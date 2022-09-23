To paraphrase Heath Cummings, regardless of what the injury report might make you think, we're prepping for Week 3 here, not Week 13. There are just so many things to keep in mind as you get set for Week 3, with plenty of big names at every position affected.

Which means that, try as we might, we can't tell you who to start and sit with certainty just yet. I have the latest on every injury you need to know about in today's newsletter, along with the toughest lineup decisions for every game on the schedule, but you're surely going to have more questions than we can answer here. That's the nature of the game right now.

So, send any questions you might have my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in my Sunday morning mailbag. Plus, you can catch our YouTube stream Sunday morning at 11:30 EDT where Adam Aizer, Frankl Stampfl and I will be answering all of your lineup questions.

Get ready for Week 3 with all of our preview content here:

And here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store to help you get ready for Week 3:

🏈TNF Fantasy Recap: Browns 29, Steelers 17

🔍Week 3 Game Previews: Injury updates and lineup dilemmas

🏈TNF Recap: Browns 29, Steelers 17

Winner: What if Amari Cooper is just really good? Like, good enough to overcome Jacoby Brissett as his QB? In fairness, Brissett was actually pretty good in this one, throwing with confidence and unexpected velocity. Cooper is now the first Browns player with 100-plus receiving yards in consecutive games since Josh Gordon was at his peak back in 2013. I'm still not sure I feel confident I can trust Cooper every week in this low-volume passing game, but they're funneling a ton of targets his way -- he has a 29.3% target share through three games -- and he is, again, a really, really good player. Cooper is looking like one of the better bargains in drafts.



What if Amari Cooper is just really good? Like, good enough to overcome Jacoby Brissett as his QB? In fairness, Brissett was actually pretty good in this one, throwing with confidence and unexpected velocity. Cooper is now the first Browns player with 100-plus receiving yards in consecutive games since Josh Gordon was at his peak back in 2013. I'm still not sure I feel confident I can trust Cooper every week in this low-volume passing game, but they're funneling a ton of targets his way -- he has a 29.3% target share through three games -- and he is, again, a really, really good player. Cooper is looking like one of the better bargains in drafts. Loser: Mitchell Trubisky. He just isn't good. The Steelers took a chance to see if maybe spending a year with Josh Allen and Josh Daboll helped Trubisky take a step forward. He didn't. He's still the same guy he's always been -- an erratic and inaccurate quarterback who doesn't do enough right to make up for those issues. The Steelers have an incredibly talented group of skill players who do their best to bail out Trubisky -- George Pickens had the catch of the year against tight coverage. He's bad in a different way than Ben Roethlisberger was the past few years, but he's still bad. With 10 days until the next game, I hope the Steelers make the choice to give first-rounder Kenny Pickett a look. One more thing: Kareem Hunt might get more credit on a weekly basis from Fantasy rankers than he deserves. He's a nice player to have on your team because he's never going to be a zero, but the main thing he brings to your team is upside if something happens to Nick Chubb. Otherwise, you're typically hoping for a touchdown -- he scored two in Week 1 and was awesome but has just 9.4 and 9.1 PPR points in two games since. That's fine, but he gets talked about like he's a No. 2 RB, and most weeks, he's going to fall short of that.

Mitchell Trubisky. He just isn't good. The Steelers took a chance to see if maybe spending a year with Josh Allen and Josh Daboll helped Trubisky take a step forward. He didn't. He's still the same guy he's always been -- an erratic and inaccurate quarterback who doesn't do enough right to make up for those issues. The Steelers have an incredibly talented group of skill players who do their best to bail out Trubisky -- George Pickens had the catch of the year against tight coverage. He's bad in a different way than Ben Roethlisberger was the past few years, but he's still bad. With 10 days until the next game, I hope the Steelers make the choice to give first-rounder Kenny Pickett a look. One more thing: Kareem Hunt might get more credit on a weekly basis from Fantasy rankers than he deserves. He's a nice player to have on your team because he's never going to be a zero, but the main thing he brings to your team is upside if something happens to Nick Chubb. Otherwise, you're typically hoping for a touchdown -- he scored two in Week 1 and was awesome but has just 9.4 and 9.1 PPR points in two games since. That's fine, but he gets talked about like he's a No. 2 RB, and most weeks, he's going to fall short of that.

