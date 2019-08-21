Fantasy Football Today Telethon 2019: How to watch, stream six-hour fantasy special on CBS Sports HQ
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event -- and how you can be involved
The 2019 NFL Fantasy Football season is right around the corner, so it's time to stock up on all the best, last-minute analysis you can get, whether it be for your upcoming draft, your Week 1 lineups or your season-long strategy.
Thankfully, CBS Sports' second annual Fantasy Football Today Telethon is on tap to give you all of that -- and more!
This Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m. ET, the CBS fantasy crew will be joined by celebrity guests and NFL experts on CBS Sports HQ for a six-hour extravaganza dedicated to taking your calls for Fantasy Football advice. Not only is the telethon jam-packed with analysis from those big names, but it'll once again benefit an even bigger cause, with proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.
Sponsored by Little Caesars, the telethon will feature live analysis from CBS Sports Fantasy Football Today's Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer, NFL analysts Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough, SportsLine expert Mike McClure, former NFL players Danny Kanell and Bryant McFadden, as well as special NFL alumni Matt Forte, Pierre Garcon, Roddy White, Eddie Lacy, Fred Jackson and Dwayne Bowe.
Hosted by Chris Hassel and Tommy Tran and emceed by Will Brinson and Dave Richard, the second annual special will be broadcast live from Fort Lauderdale across three different sets and include special messages from CBS Sports' Jim Nantz, Jamie Erdahl, Dan Fouts and Adam Archuleta. Fantasy experts from The Fantasy Footballers, The Athletic, Establish the Run and Harris Football will also join the coverage to deliver their best real-time advice for the 2019 season.
Here's how to tune in:
How to watch the 2019 Fantasy Football Today Telethon
Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
Time: 12-6 p.m. ET
Stream: CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ is a 24/7 streaming sports network available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service.
Note: The Fantasy Football Today Telethon will also be streamed live on Facebook on the CBS Sports Fantasy, NFL on CBS, CBS Sports and NFL team pages.
