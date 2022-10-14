Thursday's game between the Commanders and Bears actually somehow featured less scoring than last week's field-goal fest, despite the fact that both the Commanders and Bears managed to find the end zone, something neither the Colts nor Broncos could do a week ago. That just goes to show how inept the Washington and Chicago offenses were, and if you had much riding on this game in your Fantasy lineups, you're probably in pretty rough shape to start Week 6.

Some might say you have nobody to blame but yourself, but I'm not here to judge, I'm just here to help you make the best of what you have. So, let's make sure the rest of your lineup decisions turn out better.

I have my Week 6 previews for the rest of the schedule ready for you in today's newsletter, with the latest injury notes plus my take on the toughest lineup decision for each game, and we have more help where that came from. Send any questions you might have my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com with the subject line "#AskFFT" and they'll get included in my Sunday morning mailbag. Plus, you can catch our YouTube stream Sunday morning at 11:30 am where Adam Aizer, Frankl Stampfl and I will be answering all of your lineup questions.

Get ready for Week 6 with all of our preview content here:

And here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store to help you get ready for Week 6:

🏈TNF Fantasy Recap: Commanders 12, Bears 7

🔍Week 6 Game Previews: Injury updates and lineup dilemmas

🏈TNF Recap: Commanders 12, Bears 7

Winner: Brian Robinson. Robinson got the start for the Commanders and got 17 of the 22 carries from their running backs, as he was the clear lead rusher. That, in and of itself, is impressive, considering everything Robinson has worked his way back from since he was shot just prior to the season. That he scored a touchdown made it a pretty special day. Robinson ended up playing 25 of 53 snaps for the Commanders overall, rushing for 60 yards and the touchdown on 17 carries, though he was pretty much a non-factor in the passing game. That's to be expected, and unless and until he has a passing game role, Robinson is probably just an RB3 for Fantasy as a touchdown-dependent early-down rusher on a bad offense. But still, it's a pretty cool story that he's even here.



Loser: Curtis Samuel. There were 19 points scored total in this one, so there's no shortage of options to choose from, but Samuel is the clear loser here. He had two catches for 6 yards on five targets, though he also dropped what could have been a big play at one point in the second half. This was the first time Samuel was a total bust, and the 22 pass attempts and 99 passing yards for the Commanders made it tough for anyone to shine, but there are certainly some concerns here -- most notably, he has no carries over the past three games after having eight in the first three games. Samuel is a unique player and the Commanders need playmaking, so I'm not sure what to make of his limited role. I probably wouldn't drop Samuel, but he's not the must-start guy he looked like after the first three games, unfortunately.

One more thing: Justin Fields remains a work in progress as a passer, but I think he's looked better over the past couple of games. He came pretty close to a second passing touchdown right at the end of the game -- literal inches, on the final play -- in this one and had two other drives stall out inside the 5-yard line, so this wasn't far off from a big game. Or at least a bigger one. Fields is on pace for nearly 800 rushing yards, and if he can even be decent as a passer, he'll be worth starting in Fantasy. There are signs that he's starting to figure it out of late.

🔍Week 6 Game Previews

There's something to watch in every game on the NFL schedule every week, even if you have to squint to see it sometimes. Here's a look ahead at every Week 6 game, with some notes on what Vegas is expecting to see, some lineup help and one thing to watch for from each game:

All odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

49ers at Falcons

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: 49ers -5.5; 44.5 O/U

49ers -5.5; 44.5 O/U Implied totals: 49ers 25-Falcons 19.5

The 49ers offense isn't quite clicking on all cylinders yet, but the Falcons are one of six teams that have allowed at least 20 points in each game so far. There are some worrying signs with Deebo Samuel's usage of late -- four carries in the past two games combined -- so if they can't get going this week, it might be time to start worrying. About everyone except Jeff Wilson, I guess.