🔍Week 3 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 3 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

Texans at Bears

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bears -2.5; 40 O/U

Bears -2.5; 40 O/U Implied totals: Bears 21.25-Texans 18.75

These look like two of the worst offenses in the league right now, with the Bears looking especially tragic because of how shockingly conservative they've been -- they have the only two games by any team with fewer than 20 pass attempts through two weeks. It just hasn't been a functional offense so far, and it's made it impossible to trust Cole Kmet or Darnell Mooney. I'm still viewing Kmet as a low-end TE1 for this week, while Mooney is a WR3, but if they aren't heavily featured against this matchup, it might be time to give up hope.

Toughest lineup decision: Dameon Pierce -- Sit. Pierce dominated the RB touches last week, and it's hard to see the Texans going back to Rex Burkhead unless Pierce really falters. Still, he hasn't done much so far, especially as a pass-catcher, so he's still outside of my top 30. There's still some upside here, but he needs to start tapping into it.

Dameon Pierce -- Sit. Pierce dominated the RB touches last week, and it's hard to see the Texans going back to Rex Burkhead unless Pierce really falters. Still, he hasn't done much so far, especially as a pass-catcher, so he's still outside of my top 30. There's still some upside here, but he needs to start tapping into it. Injuries: Brevin Jordan (ankle, DNP) and Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring, LP) are the only injuries of note here, and neither should be in your Week 3 plans. Jones Jr. is worth keeping an eye on, but there are better options to stash in 12-team leagues.

Raiders at Titans

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Raiders -2; 45.5 O/U

Raiders -2; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Raiders 23.75-Titans 21.75

The Titans badly need Derrick Henry to look like his pre-injury self, because they are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry so far. We haven't seen that classic big run from Henry yet, but I'm not giving up on him -- I'm concerned, but not panicking. However, this offense needs him to start looking like himself or they need Treylon Burks and Robert Woods to step up and start making plays after the catch like A.J. Brown used to. If not, their season could be over soon.

Toughest lineup decision: Treylon Burks -- Sit. I think Burks is the future of the position for the Titans, and his workload increased in Week 2, as hoped. It'll probably keep increasing in Week 3, though I'm not sure he's going to be an every-snap player just yet. There's clearly talent here, and Burks ranks fifth in yards per route run among all players who have run at least 30 routes this season, which is a good sign. But I'm not sure the role is there just yet -- remember, A.J. Brown wasn't playing more than half the Titans snaps until Week 5 of his rookie season, either. Burks remains worth stashing, though, because you want to be there when the breakout happens.

Treylon Burks -- Sit. I think Burks is the future of the position for the Titans, and his workload increased in Week 2, as hoped. It'll probably keep increasing in Week 3, though I'm not sure he's going to be an every-snap player just yet. There's clearly talent here, and Burks ranks fifth in yards per route run among all players who have run at least 30 routes this season, which is a good sign. But I'm not sure the role is there just yet -- remember, A.J. Brown wasn't playing more than half the Titans snaps until Week 5 of his rookie season, either. Burks remains worth stashing, though, because you want to be there when the breakout happens. Injuries: Hunter Renfrow (concussion) -- Has been held out of practice both days this week and looks like he's very much at risk of missing the game. He can still be cleared, but he has certain benchmarks he has to hit by Saturday. We should know if he'll be playing by then, but he's a fringe WR3 even if he does play ... Josh Jacobs (illness) -- Typically, illnesses are not a significant concern, but we have seen even non-COVID illnesses stretch long enough to cost players a game before, so it's worth keeping an eye on. I would expect Zamir White to take on much of Jacobs' usage if Jacobs is out ... Treylon Burks (ankle) -- Upgraded to a full practice Thursday, so it seems like a non-issue. I'm not ready to start Burks, but it seems like just a matter of time before he emerges as the No. 1 option in this offense ... Kyle Phillips (shoulder) -- Has been limited both days of practice so far. He played through it last week, so the hope is he'll be able to do the same, however his role was limited to the point where Phillips has limited Fantasy appeal right now ... Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) -- Hilliard has been limited both days so far, so he's got a chance to play, but he remains more of a long-term stash play than someone I'm looking to start, even after his big Week 1.



