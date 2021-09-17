Save your Daniel Jones jokes, because he actually looked great Thursday night. Of course, it wasn't enough for the Giants to actually win, so you can get your Giants jokes in if you need to. Taylor Heinicke did a passable Fitzmagic impersonation/homage with a roller coaster of a game, and it was, all in all, a very entertaining Fantasy game.

As long as you didn't start Saquon Barkley or Antonio Gibson, at least. It hasn't been a great start for those two so far. Should you be worried? Well, you can read all about that in my Thursday Night Football recap in today's newsletter.

I also have some lineup help, a Vegas perspective, and something to watch for every game on the NFL schedule in Week 2. And if that doesn't answer all of your lineup questions, send them my way at Chris.Towers@CBSi.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in my Sunday morning mailbag — plus, you can catch our YouTube stream Sunday morning at 11:30 am where Adam Aizer and I will be answering all of your lineup questions before the games.

🏈TNF Fantasy Recap: Washington 30-Giants 29



🔍Week 2 Game Previews: Vegas notes, lineup decisions, and injury updates

🏈TNF Recap: WFT 30, Giants 29

A surprisingly fun game with a wild ending and some very promising Fantasy performances:

The big takeaway: Washington's offense didn't fall apart without Ryan Fitzpatrick . Don't get me wrong, it didn't look great, but Taylor Heinicke was good enough, especially for what we really care about: Terry McLaurin's Fantasy value. This isn't going to be an amazing offense, but at least Thursday, it looked like it could be good enough to keep the principals relevant. Dan Schneier and I broke down the game on Friday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today In 5 podcast, so go check that out and subscribe via Spotify, Apple or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Winner: Gotta be McLaurin, though a special shoutout to Daniel Jones, who had an excellent game running the ball and had a long touchdown glance off Darius Slayton's fingers, and to Sterling Shepard, who had another huge PPR game with nine catches for 94 yards. However, McLaurin had a huge game, catching 11 for 107 yards and a touchdown, reminding us that he had been pretty darn good with mediocre quarterback play before this season.



Loser: Saquon Barkley is a reasonable candidate as he is clearly still finding his legs. He played nearly 80% of the snaps but still doesn't look explosive outside of one long run. I think he'll be fine with the long week off, but he needs to play better now that he has his old role back. But I'll say the other running back in this game is the bigger concern. Antonio Gibson ran the ball well again, with 69 yards on 13 carries, but had just two targets in the game, for two catches and 4 yards. With Washington forced into passing 46 times, it was a J.D. McKissic game, despite our hopes that we had moved past that. It was especially frustrating to see McKissic still dominating end-of-half/game situations, as he scored a late first-half touchdown with the team in the two-minute offense. Washington is scheming up looks for Gibson in the passing game, but if he's still not really playing third downs or obvious passing situations, his ceiling is capped. Right now, things look an awful lot like they did a year ago, which is very frustrating, because it's going to be hard to hit that top-12 RB upside.



is a reasonable candidate as he is clearly still finding his legs. He played nearly 80% of the snaps but still doesn't look explosive outside of one long run. I think he'll be fine with the long week off, but he needs to play better now that he has his old role back. But I'll say the other running back in this game is the bigger concern. ran the ball well again, with 69 yards on 13 carries, but had just two targets in the game, for two catches and 4 yards. With Washington forced into passing 46 times, it was a game, despite our hopes that we had moved past that. It was especially frustrating to see McKissic still dominating end-of-half/game situations, as he scored a late first-half touchdown with the team in the two-minute offense. Washington is scheming up looks for Gibson in the passing game, but if he's still not really playing third downs or obvious passing situations, his ceiling is capped. Right now, things look an awful lot like they did a year ago, which is very frustrating, because it's going to be hard to hit that top-12 RB upside. One thing you might have missed: In addition to Slayton's dropped touchdown -- which Jones also overthrew just a little, to be fair -- Jones also had a 58-yard rushing touchdown nullified by a holding penalty. And, while it was a hold, it was a tiny bit ticky-tacky -- if the ref had been at a different angle, maybe he doesn't call it. Jones had a great game, but it was almost an incredible one. He's a legitimate rushing threat in the read-option game if they use him consistently.

