Week 1 is supposed to be the week with the fewest injuries for Fantasy Football players to worry about, but if that's the case in 2023, we're in for a pretty rotten year. Because, after already losing Travis Kelce for Thursday's opener, we have a bunch of significant injuries expected to lead to absences Sunday. 

Cooper Kupp was placed on IR Saturday, so he's out until at least Week 5 due to his hamstring injury. Mark Andrews (quad) is expected to join Kelce on the sidelines this week as well, giving those of us who invested in early-round tight ends a big hurdle to try to overcome -- though, at least Andrews' backup is well worth buying into for this week, unlike Kelce's. And Andrews isn't alone: Jerry Jeudy and Christian Watson look unlikely to play with hamstring injuries, though at least Darren Waller's hamstring issue isn't expected to keep him out. 

There's a lot to keep track of this morning. The Fantasy Football Today team is back with our Sunday morning lineup help. Adam Aizer and Heath Cummings updated you on the latest news and answered some start/sit questions on this morning's FFT podcast, and Heath is on CBS Sports HQ live right now with Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard until kickoff to answer your questions and get you ready for the week on the FFT live show. 

Make sure you check both out, but if you want more direct answers to your questions, I've got two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 1 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 1 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 1 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Joe Burrow (calf) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns after completing his recovery from a preseason calf strain. The fourth-year signal-caller was able to practice fully all week after missing most of training camp and all of preseason, and he'll have a full complement of weapons available to him versus Cleveland.

Running backs

  • Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's AFC East season-opening showdown against the Bills despite progressing to a full practice Saturday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Per Saturday reports, Hall is expecting to play and is therefore in line to see his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 7 of last season, The talented second-year back was back to participating in 11-on-11 drills by mid-August, but how he and new arrival Dalvin Cook will split work remains to be seen, especially out of the gate versus Buffalo.
  • Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 interconference showdown against the Eagles after missing Friday's practice, but he is expected to play. If Stevenson were unable to suit up, recent signee Ezekiel Elliott would be in line to handle a larger workload in his team debut, while Ty Montgomery would also be set for a bump in workload behind him.  
  • Zack Moss (forearm) has been downgraded to doubtful from questionable for Sunday's Week 1 AFC South clash against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Moss' recovery from the broken arm he suffered in late July apparently still not complete, Deon Jackson, who filled in admirably for Jonathan Taylor (IR-ankle) on several occasions last season, and rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull are in line to handle the bulk of Indianapolis' rushing duties.  
  • Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South battle against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Patterson is set to play what coach Arthur Smith has termed a "joker" position this season that will attempt to maximize his highly versatile offensive skill set, so even if he suits up, rookie eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson and second-year prop Tyler Allgeier are still likely to handle the majority of Atlanta's running back touches.
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference battle against the Titans after missing practice all week. If Miller sits out, Kirk Merritt and practice squad call-up Tony Jones would be in line to handle complementary work behind Jamaal Williams, who'll serve as the No. 1 back until Alvin Kamara completes his season-opening three-game suspension. Additionally, Taysom Hill, who's averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 23 touchdowns on his 317 career rush attempts, could also see some work in the ground game.  
  • De'Von Achane (shoulder) is expected to be inactive for Week 1, per Sunday morning reports. Achane missed time during camp with the injury and just couldn't get up to speed for Week 1 despite the absence of Jeff Wilson. Raheem Mostert will start at RB for Miami against the Chargers, and he's a viable starting option against a defense that has struggled with the run over the past few seasons. Salvon Ahmed should also have a role, but you would probably need to be pretty desperate to use him.