Chiefs at Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Chiefs -5.5; 50.5 O/U

Chiefs -5.5; 50.5 O/U Implied totals: Chiefs 28-Colts 22.5

The Colts looked absolutely awful in Week 2, racking up just 218 yards from scrimmage in a shutout loss to the Jaguars. Michael Pittman might be really important to this offense -- or maybe this just isn't a good offense? It's at least worth considering that possibility -- the Colts had 517 yards against the Texans, but also ran 90 offensive plays and scored 20 points. If they don't figure things out, the Chiefs could run away with this one rather handily.

Toughest lineup decision: JuJu Smith-Schuster - Start. I'm going to give Smith-Schuster the benefit of the doubt on Week 2 -- maybe the Chargers just have a really, really great secondary when J.C. Jackson is healthy. He ran routes on 81% of the Chiefs drop backs, which is an encouraging sign, but Patrick Mahomes just didn't look his way -- and when he did, he totaled four air yards on his three targets. If Smith-Schuster is used in a similar fashion this week, he'll be an easy sit moving forward.

JuJu Smith-Schuster - Start. I'm going to give Smith-Schuster the benefit of the doubt on Week 2 -- maybe the Chargers just have a really, really great secondary when J.C. Jackson is healthy. He ran routes on 81% of the Chiefs drop backs, which is an encouraging sign, but Patrick Mahomes just didn't look his way -- and when he did, he totaled four air yards on his three targets. If Smith-Schuster is used in a similar fashion this week, he'll be an easy sit moving forward. Injuries: Michael Pittman (quad) -- Pittman has been limited both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his Week 3 status somewhat up in the air at this point. He has a chance to play, but it is by no means a certainty. A full practice Friday would be what we want to see ... Alec Pierce (concussion) -- Pierce has been able to practice without limitations this week, so it seems safe to assume he'll be back out there this week. He's not worth trusting for Fantasy, but he's definitely worth keeping an eye on to see if he can emerge as a viable No. 2 alongside Pittman ... Harrison Butker (ankle) -- Butker missed last week's game and has yet to be cleared for practice, so it's not looking good. Matt Ammendola kicked for the Chiefs in Week 2, going 2 for 2 with three extra-points, and he's a decent option if you need a kicker. Mecole Hardman (heel) -- Hardman has been limited, which is something to keep an eye on, though you probably shouldn't be starting him either way. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Smith-Schuster, and Justin Watson have all been on the injury report, but have been able to practice without limitations, so there's no real concerns there.



Bills at Dolphins

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bills -5.5; 52 O/U

Bills -5.5; 52 O/U Implied totals: Bills 28.75-Dolphins 23.25

Coming off the most exhilarating victory for the franchise since the days of Ronnie Brown and the Wildcat, the Dolphins face arguably the toughest test in the league. The Bills defense has five interceptions and nine sacks to just one touchdown allowed, with the second-most QB hits and the most tackles for a loss in the league. They're allowing a league-best 3.6 yards per play. If Tua Tagovailoa struggles this week, well, that might just be what the Bills defense does to everyone. But if he shines again, then this Miami offense really might be something special.

Toughest lineup decision: Tua Tagovailoa -- Sit. I'm betting on this Bills defense just being overwhelmingly dominant against most teams. That's not to say Tagovailoa can't have a good game, but we saw in Week 2 how he's still prone to some silly mistakes. The Bills do have both Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot) on the injury report, which could make things tricky against Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but their defensive front is going to generate a ton of pressure, and I think they're gonna make life miserable for Tagovailoa. If I'm wrong, then he might just be a top-12 QB this season.