Toughest lineup decision: Kyle Pitts -- Start -- if he plays. Pitts told reporters Wednesday he expects to play this week, but it's fair to wonder if he might be limited. Hamstring injuries are tricky, after all. And, of course, as anyone who drafted Pitts will tell you, he's hardly been worth starting when healthy this season. This offense isn't conducive to production in the passing game right now, with one of the lowest passing rates in the league and a QB who has struggled to connect on passes down the field -- Marcus Mariota ranks 19th in passer rating on attempts 15-plus yards down the field this season. Pitts has a lot working against him right now, but let's be serious: Who are you gonna start over him? Taysom Hill? Evan Engram? Tyler Conklin? Give me Pitts and the hope he figures it out, because he's the kind of player who can put up double-digit points with one long play. I'm not sitting that kind of potential.

Injuries: Kyle Pitts (hamstring) -- Pitts has been limited both days, but it looks like he's going to play -- he said as much Wednesday. Given his struggles so far this season and the injury, Pitts is a risky start, but it's a risk worth taking. ... Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) -- Price has been able to practice in full the past two days, so it looks like he's on his way back. What kind of role he's returning to remains to be seen, with Tevin Coleman seeing some success as the No. 2 back last week. He's worth stashing, but if Coleman is playing ahead of Davis-Price this week, you can cut him.

Patriots at Browns

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Browns -3; 43 O/U

Browns -3; 43 O/U Implied totals: Bills 30.25-Steelers 16.25

When I did my first projections for Week 6, Rhamondre Stevenson ended up being my No. 1 running back for Week 6. Even after some tweaks, he's No. 5 for me, so expectations are rightly high. Even when the Patriots offense isn't good, they still create a ton of points for their running backs, and that's been the case this season -- they ranked seventh in PPR points by running backs despite ranking 21st in scoring offense overall. Stevenson is going to get a bunch of carries and probably four or more targets in this one, and the Browns have given up the fifth-most rushing yards on the season. It's a great spot for him.

Toughest lineup decision: Amari Cooper -- Start. Cooper has been absurdly hit-or-miss this season, with three games of at least 20 PPR points and two with less than five. He's faced some tough individual matchups in the two games where he has struggled, but the sample size is too small to take much from it, I think -- I'm also not buying the home/road splits, though they are significant. He might just be a boom-or-bust receiver with significant boom potential, but he might also just be good more often than not. There's no doubting the talent, so why not roll with him, knowing the upside?

Injuries: Damien Harris (hamstring) -- Harris was limited Thursday, which is a bit of a surprise given that we got a report saying he's likely to miss multiple games. Whether he does or not, the Patriots aren't likely to let us know much before kickoff, and I'd start Rhamondre Stevenson with confidence either way ... Mac Jones (ankle) -- Jones is working his way back, and we haven't been given much indication as to his chances of playing one way or the other. Because it's the Patriots. It wouldn't change too much about how I view this offense, though Jones is obviously better than Bailey Zappe, so I could start Jakobi Meyers with even more confidence if Jones is active.



Jets at Packers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Packers -7; 45.5 O/U

Packers -7; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Packers 26.25-Jets 19.25

Seven points isn't a small margin, but it's surprising the Packers aren't favored by more at home. Of course, they just lost to the Giants, so maybe it isn't that surprising. Aaron Rodgers just didn't play well in Week 5, as the Giants seemed to catch him by surprise with the ferocity of their blitz calls. I'm expecting a bounce-back game, and while the Jets really have put together an impressive collection of skill players -- who helped carry them to a big win over the Dolphins last week -- I don't trust Zach Wilson just yet.

Toughest lineup decision: Any WRs -- Sit. Given injuries and bye weeks, I can't actually say you shouldn't start anyone from either of these teams, though I'd have to be pretty desperate to rely on any of the Jets guys -- Corey Davis leads the group with 112 yards in two games with Zach Wilson at QB, and none of them have more than 10 targets. The Packers guys are harder to get away from, especially Allen Lazard, who is my WR28. If you're starting him, that's probably fine, though you're hoping for a touchdown, because he has just one game with more than 45 yards. Romeo Doubs is a fringe starter at this point for me, though there's obviously both weekly and long-term upside, as he's shown. I just don't know if Aaron Rodgers trusts him yet.