🔍Week 2 game previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. This week, however, there are so many unanswered questions that it's hard to settle on just one thing for each game. Here's a look ahead at every Week 2 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

49ers at Eagles

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: 49ers -3; 49.5 O/U

49ers -3; 49.5 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 26.25-Eagles 23.25

It's hard to know what we can actually take away from Week 1 from either of these teams; the 49ers were winning comfortably until they sat a number of starters on defense, while the Eagles just blew out the Falcons. This should be a tougher test, with a close game seeming likely.

Toughest lineup decision: Elijah Mitchell -- Start. I view Mitchell as more of an RB3 for PPR leagues, but it would feel pretty silly to drop so much FAB on him or to use your top waiver priority to not use him right away. We're reasonably confident he's going to be the lead back, though beware Kyle Shanahan's hot-hand tendencies when it comes to his RB committees.

Toughest lineup decision: Elijah Mitchell -- Start. I view Mitchell as more of an RB3 for PPR leagues, but it would feel pretty silly to drop so much FAB on him or to use your top waiver priority to not use him right away. We're reasonably confident he's going to be the lead back, though beware Kyle Shanahan's hot-hand tendencies when it comes to his RB committees.

What we're watching for: Well, how does Shanahan choose to deploy his RB committee? Third-round rookie Trey Sermon figures to be active for this one, so what kind of role can he carve out? Also, can Brandon Aiyuk get back in Shanahan's good graces after being relegated to the No. 3 WR spot in Week 1? I'm not trusting him this week, but I'm also not panicking yet. Shanahan is clearly trying to motivate him, so let's see how Aiyuk reacted. On the Eagles side, I want to see whether Miles Sanders keeps his surprisingly robust passing game role from Week 1 while still leaving Kenneth Gainwell with enough touches to remain relevant.

Patriots at Jets

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Patriots -6; 43 O/U

Patriots -6; 43 O/U Implied totals: Patriots 24.5-Jets 18.5

The Jets predictably lost in Week 1, but they kept things closer than expected with the Panthers. Can they do the same with the Patriots? This figures to be another tough one for the Jets to move the ball in, and since the Patriots issue in Week 1 was more about finishing off drives and hanging on to the football, you have to figure this one could get lopsided.

Toughest lineup decision: Corey Davis -- Start in PPR. I'm kind of on an island with Davis, who is ranked as my WR25 for PPR leagues; he's not in the top 36 for Dave, Jamey, or Heath. I think the Patriots are going to make life difficult for Zach Wilson, but Davis had five catches on seven targets for 97 yards and a pair of scores in a game where Wilson was pressured on 51% of his dropbacks, and I'm not sure the Patriots secondary is any scarier than Carolina's. I'm trusting the role Davis clearly has in this offense.

What we're watching for: There are actually a lot of things to watch for in this game, surprisingly. We'll start with the Jets offense, and specifically the passing game. Davis and rookie Elijah Moore played nearly every snap in Week 1, but will Jamison Crowder's return from the COVID list impact either's role? There's actual upside in this passing game, but I worry all three may be too involved to make any reliable. As for the Patriots, we've heard warnings that Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson may have lost some of the coaching staff's confidence with their Week 1 fumbles. Does that leave Stevenson inactive? Does it cost Harris significant work? J.J. Taylor seems likely to be active for this week and could have a chance to carve out a role. You don't put Bill Belichick's ball on the ground.

There are actually a lot of things to watch for in this game, surprisingly. We'll start with the Jets offense, and specifically the passing game. Davis and rookie played nearly every snap in Week 1, but will return from the COVID list impact either's role? There's actual upside in this passing game, but I worry all three may be too involved to make any reliable. As for the Patriots, we've heard warnings that and may have lost some of the coaching staff's confidence with their Week 1 fumbles. Does that leave Stevenson inactive? Does it cost Harris significant work? seems likely to be active for this week and could have a chance to carve out a role. You don't put Bill Belichick's ball on the ground. Injuries: Jonnu Smith (hip) -- Smith was added to the injury report Thursday, which is always reason for concern. It's not clear how serious this issue is, but if Smith can't play, that might push Hunter Henry into the top 12 at tight end -- that duo combined for eight catches for 73 yards in Week 1 … Jamison Crowder (groin) -- Crowder was limited in Thursday's practice, as was Keelan Cole (knee). It seems like both have a pretty good chance of playing this week, but Friday will tell us more.