Tua Tagovailoa -- Sit. I'm betting on this Bills defense just being overwhelmingly dominant against most teams. That's not to say Tagovailoa can't have a good game, but we saw in Week 2 how he's still prone to some silly mistakes. The Bills do have both Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot) on the injury report, which could make things tricky against Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but their defensive front is going to generate a ton of pressure, and I think they're gonna make life miserable for Tagovailoa. If I'm wrong, then he might just be a top-12 QB this season. Injuries: Gabe Davis (ankle) -- Davis has been limited in practice, but he did have a noticeable limp in one video I saw Thursday, so I'm not treating him like an obvious play. He's a WR3 if he does go ... Dawson Knox (foot) -- Knox was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, so that's a pretty good sign for his chances of playing. He's a boom-or-bust TE if he does play; you're hoping for a touchdown ... One thing that could make life more difficult for Tagovailoa? Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has yet to practice this week with a toe injury. Given the quality of the opponent, that would be a tough absence to account for.



Lions at Vikings

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Vikings -6; 51.5 O/U

Vikings -6; 51.5 O/U Implied totals: Vikings 28.75-Lions 22.75

The Lions have been ripping off a jaw-dropping 7.2 yards per carry through two games, in large part thanks to D'Andre Swift's big-play ability. The Vikings have struggled to stop the run through two games, so expect to see a lot of Swift and Jamaal Williams this week to try to keep Justin Jefferson and the Vikings' newly pass-heavy offense off the field.

Toughest lineup decision: Adam Thielen -- Start. Thielen is definitely getting the "you get one more chance" treatment here. He's playing basically every snap for the Vikings, but he had three catches for 36 yards through the first seven quarters of the season before getting four for 52 in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss Monday night. He might just be washed up at this point, but I want to give him one more week against what should be a good matchup to prove himself. He's not a must-start, but I'm ranking him inside my top-30 for this week.

Adam Thielen -- Start. Thielen is definitely getting the "you get one more chance" treatment here. He's playing basically every snap for the Vikings, but he had three catches for 36 yards through the first seven quarters of the season before getting four for 52 in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss Monday night. He might just be washed up at this point, but I want to give him one more week against what should be a good matchup to prove himself. He's not a must-start, but I'm ranking him inside my top-30 for this week. Injuries: D'Andre Swift (ankle) -- Was upgraded to a limited participation in practice Thursday, so he should be good to go for this one. He was a bit limited last week, but remains a must-start option ... T.J. Hockenson (hip) -- Hockenson has been limited this week, but it's not clear if there's real risk for him to miss this game. I'm not expecting him to, but keep an eye out for any reports.

Ravens at Patriots

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Ravens -3; 43.5 O/U

Ravens -3; 43.5 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 23.25-Patriots 20.25

The Patriots offense is one of the five I'm most worried about so far, as I wrote in Wednesday's newsletter. Reports out of training camp indicated that this offense was a mess, and nothing we've seen so far should make us feel any better about it. We have a frustrating RB split with no clear-cut passing downs back and a receiving corps with no real playmakers down the field -- with a QB who hasn't shown much ability to make plays beyond what is there. This might just be a bad offense.

Toughest lineup decision: J.K. Dobbins -- Sit. We still don't know if Dobbins is actually going to play this week, but I'm not planning on using him even if he is. There's obvious upside in being the lead rusher for this Ravens offense, but his was a serious knee injury to multiple ligaments and beyond, so I'm expecting him to be worked in rather slowly even if he is active. Ten carries and hope for a touchdown or a long run is the best I'm hoping for, with some risk that he'll be rusty in his first NFL action since 2020.

J.K. Dobbins Sit. We still don't know if Dobbins is actually going to play this week, but I'm not planning on using him even if he is. There's obvious upside in being the lead rusher for this Ravens offense, but his was a serious knee injury to multiple ligaments and beyond, so I'm expecting him to be worked in rather slowly even if he is active. Ten carries and hope for a touchdown or a long run is the best I'm hoping for, with some risk that he'll be rusty in his first NFL action since 2020. Injuries: Lamar Jackson (elbow) -- Jackson was sporting a pad on his elbow Wednesday but was a full participant in practice Thursday, as he told us he would be. He seems fine ... J.K. Dobbins (knee) -- He's been a full participant in practice ... Isiah Likely (groin) -- He's been limited, so it's not clear if this is likely to impact his availability. Likely remains an intriguing stash for deeper leagues ... Devin Duvernay (concussion) -- Duvernay was upgraded to limited Thursday, a good sign for his chances of playing. In deeper leagues, you're hoping he hits on a big play if you start him. He's only a play in deeper leagues ... Jakobi Meyers (knee) -- Meyers has yet to practice this week, which makes it seem pretty unlikely he's going to play this week. Of course, it's the Patriots, so you never really know -- and likely won't until 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday. I wouldn't plan on using him.



