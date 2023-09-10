Week 1 is supposed to be the week with the fewest injuries for Fantasy Football players to worry about, but if that's the case in 2023, we're in for a pretty rotten year. Because, after already losing Travis Kelce for Thursday's opener, we have a bunch of significant injuries expected to lead to absences Sunday.

Cooper Kupp was placed on IR Saturday, so he's out until at least Week 5 due to his hamstring injury. Mark Andrews (quad) is expected to join Kelce on the sidelines this week as well, giving those of us who invested in early-round tight ends a big hurdle to try to overcome -- though, at least Andrews' backup is well worth buying into for this week, unlike Kelce's. And Andrews isn't alone: Jerry Jeudy and Christian Watson look unlikely to play with hamstring injuries, though at least Darren Waller's hamstring issue isn't expected to keep him out.

There's a lot to keep track of this morning. The Fantasy Football Today team is back with our Sunday morning lineup help. Adam Aizer and Heath Cummings updated you on the latest news and answered some start/sit questions on this morning's FFT podcast, and Heath is on CBS Sports HQ live right now with Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard until kickoff to answer your questions and get you ready for the week on the FFT live show.

Make sure you check both out, but if you want more direct answers to your questions, I've got two more ways for you to win: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

In the rest of today's newsletter, we've got the latest injury updates you need to know about, plus my updated Week 1 rankings to get your lineups set. For more Week 1 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (calf) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns after completing his recovery from a preseason calf strain. The fourth-year signal-caller was able to practice fully all week after missing most of training camp and all of preseason, and he'll have a full complement of weapons available to him versus Cleveland.

Running backs

Breece Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's AFC East season-opening showdown against the Bills despite progressing to a full practice Saturday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Per Saturday reports, Hall is expecting to play and is therefore in line to see his first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 7 of last season, The talented second-year back was back to participating in 11-on-11 drills by mid-August, but how he and new arrival Dalvin Cook will split work remains to be seen, especially out of the gate versus Buffalo.

Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 interconference showdown against the Eagles after missing Friday's practice, but he is expected to play. If Stevenson were unable to suit up, recent signee Ezekiel Elliott would be in line to handle a larger workload in his team debut, while Ty Montgomery would also be set for a bump in workload behind him.



Zack Moss (forearm) has been downgraded to doubtful from questionable for Sunday's Week 1 AFC South clash against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Moss' recovery from the broken arm he suffered in late July apparently still not complete, Deon Jackson, who filled in admirably for Jonathan Taylor (IR-ankle) on several occasions last season, and rookie fifth-round pick Evan Hull are in line to handle the bulk of Indianapolis' rushing duties.

Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South battle against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Patterson is set to play what coach Arthur Smith has termed a "joker" position this season that will attempt to maximize his highly versatile offensive skill set, so even if he suits up, rookie eighth overall pick Bijan Robinson and second-year prop Tyler Allgeier are still likely to handle the majority of Atlanta's running back touches.



Kendre Miller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's season-opening interconference battle against the Titans after missing practice all week. If Miller sits out, Kirk Merritt and practice squad call-up Tony Jones would be in line to handle complementary work behind Jamaal Williams, who'll serve as the No. 1 back until Alvin Kamara completes his season-opening three-game suspension. Additionally, Taysom Hill, who's averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 23 touchdowns on his 317 career rush attempts, could also see some work in the ground game.



De'Von Achane (shoulder) is expected to be inactive for Week 1, per Sunday morning reports. Achane missed time during camp with the injury and just couldn't get up to speed for Week 1 despite the absence of Jeff Wilson. Raheem Mostert will start at RB for Miami against the Chargers, and he's a viable starting option against a defense that has struggled with the run over the past few seasons. Salvon Ahmed should also have a role, but you would probably need to be pretty desperate to use him.

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, knocking him out of Sunday's season-opening NFC West clash against the Seahawks and an additional three games, at minimum. In Kupp's absence, Van Jefferson is expected to serve as Los Angeles' No. 1 receiver, while beat writer reports indicate second-year speedster Tutu Atwell and rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts for at least Sunday's Week 1 battle versus Seattle.

Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC North matchup against the Bears after missing practice all week. Watson's absence, which comes in the wake of his perfect attendance during training camp, will lead to Romeo Doubs taking on the No. 1 receiver role in Jordan Love's first season-opening starting assignment, provided the second-year wideout can overcome his own hamstring ailment. Rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure are next in the wide receiver depth chart behind Doubs, making for a group very thin on experience.

Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, the wideout is expected to sit out the contest. If Jeudy is ultimately sidelined versus Las Vegas, Cortland Sutton will be in line to serve as Russell Wilson's top target, while rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims will likely slot into the No. 2 role. Denver also called up both Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad Saturday, lending further credence to the notion of a Jeudy absence.

Marquise Brown (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown, who's slated to serve as Arizona's No. 1 receiver this season following DeAndre Hopkins' departure, isn't able to suit up, Rondale Moore, rookie third-round pick Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch would be in line to operate as the top three receivers for Joshua Dobbs.



Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 divisional battle against the Bears but managed to put in two limited practices to finish the week after missing Wednesday's session. Doubs is expected to play, but reports indicate he'll likely be limited if he does. If Doubs joins fellow second-year pro Christian Watson on the inactive list, rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed, undrafted rookie Malik Heath and 2022 seventh-round selection Samori Toure would be in line to serve as the top receiver trio versus Chicago.

Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 NFC South matchup against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week. If Thielen were to join No. 2 receiver DJ Chark (hamstring) on the sideline Sunday, rookie second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall and Laviska Shenault would be in line to serve as rookie first overall pick Bryce Young's top three receivers in his first NFL start.



DeVante Parker (knee) is expected to miss Sunday's season-opening inter-conference showdown with the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't suit up, Kendrick Bourne and rookie sixth-round pick Demario Douglas would slot in behind No. 1 receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster versus Philadelphia.



DJ Chark (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite working back to a limited practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions Wednesday and Thursday. In Chark's absence, rookie Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall are both in line for a bump in workload.

Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday night's NFC East Week 1 showdown against the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his likely absence, rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt would likely serve as the No. 4 receiver for New York behind the top trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell.



Tight ends

Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Andrews is unlikely to play. If he does indeed log an absence, Isaiah Likely, who posted a 9-127-1 line as a rookie last season during two games in which Andrews was sidelined, would be in line to take over the No. 1 tight end role.

George Kittle (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week, but reports indicate he is expected to play. If Kittle isn't available versus Pittsburgh, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, who've helped fill in for Kittle on occasion over the past several seasons, would be in line to handle tight end duties for San Francisco. An absence on Kittle's part would also bump up the potential target volume for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and perhaps even Christian McCaffrey to a degree.

Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's night's NFC East clash against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per Saturday night reports, the Giants did not call up any tight ends from the practice squad Saturday, leading to optimism regarding Waller's status.



Zach Ertz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Ertz's teammates are expecting he'll suit up, but how he looks in pregame warmups may ultimately determine his status versus Washington.



Rankings updates

These rankings account for all news updates as of 10 am. Tune in to the Fantasy Football Today YouTube stream at 11:30 am for any updates as Adam Aizer and I answer all of your start/sit questions for Week 1.