Bengals at Bears

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bears -2.5; 45 O/U

Bears -2.5; 45 O/U Implied totals: Bears 23.75-Bengals 21.25

The Bears didn't look great in Week 1 against the Rams, but that might be more about how good the Rams looked. They're slight home favorites, but with two teams who want to run the ball a lot, this could be a relatively slow-paced game without a ton of possessions.

Toughest lineup decision: Tyler Boyd - Sit. I really don't want to overreact to one game here. Sure, Ja'Marr Chase is new to the offense and that changes the expectation of how targets will be distributed, especially when it looks like Chase is already the clear No. 1 WR here. However, it's worth remembering that Boyd averaged 17.2 PPR points per game on 82 targets from Weeks 2 through 10 (Tee Higgins barely played in Week 1) last season, while Higgins got 61 targets and A.J. Green got 68. On the other hand, the Bengals were much less pass-happy in Week 1, and … well, you can twist yourself in knots trying to make sense of Week 1. I've got Boyd ranked 42nd for this week because I'm concerned about how much the Bengals want Joe Burrow throwing right now, but I still think there should be plenty of room for him before long.

What we're watching for: Well, we certainly want to see how much Week 1's conservative game plan was just a one-time thing vs. a change in philosophy, for one. On the Bears side, I'd like to see David Montgomery more involved in the passing game than he was in Week 1, or it's going to be hard for him to live up his potential even with how good he looked running the ball. Also, I'll just slot this in at the end of every version of this for the Bears until it happens: We want to see Justin Fields starting for the Bears.

Well, we certainly want to see how much Week 1's conservative game plan was just a one-time thing vs. a change in philosophy, for one. On the Bears side, I'd like to see more involved in the passing game than he was in Week 1, or it's going to be hard for him to live up his potential even with how good he looked running the ball. Also, I'll just slot this in at the end of every version of this for the Bears until it happens: We want to see starting for the Bears. Injuries: No injuries worth watching for Fantasy relevant players, but Bears LT Jason Peters (quad) was limited Wednesday and Thursday. It would be nice if he was able to play.

Texans at Browns

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Browns -12.5; 48 O/U

Browns -12.5; 48 O/U Implied totals: Browns 30.25-Texans 17.75

The Texans surprisingly blew the doors off the Jaguars in Week 1, which could mean they are better than expected -- or that the Jaguars are a lot worse than expected. It's clear which direction Vegas thinks this is going in.

Toughest lineup decision: Jarvis Landry -- Start in PPR. Landry had an excellent game for Fantasy in Week 1, but you wouldn't be wrong in saying it was also quite a lucky game -- he scored a touchdown on a rush attempt near the goal line. Still, Landry has 51 catches for 552 yards and seven touchdowns over his last eight games (including the playoffs) and should probably be started in all PPR leagues as long as Odell Beckham remains out.

What we're watching for: There isn't much to watch from the Browns side, though it would be nice to see Donovan Peoples-Jones earn some targets to go along with the relatively full snap share he played in Week 1. On the Texans side … well, there isn't much to watch there either, but it would be nice to see Tyrod Taylor play well again so we can remain confident in Brandin Cooks.

There isn't much to watch from the Browns side, though it would be nice to see earn some targets to go along with the relatively full snap share he played in Week 1. On the Texans side … well, there isn't much to watch there either, but it would be nice to see play well again so we can remain confident in . Injuries: Anthony Schwartz (knee) -- Schwartz was a surprise contributor in Week 1 against the Chiefs as a deep threat, but his availability for Week 2 appears to be in question as he has been limited in both days of practice.

Broncos at Jaguars

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Broncos -6; 45 O/U

Broncos -6; 45 O/U Implied totals: Broncos 25.5-Jaguars 19.5

Trevor Lawrence made plenty of mistakes in Week 1 and the Jaguars generally looked even worse than expected against the lowly Texans. The Broncos, on the other hand, looked quite good. I would personally be surprised if the Jaguars kept this one within 10 points.

