, Packers 21.5

These teams enter Week 8 heading in very different directions, with the Vikings having won three of four while the Packers are losers of three straight, including two against the Raiders and Broncos. Would you believe Week 7 was the first time all season Jordan Love has completed more than 65% of his passes?

Toughest lineup decision: Aaron Jones - Start. It's been a tough season for Jones, who was terrific in Week 1 and basically hasn't done anything since. The reason I'm keeping the faith is because this Packers offense so desperately needs him to get healthy and start carrying more of the load. Maybe it's too much to ask from a 28-year-old back who has struggled to get back to full health since suffering that hamstring injury nearly two months ago, but unless I have two backs I feel really good about, I'm probably just going to keep rolling Jones out there and hoping he looks like himself at some point.

Falcons at Titans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Falcons -2.5; 36 O/U

Falcons -2.5; 36 O/U Implied totals: Bills 24.75, Patriots 16.25

You know that saying about how if you have two quarterbacks, it means you don't have one? Well, as of Wednesday, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is continuing to insist he's going to play both rookie Will Levis and Malik Willis this week if Ryan Tannehill can't go. It's going to be tough to trust anyone in this offense except Derrick Henry, who had 309 total yards and three touchdowns in Willis' three starts last season.

Toughest lineup decision: Bijan Robinson -- Start. Robinson's nearly nonexistent role in Week 7 was frustrating, but you shouldn't let that frustration linger. Robinson was not limited in practice Wednesday due to the headache issues that kept him limited Sunday, and there doesn't seem to be any concern that this will be a lingering issue. I can't guarantee there won't be another situation like that again, but at this point, I see no reason to think it'll linger and limit Robinson. If anything, I could see a situation where the Falcons feature Robinson as a sort of "make up" after they held him out last week.

Saints at Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Colts -1; 43.5 O/U

Colts -1; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Colts 22.25, Saints 21.25

Gardner Minshew's wild ride hasn't exactly been a fun one for the Colts so far, as the backup-turned-starter has been responsible for four turnovers over the past two weeks. He's also passed for 300-plus yards in each game, so it hasn't been all bad, especially for Fantasy purposes. Hey, we don't care if the Colts lose, right?

Toughest lineup decision: Zack Moss -- Sit. I don't think Moss is just going to be completely buried on the bench moving forward, but Week 7 sure had the feeling of Jonathan Taylor finally being back, and I have a hard time seeing how the Colts go back to just an even split. Moss will still get his role, assuming he's healthy enough to play, but Taylor finally looked like the explosive, dominant playmaker we expected last week, and making sure he gets 15-20 touches every week probably has to be a priority for this offense moving forward. That makes it tougher to trust Moss, especially against a stout Saints defense holding opposing running backs to under 3.9 yards per carry. If you still need an RB, Moss should still be in line for double-digit touches, but I think we're past the point where you can just start him without a second thought. It was a fun run, though. That Moss didn't practice Wednesday with elbow and heel injuries only makes him a riskier play.

Patriots at Dolphins

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Dolphins -9.5; 47 O/U

Dolphins -9.5; 47 O/U Implied totals: Dolphins 28.25, Patriots 18.75

When they're healthy, the Dolphins are pretty clearly one of the best teams in the NFL. But Jaylen Waddle was playing at much less than 100% last week, and now Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert are dealing with injuries. Hopefully they'll be OK, but that's an awful lot of talent potentially missing that makes it awfully tough to know how to approach that offense right now.

Toughest lineup decision: Rhamondre Stevenson -- Start. Stevenson had a solid game in Week 7, but the usage looked pretty concerning. However, I'll tip my hat to Ben Gretch's Stealing Signals newsletter, where he noted that Ezekiel Elliott's four Green Zone touches (inside the 10-yard line) came in drives where he was already in, rather than drives where he replaced Stevenson. Which is to say, it's not like Stevenson is just ceding goal-line work to Elliott by default. It's still a less-than-ideal situation for Stevenson, with Elliott seeing double-digit touches in four games so far. But Stevenson's role as a pass-catcher keeps him involved even in negative game scripts, and the matchup with Miami could benefit him. He's an RB2 this week.



