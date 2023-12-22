You could make an argument Kyren Williams is one of the best Fantasy waiver-wire pickups of the past decade, if not longer. He also probably isn't even the best waiver-wire pickup on his own team this season.

Williams had another big game Thursday night, and he looks all but certain to finish the season as a top-five RB with 20-plus PPR points per game. And yet, he was overshadowed by Puka Nacua Thursday, who moved back into the top 12 in per-game scoring in PPR at WR with his massive 32-point effort Thursday night. With two games left, Nacua is up to 96 catches for 1,327 yards, putting him eight catches and 146 yards of the rookie records in both categories.

We're witnessing maybe the best rookie season ever by a wide receiver, and one of the best performances in Fantasy history by a largely undrafted player – and Williams isn't far behind him on the latter count. The Rams offense is hitting its stride at the perfect time, and they look like an absolutely terrifying playoff matchup for whichever poor top seed winds up on the same side of the bracket from them. Shouts to Sean McVay for piecing this together in what was supposed to be another rebuilding season.

If you had Matthew Stafford, Nacua, Williams, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed or Demarcus Robinson in your lineup, your chances of moving on to Week 17 look pretty good right now. If you had Alvin Kamara (8.5 PPR points) or Taysom Hill (0.2) … not so much.

No matter how things are looking for you, though, we want to have you in the best position possible. In today's newsletter, we tackled who will be available in Week 16 and the latest injury news you need to know about right now. I also took the time to answer some of your most intriguing #AskFFT questions.