Toughest lineup decision: Tim Patrick / KJ Hamler -- Sit. I like the potential for one of or even both Patrick or Hamler to be Fantasy relevant moving forward -- with Patrick the more likely of the two in my eyes. But it's hard to know exactly how they'll be used in the first game with Jeudy, and I still think Courtland Sutton is going to be the No. 1 option here despite his limited target share in Week 1.

What we're watching for: The most promising thing that came from Jacksonville's first game was DJ Chark's usage -- he earned 12 targets and finished third in the NFL in air yards. If Trevor Lawrence finds more consistency with his decision making and accuracy down the field, Chark could be in position for a big season. I'd also like to see the Jaguars continue to use James Robinson in the passing game (six targets in Week 1) while hopefully sticking with him more in the running game. On the Broncos side, I would feel a lot better about my expectation that Sutton will be the No. 1 option if … Sutton was used like the No. 1 option. So, let's do that, shall we? And can we also get Noah Fant some red zone work?

The most promising thing that came from Jacksonville's first game was usage -- he earned 12 targets and finished third in the NFL in air yards. If finds more consistency with his decision making and accuracy down the field, Chark could be in position for a big season. I'd also like to see the Jaguars continue to use in the passing game (six targets in Week 1) while hopefully sticking with him more in the running game. On the Broncos side, I would feel a lot better about my expectation that Sutton will be the No. 1 option if … Sutton was used like the No. 1 option. So, let's do that, shall we? And can we also get Noah Fant some red zone work? Injuries: There are no Fantasy relevant injuries to report at this time.

Bills at Dolphins

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bills -3; 47.5 O/U

Bills -3; 47.5 O/U Implied totals: Bills 25.25-Dolphins 22.25

Neither offense really lived up to expectations in Week 1, though both have the excuse of having faced a very tough defense. The Bills have had no trouble moving the ball against the Dolphins over the past few years, and if they struggle again this week, there will start to be more questions asked about whether last season was legit. For what it's worth, I think it was.

Toughest lineup decision: Will Fuller -- Sit. I have Fuller on so many of my teams, and I love what he brings to the table and what he could mean for Tua Tagovailoa's development. But the Bills typically do a very good job of taking away the deep ball, and Fuller's role in this offense is not quite known yet. I expect him to be the No. 1 receiver, but maybe not in his first game.

What we're watching for: We want to see Josh Allen get going after a very frustrating Week 1 that saw the Bills struggle with protection and Allen struggle at times with his accuracy. It's also going to be interesting to see if Zack Moss remains inactive -- Devin Singletary could be a solid RB2 if that continues to happen. I'll also be watching Miami's backfield again because if Myles Gaskin is only getting 56% of the RB touches every week, he's going to be a fringe Fantasy starter.

We want to see get going after a very frustrating Week 1 that saw the Bills struggle with protection and Allen struggle at times with his accuracy. It's also going to be interesting to see if remains inactive -- could be a solid RB2 if that continues to happen. I'll also be watching Miami's backfield again because if is only getting 56% of the RB touches every week, he's going to be a fringe Fantasy starter. Injuries: Gabriel Davis (ankle) -- Davis was upgraded from DNP to limited Thursday, a good sign for his availability. He's a high-upside WR4 or 5 for Fantasy.

Saints at Panthers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Saints -3.5; 44.5 O/U

Saints -3.5; 44.5 O/U Implied totals: Saints 24-Panthers 21.5

Both teams won comfortably in Week 1, but the Saints win over the Packers was quite quite a bit more impressive than the Panthers win over the Jets. Still, the Panthers looked pretty good on offense with Sam Darnold at QB and Christian McCaffrey back, so hopefully they'll give the Saints a bit more of a test than the Packers did.

Toughest lineup decision: Marquez Callaway -- Sit. He's not a must-sit, and I'm not too worried about Callaway after Week 1 -- it was such a weird game, with the Saints only throwing 21 times, that I'm not sure his limited target share is more relevant than his high snap and route share. He's clearly the No. 1 here, but he hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt yet.

What we're watching for: Do the Saints feel comfortable unleashing Jameis Winston? Does Juwan Johnson see a bigger role in the passing game after his two-touchdown game? And, on the Panthers side, will Robby Anderson be used as more than the deep threat he was in Week 1? He had a much, much more valuable role in 2020.