Jets at Giants

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Jets -3; 36.5 O/U

Jets -3; 36.5 O/U Implied totals: Jets 19.75, Giants 16.75

We're likely looking at a couple of backups squaring off this week, with the Jets getting the benefit from the oddsmakers thanks to their edge on defense. I think that makes sense.

Toughest lineup decision: Garrett Wilson -- Start. It's been a bumpy road for Wilson, but that was to be expected once Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into the season. However, he's getting significant volume nearly every week, with at least eight targets in four of six games, including four of the past five. There are going to be games where Wilson struggles, because the quality of targets he's seeing is likely to remain very low. But he's an incredibly talented player who has proven he can make the most of his poor circumstances, and I'm not sitting him at this point.

Jaguars at Steelers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Jaguars -2.5; 42 O/U

Jaguars -2.5; 42 O/U Implied totals: Jaguars 22.25, Steelers 19.75

The Steelers offense looked better last week coming out of the bye. It didn't look great, mind you, but it didn't look like a bottom-five unit, especially in the passing game. There may be hope here yet, especially with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson both looking more multi-dimensional last week than they did at any point last season. I think both are viable Fantasy options.

Toughest lineup decision: Calvin Ridley -- Start. I certainly can't say Ridley is a must-start Fantasy option anymore, unfortunately. But I do think we're going to look back on Week 7 as the clear low point in his season, and there will be several more highs to come. Is he the WR1 you hoped he would be? Definitely not. But Ridley has struggled with teams that play a more physical style of man coverage, and that makes his struggles against the Saints and Marshon Lattimore really easy to understand. The Steelers aren't a walk in the park, but it should be a bit easier for him, and I'm still going to view him as a viable starter with upside. It's just that he has more in common with someone like Gabe Davis than we ever thought possible.

Eagles at Commanders

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Eagles -6.5; 43.5 O/U

Eagles -6.5; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 25, Commanders 18.5

David Carr holds the NFL record for most times sacked in a season with 76 in 2002. Sam Howell is on pace to break that by Week 14, and his matchup this week came two sacks shy of the NFL record last season and are tied for third this season. Yikes.

Brian Robinson -- Sit. I made the case for trying to sell Brian Robinson in yesterday's newsletter

Texans at Panthers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Texans -3; 43 O/U

Texans -3; 43 O/U Implied totals: Texans 23, Panthers 20

I'm sure there's no bad feelings between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, but I'm sure both would like to win the first matchup between the top two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Toughest lineup decision: Dameon Pierce -- Sit. In a different week, it might be harder to get away from Pierce. But with no teams on bye in Week 8, I would hope you have better options. I would still start the likes of Alexander Mattison, Gus Edwards, and Najee Harris ahead of Pierce, even in what looks like a pretty good matchup. He's still got a pretty healthy workload in the running game, with 24, 20, and 13 carries in his past three games, but with just two catches on three targets in that span, there just aren't many avenues for him to find upside. Right now, Pierce's path to Fantasy viability runs through the end zone, and he has one touchdown all season. He could change that this week, but if he doesn't, it's probably going to be another disappointing showing.

Browns at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Seahawks -3.5; 39 O/U

Seahawks -3.5; 39 O/U Implied totals: Seahawks 21.25, 17.75

The Browns have now won both of the games P.J. Walker has played the majority of, but I don't think I'm saying anything outlandish when I say it's been in spite of him -- he has completed 50% of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt. If the Seahawks are going to win, it's going to be because their defense and running game stepped up, and their running game is very beat up right now. It's a tough spot.

Toughest lineup decision: Amari Cooper -- Sit. For what it's worth, I'm not just going away from Cooper entirely. He has 130 yards in two games with Walker, albeit on just six catches. However, he's also been targeted 16 times, good for a 24% target share from Walker, which is solid WR1 work. The quality of those targets has been poor so far, but Cooper is still a talented wide receiver seeing enough volume that you don't want to write him off entirely. He's just more like a boom-or-bust WR3 than anything else right now.