Wide receivers

  • Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out of Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Seahawks and an additional three games, at minimum. In Kupp's absence, Van Jefferson is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 1 receiver, while beat writer reports indicate second-year speedster Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts for at least Sunday's Week 1 battle versus Seattle.
  • Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Bears after missing practice all week. Watson's absence, which comes in the wake of his perfect attendance during training camp, will lead to Romeo Doubs taking on the No. 1 receiver role in Jordan Love's first season-opening starting assignment, provided the second-year wideout can overcome his own hamstring ailment. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure are next in the wide receiver depth chart behind Doubs, making for a group very thin on experience.
  • Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, the wideout is expected to sit out the contest. If Jeudy is ultimately sidelined versus Las Vegas, Cortland Sutton will be in line to serve as Russell Wilson's top target, while rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims will likely slot into the No. 2 role. Denver also called up both Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad Saturday, lending further credence to the notion of a Jeudy absence.
  • Marquise Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown, who's slated to serve as Arizona's No. 1 receiver this season following DeAndre Hopkins' departure, isn't able to suit up, Rondale Moore, rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch would be in line to operate as the top three receivers for Joshua Dobbs.
  • Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 divisional battle against the Bears but managed to put in two limited practices to finish the week after missing Wednesday's session. Doubs is expected to play, but reports indicate he'll likely be limited if he does. If Doubs joins fellow second-year pro Christian Watson on the inactive list, rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would be in line to serve as the top receiver trio versus Chicago.
  • Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South matchup against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. If Thielen were to join No. 2 receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) on the sideline Sunday, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault would be in line to serve as rookie first overall pick Bryce Young's top three receivers in his first NFL start.  
  • DeVante Parker (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's season-opening inter-conference showdown with the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't suit up, Kendrick Bourne and rookie sixth-round pick Demario Douglas would slot in behind No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster versus Philadelphia.  
  • DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In Chark's absence, rookie Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall are both in line for a bump in workload.
  • Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's NFC East Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt would likely serve as the No. 4 receiver for New York behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell.

Tight ends

  • Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Andrews is unlikely to play. If he does indeed log an absence, Isaiah Likely, who posted a 9-127-1 line as a rookie last season during two games in which Andrews was sidelined, would be in line to take over the No. 1 tight end role.
  • George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week, but reports indicate he is expected to play. If Kittle isn't available versus Pittsburgh, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, who've helped fill in for Kittle on occasion over the past several seasons, would be in line to handle tight end duties for San Francisco. An absence on Kittle's part would also bump up the potential target volume for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and perhaps even Christian McCaffrey to a degree.
  • Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's night's NFC East clash against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per Saturday night reports, the Giants did not call up any tight ends from the practice squad Saturday, leading to optimism regarding Waller's status.
  • Zach Ertz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Ertz's teammates are expecting he'll suit up, but how he looks in pregame warmups may ultimately determine his status versus Washington.  

Rankings updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 10 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 1

QB Rankings

  1. Josh Allen – @NYJ
  2. Jalen Hurts – @NE
  3. Lamar Jackson – vs. HOU
  4. Joe Burrow – @CLE
  5. Justin Herbert – vs. MIA
  6. Justin Fields – vs. GB
  7. Trevor Lawrence – @IND
  8. Tua Tagovailoa – @LAC
  9. Geno Smith – vs. LAR
  10. Kirk Cousins – vs. TB
  11. Dak Prescott – @NYG
  12. Deshaun Watson – vs. CIN
  13. Aaron Rodgers – vs. BUF
  14. Daniel Jones – vs. DAL
  15. Anthony Richardson – vs. JAX
  16. Russell Wilson – vs. LV
  17. Derek Carr – vs. TEN
  18. Sam Howell – vs. ARI
  19. Kenny Pickett – vs. SF
  20. Ryan Tannehill – @NO
  21. Matthew Stafford  – @SEA
  22. Baker Mayfield – @MIN
  23. Jordan Love – @CHI
  24. Brock Purdy – @PIT
  25. Desmond RIdder – vs. CAR
  26. Mac Jones – vs. PHI
  27. C.J. Stroud – @BAL
  28. Bryce Young – @ATL
  29. Joshua Dobbs – @WAS
  30. Jimmy Garoppolo – @DEN