Do the Saints feel comfortable unleashing ? Does see a bigger role in the passing game after his two-touchdown game? And, on the Panthers side, will be used as more than the deep threat he was in Week 1? He had a much, much more valuable role in 2020. Injuries: No relevant injuries to speak of.

Rams at Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Rams -3.5; 48 O/U

Rams -3.5; 48 O/U Implied totals: Rams 25.75-Colts 22.25

The Rams offense looked dominant in Week 1 while the Colts defense did not. I'm surprised this line is as close as it is, even with the Colts well situated to slow the game down and keep it close.

Toughest lineup decision: Nyheim Hines - Start in PPR. I don't think we're going to see Hines and Jonathan Taylor combine for a near-40% target share every week, so don't expect Hines to repeat what he did in Week 1 every week. However, this is an even weaker group of playmakers at tight end and wide receiver than the Colts had last season, so Hines is going to have to be a significant part of the game plan every week if they want to move the ball. He's a flex starter in PPR.

What we're watching for: On the Rams side, it'll be interesting to see if Darrell Henderson plays nearly every snap again -- that was one of the big surprises of Week 1 after Sean McVay talked about the need to limit his snaps in the preseason. I'll also be keeping a close eye on Robert Woods' usage after he had just four targets in Week 1. For the Colts, the question is whether any of their wide receivers is going to step up. There's a big opportunity for someone to do it, but I'm not sure I have faith in any of them.

On the Rams side, it'll be interesting to see if plays nearly every snap again -- that was one of the big surprises of Week 1 after Sean McVay talked about the need to limit his snaps in the preseason. I'll also be keeping a close eye on usage after he had just four targets in Week 1. For the Colts, the question is whether any of their wide receivers is going to step up. There's a big opportunity for someone to do it, but I'm not sure I have faith in any of them. Injuries: No relevant injuries to speak of.

Raiders at Steelers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Steelers -6.0; 47 O/U

Steelers -6.0; 47 O/U Implied totals: Steelers 26.5-Raiders 20.5

That's an awfully optimistic line for the Steelers offense, which had just 252 yards of total offense. Ben Roethlisberger attempted just one pass further than 20 yards down the field and averaged 5.9 yards per attempt, so it was a lot like last season's offense. That offense lacked explosion, and I'm not sure I trust them yet.

Toughest lineup decision: Chase Claypool -- Sit. Maybe Roethlisberger will be willing to push the ball down the field more against what we're hoping is a better matchup, but Claypool had just a 15.6% target rate in Week 1. He did run a route on 29 of 35 pass plays, so the role isn't as limited as his 67% snap share might make you think. But if Roethlisberger isn't going to be willing to throw the ball down the field more often, Claypool is going to be a frustrating, touchdown-dependent player yet again.

What we're watching for: Well … will Roethlisberger be willing to throw the ball down the field more often against a better matchup? That's what it comes down to for me with this passing game. For the Raiders, was Bryan Edwards' late-game production a sign of good things to come, or was the fact that he had just one target in the first 59 minutes more telling? He's probably the highest upside option in the passing game besides Darren Waller.

Well … will Roethlisberger be willing to throw the ball down the field more often against a better matchup? That's what it comes down to for me with this passing game. For the Raiders, was late-game production a sign of good things to come, or was the fact that he had just one target in the first 59 minutes more telling? He's probably the highest upside option in the passing game besides . Injuries: Josh Jacobs (ankle/toe) -- This is actually really one to keep an eye on now that Jacobs has been held out of practice two days in a row. He was banged up in Monday's game, and it's possible they're just giving him a few days off on the short work, but if Jacobs is inactive, Kenyan Drake would probably be a top-15 RB for me, given his passing game role … Eric Ebron (hamstring) -- Ebron didn't practice Thursday with a new injury, which is something to keep an eye on. Pat Freiermuth, the rookie second-rounder, ran 12 routes in his debut while Ebron ran 17. If all of Ebron's go to Freiermuth, he could be an intriguing sleeper, especially in DFS.

Vikings at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Cardinals -3.5; 50.5 O/U

Cardinals -3.5; 50.5 O/U Implied totals: Cardinals 27-Vikings 23.5

I'm surprised the line for this one is as close as the line, given how well the Cardinals played last week. This is a bit of a contrast in style, as the Cardinals played at the fastest pace in the NFL in 2020, while the Vikings played at the eighth-slowest. That could be good news for the Vikings offense if they have to pick up the tempo to keep up.