Bengals at Jets

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bengals -6; 45 O/U

Bengals -6; 45 O/U Implied totals: Bengals 25.5-Jets 19.5

The Jets rank 28th in pressure rate and have just three sacks through two games, and that's been the Bengals biggest issue so far. Teams are rushing four and dropping seven into coverage with two-safety looks over the top, and Joe Burrow has been befuddled. He's been holding the ball too long but hasn't been getting the big-play opportunities that drove this offense last season. If that remains a trend against the Jets, there is going to be some panic here.

Toughest lineup decision: Michael Carter/Breece Hall -- Sit. How's this for a quote, from Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur: "I do want to get [Hall] more involved. We see the home run potential. But I want to get Michael Carter carries too because of what he can do for our offense." Whether we like it or not, the Jets coaches like Michael Carter, and they're going to keep using him. Maybe eventually, Hall's share of the RB work will increase, but for now, this is looking like a frustrating mess -- made all the more frustrating by Ty Johnson getting involved in Week 2. It's entirely possible the Jets find themselves trailing again and Joe Flacco dumps it off to Hall and Carter 19 times like he did in Week 1, but that probably won't be the game plan. I'm trying to avoid if I can.

Michael Carter/Breece Hall -- Sit. How's this for a quote, from Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur: "I do want to get [Hall] more involved. We see the home run potential. But I want to get Michael Carter carries too because of what he can do for our offense." Whether we like it or not, the Jets coaches like Michael Carter, and they're going to keep using him. Maybe eventually, Hall's share of the RB work will increase, but for now, this is looking like a frustrating mess -- made all the more frustrating by Ty Johnson getting involved in Week 2. It's entirely possible the Jets find themselves trailing again and Joe Flacco dumps it off to Hall and Carter 19 times like he did in Week 1, but that probably won't be the game plan. I'm trying to avoid if I can. Injuries: Corey Davis (knee) -- Davis was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, so it's not clear if he suffered the injury during practice or not. The mid-week injury addition is always a concern, so there's some risk he sits out this game. That wouldn't be bad news for Garrett Wilson or Elijah Moore ... The main injury to watch for the Bengals is tackle La'el Collins (back). The Bengals hope he'll be able to practice Friday, but he hasn't yet this week. That's bad news for a line that has been pretty bad so far.



Eagles at Commanders

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Rams -10; 46.5 O/U

Rams -10; 46.5 O/U Implied totals: Rams 28.25-Falcons 18.25

Both of the quarterbacks here are playing incredibly well right now, but it's a lot easier for me to buy into Jalen Hurts than Carson Wentz -- I hope that goes without saying. Wentz has averaged 8.6 yards per attempt when not pressured, compared to a 3.9 yard mark when pressured, per PFF, and the Lions and Jaguars were both bottom-eight in terms of pass rush grade last season -- the Eagles were top five, again, per PFF. The pass volume and solid playmakers make Wentz a decent option, but don't be surprised if he flops. It's coming.

Toughest lineup decision: Antonio Gibson - Start. Gibson ceded snaps and routes to J.D. McKissic in Week 2, but his workload was still pretty solid -- 14 carries and four targets. You'll take that, especially with Washington showing they'll use him down the field in the passing game occasionally. Philadelphia is a tough matchup, but there aren't many running backs going well right now, so I'll go with a guy who has a pretty valuable role.

Antonio Gibson - Start. Gibson ceded snaps and routes to J.D. McKissic in Week 2, but his workload was still pretty solid -- 14 carries and four targets. You'll take that, especially with Washington showing they'll use him down the field in the passing game occasionally. Philadelphia is a tough matchup, but there aren't many running backs going well right now, so I'll go with a guy who has a pretty valuable role. Injuries: There are no significant injuries to report for this game at this point.