Injuries: Aaron Rodgers (thumb) -- Rodgers had his thumb taped at practice Thursday but was a full participant, so it looks like he's going to be able to go this week. I worry about the Packers leaning more heavily on the run in light of the injury, so he's more like a high-end No. 2 QB ... Christian Watson (hamstring) -- Watson has been held out of practice both days this week, so he probably isn't going to play this week. He's worth stashing in deeper leagues, but the constant injuries give him an uphill battle for relevance.

Jaguars at Colts

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Colts -2; 42 O/U

Colts -2; 42 O/U Implied totals: Colts 22-Jaguars 20

It looked like Trevor Lawrence was making the Year 2 leap when he had six touchdowns through the first three games, but he's run into a wall the past few weeks. And, while it was understandable that he'd struggle against an Eagles defense that has made pretty much everyone look bad so far this season, his struggles against the Texans (no touchdowns, two interceptions) in Week 5 are harder to excuse. Lawrence did play very well against the Colts when he faced them in Week 2, but I'm wary of trusting him.

Toughest lineup decision: James Robinson -- Sit. Robinson looked like one of the best stories in the league through the first three weeks, but he's fallen on hard times since. He has just 56 yards on 18 carries the past two games, while playing fewer than half the snaps in each. Robinson is probably going to have a role every week because the coaches trust him -- he knows where to be, he's going to get the blitz pickups right, and all that -- but Travis Etienne might just be a better player with the ball in his hands. He's going to keep getting those opportunities, and I think it's going to make it tough to trust Robinson moving forward.

Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle) -- Taylor returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, which is a good sign for his chances of returning, but by no means a guarantee. Nyheim Hines (concussion) has also been limited this week, so his chances of returning seem to be up in the air. We could be looking at another game with Deon Jackson as the lead back, or we could have both of the top two options back here. There are a lot of moving pieces, so you'll need to keep an eye on Friday's updates as well as any reports over the weekend ... Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) -- Leonard is a key piece for this Colts defense, and it looks like he's going to be sidelined again.



Vikings at Dolphins

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Vikings -3.5; 45.5 O/U

Vikings -3.5; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Vikings 24.5-Dolphins 21

The Dolphins are starting a seventh-round rookie in this one, so let's hope things go better than they did against the Jets, when Skylar Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble. For whatever it's worth, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is opting to start Thompson with a full week of practice to prepare rather than veteran Teddy Bridgewater with just a few days, though Bridgewater is expected to be active as the backup. There's a reason Miami is a home underdog in this one.

Toughest lineup decision: Jaylen Waddle -- Start. With the Dolphins QB situation being what it is, it's going to be tough to trust Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but Waddle is going to be tougher to trust given his limited role of late. He's been dealing with a groin injury that seems to have played a part in his production decline but Waddle is practicing in full this week, so I'm going to roll him out there. I have faith in the scheme in Miami to set him up with some easy catches, and Waddle is the kind of player who can be worth starting with just one play. Just get the ball in his hands.

Injuries: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) -- Tagovailoa has been able to practice on a limited basis this week, and though he won't play against the Vikings, a Week 7 return looks possible. Teddy Bridgewater was also limited Thursday, but if he's able to play, he'll be the backup to the rookie ... Tyreek Hill (quad/foot)/Jaylen Waddle (groin) -- Both have been full participants in practice, so they look like they'll be ready to go. However, starting left tackle Terron Armstead has been unable to practice due to a toe injury, so there's a lot going wrong for Miami right now.