Toughest lineup decision: Christian Kirk -- Sit. It was awesome to see Kirk score a couple of touchdowns after his career failed to take off as expected over the past few seasons. But I'm not quite ready to trust him just yet -- he was actually still tied for third on the team in targets with Rondale Moore.

What we're watching for: The Vikings really don't have many questions, but one to keep an eye out for is whether K.J. Osborn's role in Week 1 was for real. The 2020 fifth-rounder played 81% of the snaps in Week 1 and earned nine targets. With Irv Smith out, the Vikings played more three-personnel than usual, and Osborn was a key part of the game plan. He could be relevant in PPR leagues if that remains true. On the Cardinals side, the split between Kenyan Drake and James Conner remains worth watching, as does the target distribution between Kirk, Moore, and A.J. Green, who was the No. 2 WR last week.

The Vikings really don't have many questions, but one to keep an eye out for is whether role in Week 1 was for real. The 2020 fifth-rounder played 81% of the snaps in Week 1 and earned nine targets. With out, the Vikings played more three-personnel than usual, and Osborn was a key part of the game plan. He could be relevant in PPR leagues if that remains true. On the Cardinals side, the split between and remains worth watching, as does the target distribution between Kirk, Moore, and , who was the No. 2 WR last week. Injuries: No relevant injuries to speak of.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -12.5; 52 O/U

Buccaneers -12.5; 52 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 32.25-Falcons 19.75

The Falcons are going to have to play a lot better than they did last week to have a chance in this one, and Arthur Smith is going to have to call plays differently if they're going to live up to expectations for Fantasy. They ran the ball on 53% of their plays with the point differential within one score either way in Week 1, the seventh-highest rate in the league. They do not have Derrick Henry to get away with that.

Toughest lineup decision: Buccaneers RB -- Sit. Just avoid it. Ronald Jones got iced out in Week 1 after a fumble, but Bruce Arians told reporters this week he's going to start. Well, OK, but you can't trust him after that. But you also can't trust Leonard Fournette with Jones set to start. This backfield is going to have value, but the split is going to be unpredictable, which means you can't trust them.

What we're watching for: Mike Evans was fourth on the team in targets in Week 1, but that won't continue moving forward, right? Was it just a surprisingly tough matchup with Trevon Diggs shadowing him? For the Falcons, we'd sure love to see Kyle Pitts get loose; he had the role we were hoping he would, with eight targets and a 68% snap share, but he and Matt Ryan have to get on the same page.

was fourth on the team in targets in Week 1, but that won't continue moving forward, right? Was it just a surprisingly tough matchup with shadowing him? For the Falcons, we'd sure love to see get loose; he had the role we were hoping he would, with eight targets and a 68% snap share, but he and have to get on the same page. Injuries: No relevant injuries to speak of.

Titans at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Seahawks -6; 54 O/U

Seahawks -6; 54 O/U Implied totals: Patriots 23.25-Dolphins 20.25

The Seahawks passing game looked as good as ever in Week 1, while the Titans pass defense got torched. The Titans are going to need a bounce back game from Derrick Henry.

Toughest lineup decision: Julio Jones -- Start. I don't really think Jones is a particularly tough start call, but I'm certain many of you are worried after his poor first game. Maybe this situation won't work out in the long run, but both Jones and Ryan Tannehill have earned more than just one game's worth of the benefit of the doubt. You'd have to have particularly good alternatives to consider benching Jones.

-- Start. I don't really think Jones is a particularly tough start call, but I'm certain many of you are worried after his poor first game. Maybe this situation won't work out in the long run, but both Jones and have earned more than just one game's worth of the benefit of the doubt. You'd have to have particularly good alternatives to consider benching Jones. What we're watching for: The Titans need to block better, because they really couldn't do much of anything against the Cardinals last week. If they can do that, there shouldn't be much to worry about, though I want to see Jones get much more involved than he was early on. On the Seahawks side, well, let's see what the offense looks like against a team that can push back a little. I expect it'll still look pretty awesome.