Saints at Panthers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Saints -3; 41 O/U

Saints -3; 41 O/U Implied totals: Saints 22-Panthers 19

Jameis Winston looked like the Buccaneers version of himself in Week 2, and there are pros and cons to that. Winston has always had a big arm and a willingness to chuck the ball down the field, but he's also earned his erratic reputation -- since 2017, he ranks 35th out of 45 qualifiers in completion percentage on passes 20-plus yards down the field. I was happy to see the Saints be willing to let him rip after they were weirdly conservative with him last season -- and it could make Chris Olave especially valuable if he remains the primary downfield option -- but there are downsides to letting Jameis be Jameis, as we saw last week.

Toughest lineup decision: D.J. Moore -- Start. I'm not giving up. Moore is just too talented not to get going, and I just don't think Baker Mayfield is worse than the motley crew Moore has spent his career catching passes from. The Panthers coaches aren't doing Moore any favors, but even they have to realize he's the best playmaker in this receiving corps. This is a tough matchup, but Moore has averaged 74.4 yards per game with four touchdowns in seven career games against them, so I'm not too worried about it. Please, don't let me down.

D.J. Moore -- Start. I'm not giving up. Moore is just too talented not to get going, and I just don't think Baker Mayfield is worse than the motley crew Moore has spent his career catching passes from. The Panthers coaches aren't doing Moore any favors, but even they have to realize he's the best playmaker in this receiving corps. This is a tough matchup, but Moore has averaged 74.4 yards per game with four touchdowns in seven career games against them, so I'm not too worried about it. Please, don't let me down. Injuries: Alvin Kamara (ribs) -- Kamara has been limited this week, but it's not clear if that means he's likely to play or not. I'm leaning yes, but if not, Mark Ingram would once again be in the RB2 discussion this week ... Christian McCaffrey (ankle) -- McCaffrey was listed as limited Thursday, but it doesn't sound like it's expected to be an issue for Sunday -- he's described as dealing with some stiffness, nothing more. We'll take their word for it ... Winston (back, ankle) -- Winston is a little beat up -- that might be putting it mildly with multiple fractures in his back. He played through the injuries in Week 2 and should continue to do so.

Jaguars at Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Chargers -7; 47 O/U

Chargers -7; 47 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 27-Jaguars 20

I'm surprised that the line is this close, and I wonder if it might not creep up if and when it becomes clear Justin Herbert will play. The Jaguars have been feisty, and their offense especially looks much-improved -- Christian Kirk has been big enough for the moment as the No. 1 option, and Trevor Lawrence's bad-throw rate has dropped from 20.5% to 13%. Still, the Chargers should be able to handle this one as long as Herbert is healthy.

Toughest lineup decision: Christian Kirk -- Start. This might be a tougher matchup than you think if J.C. Jackson is playing, but Kirk has been too good to sit so far. And, if he has another good game this week, he might just be a top-15 WR the rest of the way. I'm a bit skeptical, and this will be a big test -- Kirk is averaging 10.8 yards per target with two touchdowns, and he won't sustain that pace, however if his 25% target share is for real, he's going to be must-start.

Christian Kirk -- Start. This might be a tougher matchup than you think if J.C. Jackson is playing, but Kirk has been too good to sit so far. And, if he has another good game this week, he might just be a top-15 WR the rest of the way. I'm a bit skeptical, and this will be a big test -- Kirk is averaging 10.8 yards per target with two touchdowns, and he won't sustain that pace, however if his 25% target share is for real, he's going to be must-start. Injuries: Keenan Allen (hamstring) -- Allen has been limited both days so far, which makes him legitimately questionable for Sunday's game. He's a must-start player if he's active, so hopefully we'll have a sense long before Sunday ... Justin Herbert (ribs) -- Herbert is expected to play through this injury, though we don't know that with 100% certainty yet. We should have a good idea before Sunday, and you're starting Herbert if he plays.