Bengals at Saints

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Bengals -1,5; 43 O/U

Bengals -1,5; 43 O/U Implied totals: Saints 25.5-Seahawks 20.5

The Saints have been decent defensively this season, especially against the pass and they've done a good job limiting big plays in the passing game -- their 14 completions of 20-plus yards are the 10th-fewest in the league. That's been the primary issue for this Bengals offense, as defenses have made taking away big plays their primary focus, especially with Ja'Marr Chase. Chase has just three plays of 20-plus yards this season, and with Tee Higgins dealing with an injury, that could remain an issue in this one.

Toughest lineup decision: Chris Olave -- Start if he plays. Olave was cleared to participate in football activities during Thursday's practice, and if he avoids any concussion symptoms afterward, he'll likely be cleared for a full practice Friday. What might help his status even more (besides Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry remaining out) is that Jameis Winston has been able to practice in limited fashion this week. I'm starting Olave if he's active either way, but Winston's more aggressive downfield approach gives Olave even more weekly upside.

Injuries: Tee Higgins (ankle) -- Higgins has been held out of both days of practice so far, so his chances of playing this week aren't looking good. Even if he does play, his early exit last week makes him tough to trust ... Michael Thomas (foot)/Jarvis Landry (ankle) -- Both have been unable to practice this week, making it unlikely we'll see either one. James Winston (back/ankle) was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, so he's at least got a chance.



Ravens at Giants

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Ravens -5; 45 O/U

Ravens -5; 45 O/U Implied totals: Ravens 25-Giants 20

Only one quarterback has been blitzed more often than Lamar Jackson this season and only four quarterbacks have a higher passer rating when blitzed. The Giants have the fourth-most blitzes on pass plays this season. Jackson destroyed the Dolphins blitz-heavy scheme, and it will be interesting to see if the Giants opt to adjust in any way -- they basically won Week 5's game against Aaron Rodgers with a blitz-heavy approach, but that might not work against Jackson.

Toughest lineup decision: Devin Duvernay -- Start. Obviously, much depends on Rashod Bateman's status, but if he doesn't play, I'll start Duvernay. He still didn't play close to 100% of the snaps in Week 5 with Bateman out, but I was pleasantly surprised by his usage -- Duvernay got seven targets and even lined up in the backfield once or twice and ended up with three carries. They made a point of getting him the ball, and he responded with 78 yards from scrimmage. I expect to see similar usage for Duvernay this week, and he's a WR3 for me.

Injuries: Rashod Bateman (foot) -- Bateman hasn't seen the field since suffering the injury in Week 4, so it looks like he's set to miss another game ... Justice Hill (hamstring) -- Hill was upgraded to a limited practice Thursday, though I'd guess he's still a bit of a long shot to play. We haven't really heard much about Gus Edwards since he was cleared to practice last week, so we're likely looking at another week of J.K. Dobbins getting about half the RB snaps for the Ravens, with Kenyan Drake and Mike Davis not getting enough touches to really matter. Dobbins is in the RB3 range for me until he's cleared for more snaps ... Kenny Golladay (knee)/Kadarius Toney (hamstring) -- Neither has practiced this week, so neither is likely to play. Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been upgraded to a limited participant, but even if he plays, he needs to prove himself before you trust him. If you need to start a Giants wide receiver this week, Darius Slayton is a fringe WR3 for me ... Saquon Barkley (shoulder) -- Barkley has been limited so far this week in practice, but I'm expecting him to play. Hopefully, we don't get any kind of surprise here.



Buccaneers at Steelers

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.

Line: Buccaneers -8; 44 O/U

Buccaneers -8; 44 O/U Implied totals: Buccaneers 26-Steelers 18

The schedule isn't doing Kenny Pickett's career W/L record any favors, as he opened up on the road against the Bills and now is an eight-point dog vs. the Buccaneers. He's getting thrown right into the fire, and the Steelers let Pickett throw 52 times in a blowout loss last week, so I think that bodes well for the pass catchers here. Whether they'll be able to keep this one competitive is a different question, but I think both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are worth using this week.