RB Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey – @PIT
  2. Austin Ekeler – vs. MIA
  3. Bijan Robinson – vs. CAR
  4. Saquon Barkley – vs. DAL
  5. Josh Jacobs – @DEN
  6. Tony Pollard – @NYG
  7. Derrick Henry – @NO
  8. Nick Chubb – vs. CIN
  9. Joe Mixon – @CLE
  10. Kenneth Walker – vs. LAR
  11. Travis Etienne – @IND
  12. Aaron Jones – @CHI
  13. Rhamondre Stevenson – vs. PHI
  14. Miles Sanders – @ATL
  15. Alexander Mattison – vs. TB
  16. JK Dobbins – vs. HOU
  17. Dameon Pierce – @BAL
  18. Najee Harris – vs. SF
  19. Jamaal Williams – vs. TEN
  20. Rachaad White – @MIN
  21. James Cook – @NYJ
  22. James Conner – @WAS
  23. Cam Akers – @SEA
  24. Antonio Gibson – vs. ARI
  25. Javonte Williams – vs. LV
  26. Khalil Herbert – vs. GB
  27. Raheem Mostert – @LAC
  28. Dalvin Cook – vs. BUF
  29. Brian Robinson Jr. – vs. ARI
  30. D'Andre Swift – @NE
  31. Samaje Perine – vs. LV
  32. Breece Hall – vs. BUF
  33. Deon Jackson – vs. JAX
  34. AJ Dillon – @CHI
  35. Chuba Hubbard – @ATL
  36. Jaylen Warren – vs. SF
  37. Devin Singletary – @BAL
  38. Zach Charbonnet – vs. LAR
  39. Kenneth Gainwell – @NE
  40. Ezekiel Elliott – vs. PHI
  41. Evan Hull – vs. JAX
  42. Kyren Williams – @SEA
  43. Elijah Mitchell – @PIT
  44. Tyjae Spears – @NO
  45. Ty Chandler – vs. TB
  46. Deuce Vaughn – @NYG
  47. Chase Edmonds – @MIN
  48. Devone Achane – @LAC
  49. Salvon Ahmed – @LAC
  50. Tank Bigsby – @IND
  51. Rico Dowdle – @NYG
  52. Tyler Allgeier – vs. CAR
  53. Damien Harris – @NYJ
  54. Roschon Johnson – vs. GB
  55. Chris Evans – @CLE

WR Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson – vs. TB
  2. Ja'Marr Chase – @CLE
  3. Tyreek Hill – @LAC
  4. Stefon Diggs – @NYJ
  5. A.J. Brown – @NE
  6. CeeDee Lamb – @NYG
  7. Davante Adams – @DEN
  8. Jaylen Waddle – @LAC
  9. Garrett Wilson – vs. BUF
  10. Keenan Allen – vs. MIA
  11. Devonta Smith – @NE
  12. DK Metcalf – vs. LAR
  13. Tee Higgins – @CLE
  14. Calvin Ridley – @IND
  15. Chris Olave – vs. TEN
  16. Deebo Samuel – @PIT
  17. Tyler Lockett – vs. LAR
  18. Chris Godwin – @MIN
  19. Amari Cooper – vs. CIN
  20. DeAndre Hopkins – @NO
  21. D.J. Moore – vs. GB
  22. Diontae Johnson – vs. SF
  23. Mike Williams – vs. MIA
  24. Courtland Sutton – vs. LV
  25. Brandin Cooks – @NYG
  26. Skyy Moore – vs. DET
  27. Drake London – vs. CAR
  28. Jordan Addison – vs. TB
  29. Brandon Aiyuk – @PIT
  30. Terry McLaurin  – vs. ARI
  31. Jahan Dotson – vs. ARI
  32. Michael Thomas – vs. TEN
  33. Mike Evans – @MIN
  34. Marquise Brown – @WAS
  35. JuJu Smith-Schuster – vs. PHI
  36. Christian Kirk – @IND
  37. Adam Thielen – @ATL
  38. Jaxon Smith-Njigba – vs. LAR
  39. Michael Pittman – vs. JAX
  40. Zay Jones – @IND
  41. Allen Lazard – vs. BUF
  42. George Pickens – vs. SF
  43. Marvin Mims – vs. LV
  44. Elijah Moore – vs. CIN
  45. Romeo Doubs – @CHI
  46. Gabe Davis – @NYJ
  47. Van Jefferson – @SEA
  48. Jakobi Meyers – @DEN
  49. Jayden Reed – @CHI
  50. Tyler Boyd – @CLE
  51. Darnell Mooney – vs. GB
  52. Rondale Moore – @WAS
  53. Treylon Burks – @NO
  54. Curtis Samuel – vs. ARI
  55. Nico Collins – @BAL
  56. Rashod Bateman – vs. HOU
  57. Odell Beckham – vs. HOU
  58. D.J. Chark – @ATL
  59. Parris Campbell – vs. DAL
  60. Puka Nacua – @SEA
  61. Darius Slayton – vs. DAL
  62. Donovan Peoples-Jones – vs. CIN
  63. DeVante Parker – vs. PHI
  64. Michael Wilson – @WAS
  65. Tank Dell – @BAL
  66. Josh Palmer – vs. MIA
  67. KJ Osborn – vs. TB
  68. Chase Claypool – vs. GB
  69. Zay Flowers – vs. HOU
  70. Jonathan Mingo – @ATL
  71. Isaiah Hodgins – vs. DAL
  72. Quentin Johnston – vs. MIA