Rams at Cardinals

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Rams -3.5; 48.5 O/U

Rams -3.5; 48.5 O/U Implied totals: Rams 26-Cardinals 22.5

If it weren't for Kyler Murray's individual brilliance and some good luck on a late fumble, the Cardinals would be staring down 0-3 against arguably their toughest divisional opponent. Murray is off to a rough start as a passer, however, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt with a 3.6% touchdown rate. I'm willing to continue to give him the benefit of the doubt, but he might really be missing DeAndre Hopkins and Kirk. Still, you'd like to see him take a leap at some point.

Toughest lineup decision: Allen Robinson -- Start. I'm viewing Robinson as a sell-high candidate after last week, but that doesn't mean I don't think he's useful for Fantasy purposes. He's a fringe WR2 for me, because I do expect the Rams to continue to make him a focal point in the red zone. However, I think he's going to be like a late-period Adam Thielen, someone who is going to disappoint you when he doesn't get into the end zone. The rest of your league might view him as more than that, so this is still the time to sell.



Allen Robinson -- Start. I'm viewing Robinson as a sell-high candidate after last week, but that doesn't mean I don't think he's useful for Fantasy purposes. He's a fringe WR2 for me, because I do expect the Rams to continue to make him a focal point in the red zone. However, I think he's going to be like a late-period Adam Thielen, someone who is going to disappoint you when he doesn't get into the end zone. The rest of your league might view him as more than that, so this is still the time to sell. Injuries: Van Jefferson (knee) -- Jefferson isn't expected to play this week ... James Conner (ankle) -- Upgraded to a limited participant Thursday, which is a good sign for his chances to play, if not a guarantee. Darrel Williams will likely handle the short-yardage work and Eno Benjamin will be the primary passing downs guy if Conner can't go. Rondale Moore (hamstring) -- Remains sidelined at practice, as he was only able to do work on the side with trainers. He's worth stashing, but I'm not expecting him to play this week.

Falcons at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: PICK; 42 O/U

PICK; 42 O/U Implied totals: Falcons 21-Seahawks 21

The Seahawks were dead last in the NFL in offensive plays run at 56.1 last season, and they've been even more low volume so far this season, having run a league-low 96 snaps -- 48 per game. That pace probably won't sustain, but this is a team that wants to play slow, clock-control football and they're probably not going to be good at picking up first downs consistently, so I think they're the favorite to run the fewest snaps. Seeing as it seems like they have both a split backfield and no real hierarchy between Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, this looks like an offense to avoid, even in good matchups.

Toughest lineup decision: Kyle Pitts -- Start. I don't have much positive to say about how Pitts has played so far -- he did draw a pass interference on what could have been a long gain in Week 2, if you're looking for positives. However, I'm also not going to worry about a historically productive young tight end until at least after his 22nd birthday. If you're annoyed by me just continuing to point at him and say, "HE'S YOUNG," as an excuse for him struggling, I can understand and respect that frustration. But I view Pitts as one of the elite young playmakers in the league, and two bad games isn't going to change that. Three probably won't either, for me at least.

Kyle Pitts -- Start. I don't have much positive to say about how Pitts has played so far -- he did draw a pass interference on what could have been a long gain in Week 2, if you're looking for positives. However, I'm also not going to worry about a historically productive young tight end until at least after his 22nd birthday. If you're annoyed by me just continuing to point at him and say, "HE'S YOUNG," as an excuse for him struggling, I can understand and respect that frustration. But I view Pitts as one of the elite young playmakers in the league, and two bad games isn't going to change that. Three probably won't either, for me at least. Injuries: There are no notable injuries to discuss for this game, at this point.



Packers at Buccaneers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -1; 42 O/U

Buccaneers -1; 42 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 21.5-Packers 20.5

Maybe the weirdest thing about Week 3 is that the game with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback has the same over/under as the game with Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith. And I can't even necessarily disagree with it -- the Buccaneers receiving corps is a mess due to injuries, while the Packers receiving corps is a mess seemingly by choice. These teams seem like they're comfortable being pretty run heavy while they figure things out, and their defenses should both be excellent. The individual brilliance of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time may be enough to overcome it, but it's no surprise the O/U is so low.

