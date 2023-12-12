We had another injury scare Monday night, when Tyreek Hill got tackled awkwardly early in Miami's game against the Titans, but we seem to have avoided a disastrous outcome, as Hill was able to come back despite suffering an ankle injury.

Of course, if you needed a big game from Hill or anyone else in the Dolphins passing game Monday night to have a chance to make the playoffs, you kind of had a disastrous outcome. Tua Tagovailoa had his first game without a touchdown, Hill had just 10.1 PPR points while going in and out of the game, while Jaylen Waddle only stepped up for 13.9 points despite Hill's injury.

The heroes from Monday's two games were DeAndre Hopkins (25.4 PPR points), Derrick Henry (18.1), Tyjae Spears (17.8), Raheem Mostert (23), Saquon Barkley (23.1), and Jayden Reed (20.5). Some of those guys were expected to have big games, surely, but I think it's fair to say that Monday night's results probably flipped quite a number of Fantasy pictures.

For my part, I'll still have something to play for in 10 of my 15 leagues. I had a chance to make it 12 Monday night, but the odds weren't in my favor. It's not my best Fantasy regular season ever, but it's not my worst either. And, given what a difficult season it's been as an analyst and player, I'm gonna go ahead and say two out of three ain't bad.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

If you're still reading this, I assume that means you still have something to play for, and that's great news. You made it through the most challenging Fantasy season I can remember, and, given how wide open so many leagues have been this season, it truly feels like anyone has a chance. And, with injuries to the likes of Hill, Justin Jefferson, Josh Jacobs, Justin Herbert and more to worry about in Week 15, things could be even more wide open than before.

Our goal here is always to help you win a Fantasy championship, and we're turning our sights to the first round of the playoffs in most leagues this week. Today's newsletter included Tyreek Hill analysis as well as Jamey Eisenberg's top waiver-wire targets and all of my rankings in one place.