TE Rankings

  1. TJ Hockenson – vs. TB
  2. Darren Waller – vs. DAL
  3. Dallas Goedert – @NE
  4. Kyle Pitts – vs. CAR
  5. George Kittle – @PIT
  6. Isaiah Likely – vs. HOU
  7. Tyler Higbee – @SEA
  8. Evan Engram – @IND
  9. David Njoku – vs. CIN
  10. Gerald Everett – vs. MIA
  11. Pat Freiermuth – vs. SF
  12. Juwan Johnson – vs. TEN
  13. Dalton Schultz – @BAL
  14. Dalton Kincaid – @NYJ
  15. Sam LaPorta – @KC
  16. Luke Musgrave – @CHI
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo – @NO
  18. Hayden Hurst – @ATL
  19. Cole Kmet – vs. GB
  20. Zach Ertz – @WAS
  21. Jake Ferguson – @NYG
  22. Noah Gray – vs. DET
  23. Greg Dulcich – vs. LV
  24. Irv Smith – @CLE
  25. Dawson Knox – @NYJ
  26. Taysom Hill – vs. TEN
  27. Hunter Henry – vs. PHI
  28. Cade Otton – @MIN
  29. Michael Mayer – @DEN
  30. Tyler Conklin – vs. BUF

Flex Top 150 

  1. Justin Jefferson – vs. TB
  2. Christian McCaffrey – @PIT
  3. Austin Ekeler – vs. MIA
  4. Ja'Marr Chase – @CLE
  5. Tyreek Hill – @LAC
  6. Bijan Robinson – vs. CAR
  7. Saquon Barkley – vs. DAL
  8. Josh Jacobs – @DEN
  9. Stefon Diggs – @NYJ
  10. A.J. Brown – @NE
  11. Tony Pollard – @NYG
  12. Derrick Henry – @NO
  13. CeeDee Lamb – @NYG
  14. Davante Adams – @DEN
  15. Nick Chubb – vs. CIN
  16. Joe Mixon – @CLE
  17. Jaylen Waddle – @LAC
  18. Garrett Wilson – vs. BUF
  19. Keenan Allen – vs. MIA
  20. Devonta Smith – @NE
  21. DK Metcalf – vs. LAR
  22. Tee Higgins – @CLE
  23. Calvin Ridley – @IND
  24. Chris Olave – vs. TEN
  25. Kenneth Walker – vs. LAR
  26. Travis Etienne – @IND
  27. Deebo Samuel – @PIT
  28. Aaron Jones – @CHI
  29. Rhamondre Stevenson – vs. PHI
  30. Miles Sanders – @ATL
  31. Tyler Lockett – vs. LAR
  32. Alexander Mattison – vs. TB
  33. JK Dobbins – vs. HOU
  34. Chris Godwin – @MIN
  35. Amari Cooper – vs. CIN
  36. Dameon Pierce – @BAL
  37. DeAndre Hopkins – @NO
  38. TJ Hockenson – vs. TB
  39. Najee Harris – vs. SF
  40. Jamaal Williams – vs. TEN
  41. Rachaad White – @MIN
  42. D.J. Moore – vs. GB
  43. Diontae Johnson – vs. SF
  44. Mike Williams – vs. MIA
  45. Courtland Sutton – vs. LV
  46. Brandin Cooks – @NYG
  47. Skyy Moore – vs. DET
  48. James Cook – @NYJ
  49. James Conner – @WAS
  50. Darren Waller – vs. DAL
  51. Cam Akers – @SEA
  52. Drake London – vs. CAR
  53. Jordan Addison – vs. TB
  54. Brandon Aiyuk – @PIT
  55. Terry McLaurin  – vs. ARI
  56. Dallas Goedert – @NE
  57. Jahan Dotson – vs. ARI
  58. Antonio Gibson – vs. ARI
  59. Javonte Williams – vs. LV
  60. Khalil Herbert – vs. GB