Toughest lineup decision: Najee Harris - Start .. if you really don't have any better options. In that blowout loss last week, Jaylen Warren actually out-snapped Harris, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters this week they'll continue to give Warren snaps. I don't think that means Harris is in a real timeshare, but so much of his value last season was from the fact that he just had no competition whatsoever for snaps or touches. Now he does, and we haven't seen an increase in efficiency to make up for what he's lost. I think it's fair to wonder if Harris is 100% healthy given the foot injury he suffered at the beginning of the season, but either way, it's hard to use him now that he's ceding valuable passing downs to Warren and not doing much in the running game. He's an RB3 for me.

Injuries: Diontae Johnson (hip) -- Johnson left Wednesday's practice after getting kneed in the hip, but he was a full participant Thursday, so no concerns there ... Pat Freiermuth (concussion) -- Freiermuth has been limited at practice both days so far, so he's got a chance to play, though there are still likely some hurdles left to be cleared. He's a TE2 if he plays ... Julio Jones (knee) -- Jones continues to miss time, and even if he does play, you can't trust him yet. In 12-team leagues, he's probably droppable ... Russell Gage (ankle) -- Gage was upgraded to limited practice Thursday, a good sign for his chances of playing. He's a WR4 if he does ... Cameron Brate (concussion) -- Brate was a full participant in practice Thursday, so assuming he avoids a setback, Cade Otton's sleeper appeal is pretty much gone.

Panthers at Rams

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Rams -10.5; 41 O/U

Rams -10.5; 41 O/U Implied totals: Rams 25.75-Panthers 15.25

P.J. Walker has started two games for the Panthers in his career, and they're actually 2-0 in those two games, but he hasn't done much in them. In fact, he has three interceptions and three fumbles (one lost) compared to just one touchdown in those two games. It would be hard to be worse than Baker Mayfield has been this season, but we don't have much reason to think Walker will be better.

Toughest lineup decision: Rams running backs -- Sit. The average NFL team has had 22.96 points per game from its running backs so far; the Rams have had just 12.7, the worst mark in the league. Even if this wasn't a timeshare, it would be tough to recommend Darrell Henderson or Cam Akers in this offense that isn't creating explosive plays or goal-line opportunities at a high rate. Matthew Stafford has thrown just 10% of his passes to running backs, too. This might be a game the Rams can win pretty easily, but there just isn't anything else about this offense worth recommending for the running backs. For what it's worth, Akers was away from the team with a personal matter Thursday, so if Henderson was the lone back here ... he'd still be pretty hard to trust for Fantasy.

Injuries: Cooper Kupp (foot) -- Kupp was limited Thursday, a good sign for his chances of playing. It was concerning to see him sit out Wednesday, but Sean McVay told reporters there wasn't much risk of Kupp missing the game ... Tyler Higbee (ankle) -- Higbee also went from missing practice Wednesday to being limited Thursday, so he should be OK to go. He's the only other player in this offense you really want to start besides Kupp ... Baker Mayfield (ankle) -- Mayfield has been unable to practice this week, and P.J. Walker is going to start in his place in all likelihood.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Line: Cardinals -3; 50.5 O/U

Cardinals -3; 50.5 O/U Implied totals: Cardinals 26.75-Seahawks 23.75

The Seahawks have 41 more passing yards than the Cardinals this season despite 61 fewer pass attempts, as the Cardinals offense has again struggled to take a step forward. In fact, with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for one more week, this offense has taken a step (or two) back so far. I think things will get better moving forward, however, and the matchup against a Seahawks defense that ranked in the bottom three in yards per play allowed, opposing scoring percentage, and yards and points allowed should let them find some success. I don't think the over is a bad call in this game.