Toughest lineup decision: Any Packers WR -- Sit. If you sat Allen Lazard last week, you missed out on 9.3 points, while Sammy Watkins hit on a few big plays for 12.3. Big whoop. I just don't think any of these guys are particularly good, at least not enough to garner the kind of target shares I'm looking for from a starting wide receiver. The Packers are going to feature Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon heavily in all facets of the game, and I think you're just hoping Lazard finds the end zone if you start him. That's not a bet I feel confident in.

Any Packers WR -- Sit. If you sat Allen Lazard last week, you missed out on 9.3 points, while Sammy Watkins hit on a few big plays for 12.3. Big whoop. I just don't think any of these guys are particularly good, at least not enough to garner the kind of target shares I'm looking for from a starting wide receiver. The Packers are going to feature Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon heavily in all facets of the game, and I think you're just hoping Lazard finds the end zone if you start him. That's not a bet I feel confident in. Injuries: You know all about the Buccaneers injuries at this point. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) both didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and look like longshots to play -- Jones probably has a better chance of playing. Russell Gage (hamstring), Scott Miller (calf), and Breshad Perriman (knee) are all also dealing with injuries, but should be able to play ... The Packers were also missing Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), Allen Lazard (ankle), and Randall Cobb (illness) Thursday, though it's not clear if those were de facto rest days or real absences to be concerned with. My guess is the former, but it's unclear. I would prefer not to have to rely on any of them, even if they are healthy.



49ers at Broncos

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: 49ers -1.5; 45 O/U

49ers -1.5; 45 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 23.25-Broncos 21.75

The Broncos have scored just 32 points through two games, and the passing game has been pretty feast-or-famine -- their nine completions of 20 or more yards is the second-most in the league, but Russell Wilson has completed just 59% of his passes overall. If you're wondering why this offense has been a disappointment, that -- and their 0-for-6 start on touchdowns in the red zone -- is why. But that's also reason to have faith they'll figure it out.

Toughest lineup decision: Brandon Aiyuk -- Sit. I think Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at QB is probably going to be a good thing for this offense, but that doesn't automatically make Aiyuk a starter. I'll feel better about his chances if George Kittle is out, but this is still going to be a pretty low-volume passing offense, and Deebo Samuel still has more targets than Aiyuk so far. Aiyuk is seeing primarily downfield targets, so even if he's the No. 2, he could still have value. However, I get the feeling Kittle is going to play, which splits the pie a third way, and makes him even more reliant on big plays.

Brandon Aiyuk -- Sit. I think Jimmy Garoppolo taking over at QB is probably going to be a good thing for this offense, but that doesn't automatically make Aiyuk a starter. I'll feel better about his chances if George Kittle is out, but this is still going to be a pretty low-volume passing offense, and Deebo Samuel still has more targets than Aiyuk so far. Aiyuk is seeing primarily downfield targets, so even if he's the No. 2, he could still have value. However, I get the feeling Kittle is going to play, which splits the pie a third way, and makes him even more reliant on big plays. Injuries: George Kittle (groin) -- Kittle has been able to put in limited practices both days so far, so he seemingly has a chance to make his return this week. That isn't guaranteed, though. If he does play, I think you have to throw him out there, given how few good tight ends there are ... Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) -- Davis-Price is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so he's likely out multiple weeks -- this week seems all but certain. Jordan Mason has yet to play an offensive snap, and with the 49ers signing Marlon Mack this week, there's no guarantee he gets a chance still ... Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) -- Jeudy has yet to practice this week, so it seems like there's real risk he's going to be out this week, despite his "day-to-day" designation. And K.J. Hamler is limited as he continues to deal with the lingering effects of surgery on his knee and hip, so he may not be able to play this week. Courtland Sutton figures to benefit from their prospective absences, and I'm not sure I'd trust any of the other wide receivers here anyway.

Cowboys at Giants

Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Line: Giants -1; 39 O/U

Giants -1; 39 O/U Implied totals: Giants 20-Cowboys 19

The over/under in this game is one of the lowest of the week, and it makes sense: The Cowboys have their backup quarterback in and the Giants, well ... they've still got Daniel Jones.