  61. Kyle Pitts – vs. CAR
  62. Raheem Mostert – @LAC
  63. Michael Thomas – vs. TEN
  64. Mike Evans – @MIN
  65. Marquise Brown – @WAS
  66. Dalvin Cook – vs. BUF
  67. George Kittle – @PIT
  68. Christian Kirk – @IND
  69. Brian Robinson Jr. – vs. ARI
  70. D'Andre Swift – @NE
  71. Isaiah Likely – vs. HOU
  72. Samaje Perine – vs. LV
  73. JuJu Smith-Schuster – vs. PHI
  74. Adam Thielen – @ATL
  75. Jaxon Smith-Njigba – vs. LAR
  76. Michael Pittman – vs. JAX
  77. Zay Jones – @IND
  78. Allen Lazard – vs. BUF
  79. George Pickens – vs. SF
  80. Marvin Mims – vs. LV
  81. Tyler Higbee – @SEA
  82. Elijah Moore – vs. CIN
  83. Romeo Doubs – @CHI
  84. Breece Hall – vs. BUF
  85. Deon Jackson – vs. JAX
  86. AJ Dillon – @CHI
  87. Gabe Davis – @NYJ
  88. Evan Engram – @IND
  89. Van Jefferson – @SEA
  90. David Njoku – vs. CIN
  91. Jakobi Meyers – @DEN
  92. Jayden Reed – @CHI
  93. Tyler Boyd – @CLE
  94. Darnell Mooney – vs. GB
  95. Rondale Moore – @WAS
  96. Treylon Burks – @NO
  97. Gerald Everett – vs. MIA
  98. Pat Freiermuth – vs. SF
  99. Juwan Johnson – vs. TEN
  100. Curtis Samuel – vs. ARI
  101. Nico Collins – @BAL
  102. Chuba Hubbard – @ATL
  103. Rashod Bateman – vs. HOU
  104. Jaylen Warren – vs. SF
  105. Dalton Schultz – @BAL
  106. Dalton Kincaid – @NYJ
  107. Luke Musgrave – @CHI
  108. Chigoziem Okonkwo – @NO
  109. Devin Singletary – @BAL
  110. Odell Beckham – vs. HOU
  111. Hayden Hurst – @ATL
  112. D.J. Chark – @ATL
  113. Parris Campbell – vs. DAL
  114. Cole Kmet – vs. GB
  115. Puka Nacua – @SEA
  116. Darius Slayton – vs. DAL
  117. Zach Ertz – @WAS
  118. Donovan Peoples-Jones – vs. CIN
  119. Zach Charbonnet – vs. LAR
  120. DeVante Parker – vs. PHI
  121. Michael Wilson – @WAS
  122. Tank Dell – @BAL
  123. Jake Ferguson – @NYG
  124. Josh Palmer – vs. MIA
  125. KJ Osborn – vs. TB
  126. Kenneth Gainwell – @NE
  127. Greg Dulcich – vs. LV
  128. Chase Claypool – vs. GB
  129. Ezekiel Elliott – vs. PHI
  130. Evan Hull – vs. JAX
  131. Irv Smith – @CLE
  132. Dawson Knox – @NYJ
  133. Zay Flowers – vs. HOU
  134. Jonathan Mingo – @ATL
  135. Isaiah Hodgins – vs. DAL
  136. Kyren Williams – @SEA
  137. Elijah Mitchell – @PIT
  138. Quentin Johnston – vs. MIA
  139. Taysom Hill – vs. TEN
  140. Tyjae Spears – @NO
  141. Hunter Henry – vs. PHI
  142. Cade Otton – @MIN
  143. Michael Mayer – @DEN
  144. Tyler Conklin – vs. BUF
  145. Ty Chandler – vs. TB
  146. Deuce Vaughn – @NYG
  147. Chase Edmonds – @MIN
  148. Salvon Ahmed – @LAC
  149. Tank Bigsby – @IND
  150. Rico Dowdle – @NYG