Toughest lineup decision: Eno Benjamin -- Start. In fact, I'd argue Benjamin is pretty much a must-start in this matchup. We've never seen Benjamin get a chance to be an every-down back for the Cardinals, but they've used him in all kinds of situations this season, and with James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) not expected to play, Benjamin finds himself with very little competition for touches in a very good offense for running backs. Given the matchup (fifth-most Fantasy points allowed to running backs so far), Benjamin is a top 12 running back for me.

Injuries: Tyler Lockett (hamstring) -- Lockett was added to the injury report Thursday with a limited designation, which is a bit concerning, because it could mean he suffered an injury during practice Thursday. We'll need to keep a close eye on his status Friday and into the weekend as a result ... James Conner (ribs)/Darrel Williams (knee) -- Neither has practiced this week, and it looks like it's going to be Benjamin as the lead back, with Keaontay Ingram as the backup ... Matt Prater (hip) -- Prater hasn't practiced this week, so it looks like there's some risk he won't play.



Bills at Chiefs

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Line: Bills -2.5; 54 O/U

Bills -2.5; 54 O/U Implied totals: Bills 28.25-Chiefs 25.75

The Chiefs are home underdogs, which just shows how much respect the Bills have garnered so far. These are the two best offenses in the league so far, but the Bills rank first in points allowed while the Chiefs rank 23rd. They'll need to find a way to tighten up on defense -- or Patrick Mahomes will just have to go nuts -- to win this one.

Toughest lineup decision: Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- Start. I've been hammering the "sell-high on Edwards-Helaire" drum since Week 1, and most weeks, he's in the 30-ish range of my rankings. However, with the teams we have on bye this week, he's a lot harder to go away from. It's a tough matchup, and he has double-digit carries just once in five games, but the Chiefs should still be able to put up points even against the Bills, and that gives him a chance for touchdowns. He probably needs to find the end zone for you to be happy having started him, but there just aren't many running backs I do feel good about this week.

Injuries: These two teams come into this huge matchup mostly healthy, with Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring) limited in practice this week, while Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) has been able to practice in full. Those seem like the only injuries worth monitoring at this point, and both look like they'll be suiting up.



Cowboys at Eagles

Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Line: Eagles -6; 42 O/U

Eagles -6; 42 O/U Implied totals: Eagles 24-Cowboys 18

If the Cowboys want to prove their 4-1 start is legit, beating this Eagles team would go a long way toward making that argument. They have a tremendous defense, led by one of the best pass rushes in the league, but the Eagles might be even better on defense. And, with Dak Prescott still likely sidelined, the Eagles have more offensive firepower to boot. Cooper Rush has defied the odds so far, but it might be asking a little too much from him to keep up here.

Toughest lineup decision: Ezekiel Elliott -- Meh ... start. Elliott has been about as boring for Fantasy as we thought he might be, but the absence of Dak Prescott has especially harmed his value because he has just one touchdown through five games. You could live with the middling rushing efficiency and lack of passing game role if he was getting a bunch of goal-line carries, and he'll likely be better once Prescott is back. However, as mediocre as he is, you're probably still starting him this week just for lack of options due to the byes and injuries. You aren't excited about it, especially given the matchup, but you might not have a better choice. Meh.

Injuries: Dalton Schultz (knee) -- Schultz has been limited in practice this week, and it sounds like he has a pretty good chance of playing. However, after seeing him suffer a setback with the injury once already, it's hard to trust him ... Dak Prescott (thumb) -- Prescott practiced for the first time Thursday since his injury in Week 1, but I still think he's a long shot to play. We'll see if the Cowboys surprise us this weekend, but I'd be surprised if Prescott plays.

Broncos at Chargers

Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Line: Chargers -5; 45.5 O/U

Chargers -5; 45.5 O/U Implied totals: Chargers 25.25-Broncos 20.25

When they scheduled this game back in the offseason, surely the powers that be expected this would be a game with pretty significant implications for the AFC West race. However, the Broncos look like anything but contenders with Russell Wilson struggling as badly as he has, and the Chargers have a chance to put them in an even bigger hole. I'm not sure this team would be able to dig out of it.