The Titans need to block better, because they really couldn't do much of anything against the Cardinals last week. If they can do that, there shouldn't be much to worry about, though I want to see Jones get much more involved than he was early on. On the Seahawks side, well, let's see what the offense looks like against a team that can push back a little. I expect it'll still look pretty awesome. Injuries: Dee Eskridge (concussion) -- Eskridge has yet to practice this week, and seems like he won't play this week. He'll have to be cleared through the league's concussion protocol first … Rashaad Penny (calf) -- Penny hasn't practiced this week and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Alex Collins figures to be the primary handcuff to Chris Carson and is worth stashing if you've got a roster spot to play with.

Cowboys at Chargers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Chargers -3.5; 55.5 O/U

Chargers -3.5; 55.5 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 29.5-Cowboys 26

That's a very high over/under, which is exactly what we're hoping for from these two offenses.

Toughest lineup decision: Mike Williams -- Start. He's not a must-start player, but he's a fringe No. 2 WR for me after his very impressive Week 1. The Chargers used him less like a deep threat and more like a true 1b option in that game, and if that continues -- which is a reasonable expectation, given offseason comments from offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi -- he could be one of the true breakouts this season.

What we're watching for: We'd like to see Williams keep that role from Week 1, but we'd also like to see Austin Ekeler get more involved in the passing game -- or involved at all given that he wasn't targeted in Week 1. It was strange, because he ran plenty of routes, and it's not like the offense Lombardi is installing -- inspired by Sean Payton's in New Orleans -- doesn't historically feature backs in the passing game, which is reason to be optimistic. On the other side, hopefully the Cowboys don't feel the need to abandon the run game early like they did in Week 1.

We'd like to see Williams keep that role from Week 1, but we'd also like to see get more involved in the passing game -- or involved at all given that he wasn't targeted in Week 1. It was strange, because he ran plenty of routes, and it's not like the offense Lombardi is installing -- inspired by Sean Payton's in New Orleans -- doesn't historically feature backs in the passing game, which is reason to be optimistic. On the other side, hopefully the Cowboys don't feel the need to abandon the run game early like they did in Week 1. Injuries: No relevant injuries to speak of.

Chiefs at Ravens

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -3.5; 54.5 O/U

Chiefs -3.5; 54.5 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 29-Ravens 25.5

Two of the highest-scoring offenses in the league matching up on Sunday Night Football should be fun to watch, though Baltimore enters the game with some pretty big questions at the skill position spots

Toughest lineup decision: Baltimore RBs -- Sit. I do not feel good recommending a blanket sit for the running backs sharing the backfield with Lamar Jackson, but it's just hard to know

-- Sit. I do not feel good recommending a blanket sit for the running backs sharing the backfield with , but it's just hard to know what to expect from either or . Williams ran the ball much better in Week 1, but Murray got more work as the game went on, and was out there when the Ravens were trying to close the game out. I could see either being the lead back and having a good game, but I don't have a good sense for which one it might be. What we're watching for: The Ravens running backs, as well as the passing game -- can Mark Andrew get more involved than he was in Week 1? He ran a higher route share than any game in 2020, which is great, but five targets out of 30 passes isn't going to cut it. On the Chiefs side, we'd like to see more targets for Mecole Hardman to go along with his expanded role, and more usage of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in general -- he also played a higher snap share than usual and ran more routes than Darrel Williams , so now they just have to get him the ball more.

The Ravens running backs, as well as the passing game -- can Mark Andrew get more involved than he was in Week 1? He ran a higher route share than any game in 2020, which is great, but five targets out of 30 passes isn't going to cut it. On the Chiefs side, we'd like to see more targets for Mecole Hardman to go along with his expanded role, and more usage of in general -- he also played a higher snap share than usual and ran more routes than , so now they just have to get him the ball more. Injuries: Marquise Brown (ankle) -- Brown has been held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, which is a bad sign. Keep an eye on his status Friday, but plan on sitting him unless you also have an option to slot into your lineup from either this game or the Lions-Packers game on Monday night.

Lions at Packers

Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Line: Packers -11; 48.5 O/U

Packers -11; 48.5 O/U Implied totals: Packers 29.75-Lions 18.75

So, Vegas isn't convinced by what either team did in Week 1, huh?