Chiefs at Broncos

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -7; 46 O/U

Chiefs -7; 46 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 26.5, Broncos 19.5

A few weeks ago, the Broncos looked like a historically bad defense. Then they held the Chiefs of all teams to 19 points, before following it up by holding the Packers to 17. Can they repeat the trick? I'm not buying it, and neither is Vegas.

Toughest lineup decision: Rashee Rice -- Sit. This is another one where I want to make clear that I'm not just saying you should sit Rice in all leagues and all formats. But most of you still play in two-WR, one-Flex leagues, and yeah, I'm not sure I'm there with him just yet. He had 11.2 PPR points two weeks ago in this same matchup, and followed it up with 17 points, and he clearly seems to be ascending; his snap share was up to a season-high 59% in Week 7, which is a great sign, obviously. However, we still haven't seen Rice play a true full-time role, and he hasn't had more than six targets in a game since Week 3 -- and that was his season-high. He's a fine roll of the dice, but he is by no means a sure thing yet.

Ravens at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Ravens -8.5; 44 O/U

Ravens -8.5; 44 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 26.25, Cardinals 17.75

The Ravens have had a habit over the past few seasons of playing down in winnable games, and you only have to look at Week 3 against the Colts or Week 5 against the Steelers to see that. Coming off a dismantling of the Lions in Week 7 that stands as maybe the most impressive game any team has played this season, are they at risk of a letdown? I'd be pretty surprised.

Toughest lineup decision: Emari Demercado -- Start. I mean ... I think. Right? I can't pretend like I know what is going to happen here after Demercado went from three touches in Week 6 to being the clear lead back and playing 80% of the snaps in Week 7. I'm assuming it means he'll be the lead back again, but I would have told you he was droppable this time last week, so I can't say much of anything with confidence. In PPR leagues especially, Demercado is in that RB2/3 range, and I would start him over someone like Alexander Mattison or Miles Sanders.

Bengals at 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: 49ers -3.5; 43.5 O/U

49ers -3.5; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 23.5, Bengals 20

The line dropped from 49ers -5.5 to -3.5 with the news of Brock Purdy's concussion, which isn't an especially big drop for a starting quarterback's absence. I wrote about the injury here, and why I am downgrading the 49ers offensive weapons, though again, not a ton.

Toughest lineup decision: Tee Higgins -- Start. It's been a rough season for Higgins, both because of Joe Burrow's struggles and his own, mostly injury-related, issues. But I'm still trying to buy Higgins where I can. It's a tough matchup this week, but the 49ers are vulnerable through the air if they're vulnerable anywhere, and I just can't bring myself to sit a player like Higgins when he's healthy.

Bears at Chargers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Chargers -8.5; 46.5 O/U

Chargers -8.5; 46.5 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 27.5, Bears 19

Tyson Bagent got the win in his first career start, but I'm not buying him as any kind of answer at the QB position for the Bears. They ran into a matchup where they could play an incredibly conservative game plan and not lose. I don't expect they'll be able to do the same against the Chargers, and I don't think things will go as well this time around.

Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Moore -- Start. One of the adjustments I made in my projections for the Bears offense was docking Moore's catch rate with Bagent, but at least last week, that was the wrong move. Because the Bears opted to make things incredibly easy for Bagent, dialing up a bunch of short, easy throws to Moore to get a rhythm established early. I'm expecting more of the same, which should give Moore a decent PPR floor, though how you'll feel about him in your starting lineup will likely come down to how Bagent reacts when things inevitably go less well than they did a week ago and he has to start pushing it downfield. That's where I think things could get pretty ugly.

Raiders at Lions

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Line: Lions -8; 45.5 O/U

Lions -8; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Lions 26.75, Raiders 18.75

Did the Ravens expose the Lions defense? I mean, sure, if every team could get Lamar Jackson. While I don't think the Lions defense is going to be an elite unit moving forward, I don't think last week provided any kind of viable blueprint, and certainly not for a team with the statues the Raiders have at QB.