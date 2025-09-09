The Jaguars on Monday traded Tank Bigsby to the Eagles in exchange for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks. This is fantastic news for Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten, and Bigsby is now the handcuff to Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia.



Etienne is the biggest winner here, and he's coming off a tremendous Week 1 performance against Carolina with 16 carries for 143 yards and three catches for 13 yards on three targets. He looked fantastic in the first game under new coach Liam Coen, and Etienne reminded us of his 2023 potential when he averaged 16.7 PPR points per game.



Etienne was a bust in 2024 when he averaged 8.7 PPR points per game, but the runway is now clear for him to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues with Bigsby gone. Etienne has the potential to be a league winner for anyone who drafted him in Round 8, which was his CBS Sports average draft position this year.



The Jaguars head into Week 2 against Cincinnati, and I like Etienne as a top-20 running back with top-10 upside. He should continue to dominate playing time, and he played 61 percent of the snaps against the Panthers.

Bigsby was next at 21 percent, followed by LeQuint Allen (14 percent) and Tuten (6 percent). With Bigsby gone, we should see more of Tuten, and he's also a winner in this trade. Eventually, Tuten could be the best running back in this backfield.



He's coming off a standout season at Virginia Tech in 2024, when he had 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns, and 23 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. He'll need to show he can hold up in pass protection, but now Tuten should be second on the depth chart and get increased touches.



If Tuten (71 percent rostered on CBS Sports) is somehow on your waiver wire, then add him immediately. And you can also take a flier on Allen (1 percent rostered) in deeper leagues.



Allen, a seventh-round pick from Syracuse, was extremely productive in his final two collegiate seasons with 2,085 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on 473 carries in addition to 102 receptions for 731 yards and five touchdowns. He might end up as the third-down back for the Jaguars, and he could be a nice surprise in PPR leagues as the season goes on.



In Philadelphia, Bigsby should play behind A.J. Dillon heading into Week 2 at Kansas City, and Will Shipley (ribs) is hurt. But eventually, we should see Bigsby as the No. 2 running back for the Eagles behind Barkley. Bigsby won't have any Fantasy value while Barkley is healthy, but Bigsby should now be considered the handcuff running back in Philadelphia and a potential lottery ticket.



Last year, Bigsby had a solid campaign in Jacksonville with 168 carries for 766 yards and seven touchdowns and seven catches for 54 yards on 12 targets. If he ever got the chance to start for the Eagles, then Bigsby would be a top-20 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but we hope Barkley doesn't miss any time due to injury this year.