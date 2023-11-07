You know what might be the most frustrating storyline in football right now? If you bet on Garrett Wilson's elite talent coming into the 2023 season, you made a smart bet that has proven right, and you really don't have very much to show for it.

I made a similar point to this last week, but it feels extremely salient again in light of another week where the Jets offense just continues to look largely hopeless. Wilson had seven catches for 80 yards – 15 PPR points! – in Monday's game, while the Jets offense managed just 270 yards and six points in a loss to the Chargers. That's a decent game, but it's pretty much been Wilson's peak so far this season – his highest-scoring game is 17.6 PPR points so far.

But, if you watch Wilson, it's so undeniably clear that he's already one of the best wide receivers in football, and he's being held back by quarterback play that is miles away from even adequate most weeks. The bet you made before the season, that Wilson would build on an impressive rookie season and establish himself as a truly elite pass-catcher and playmaker, has proven right. And yet, when he has good games, he's maxing out in the mid-to-high-teens in PPR scoring, while a less talented player like Tank Dell already has three games with 20-plus PPR points.

It makes watching Zach Wilson even more difficult every week, and makes the Jets complete unwillingness to apparently even entertain the idea of upgrading the QB spot completely baffling. You're really telling me Joshua Dobbs couldn't have made this team better?

I'm sorry to start Week 10 on such a down note, but, if I'm being honest, there just isn't very much to be optimistic about around the NFL right now from a Fantasy perspective. Injuries have taken a huge toll on seemingly every position, but especially QB, while larger league-wide trends have continued to make it harder for offenses to create explosive plays even when there is high-level QB play available. It's all adding up to a Fantasy Football landscape that just isn't as appealing as we expected it to be.

And that's especially true in Week 10, with the Dolphins, Chiefs, Eagles, and Rams on bye. You might be scraping the bottom of the barrel when setting your lineup this week, and the only solace you can really take is that there's a pretty good chance your opponent is dealing with the same issues.

