The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 10, and with four teams on bye, a couple of early games that haven't exactly provided us with huge production so far, plus the typically packed injury report, you probably need some help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ right now until kickoff to cover the Week 10 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

For more Week 10 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Questionable: Kyler Murray (hamstring), Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Murray and Stafford are both seemingly legitimately game-time decisions today, which presents a problem since they don't play until 4:25 p.m. We might get some kind of report between when this is published and when you have to make your decisions that could guide you, but as of this writing, we just don't know the status for either. You have to avoid them if you don't have someone playing in one of the later games, and Murray is probably someone you want to avoid either way -- his passing production has been mediocre all season, so if he can't run like he normally does, he isn't a QB1.

Expected to play: Josh Allen (elbow), Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

The Bills decided not to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad this weekend, which seems to indicate we'll see Allen out there today. That's not a guarantee, however with just Case Keenum on the active roster, the Bills wouldn't seem to have many questions about Allen's availability at this point. We'll know for sure by 11:30 ET when inactives come out, but I'm moving forward as if Allen will start. There's some risk of re-injury, but he's going to be in my lineup if he's active.

Running backs

We thought Ezekiel Elliott was going to be back this week, but there seems to be a real question as to whether he'll play. Elliott was limited through the week in practice, and he's going to test his knee before the game to determine if he'll play. The Cowboys will take a long-term view with his health, and it looks like there's a legitimate chance Elliott won't play. If he doesn't, Tony Pollard is a top-12 RB; if Elliott plays, Pollard is more like an RB3 with upside, with Elliott ranked a few spots ahead of him. That's how I've got it right now.

One name you won't see on the injury report this week: Aaron Jones, who left last week's game with an ankle injury but has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. It's a tough matchup, but he's worth using as a fringe RB1.

Out: Deon Jackson (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck)

These are all backups, so there isn't much impact here. Antonio Gibson saw a slightly elevated role with McKissic out last week, but it was still clearly a split with Brian Robinson. In that Commanders offense, that makes him just a fringe RB2 at best, especially since Taylor Heinicke hasn't been throwing to his backs a ton.

Probable: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

Taylor is back and I'm going to treat him as an RB1 even with the questions surrounding the Colts offense. He should see a significant majority of the team's snaps, and the matchup with the Raiders isn't such a tough one that you should be scared off. It's possible this offense is just too much of a train wreck for Taylor to succeed, but he's still arguably the most talented back in the NFL, so I'm probably still starting him in all leagues.

Mitchell's return is certainly worth noting, though more in a, "Make sure he's rostered as Christian McCaffrey's handcuff," way than anything else. We know Mitchell can be very good in this offense, so if anything happens to McCaffrey, he'll probably be a viable starting Fantasy option himself.

Wide receivers

The injury situation at wide receiver actually looks a lot better than it did last week, with some big names coming back and only a few starting-caliber options sidelined. Here's what the latter look like:

Out: Keenan Allen (hamstring) Mike Williams (ankle), Josh Reynolds (back), KJ Hamler (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Russell Gage (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (oblique; IR), Romeo Doubs (ankle),

Josh Palmer is expected to serve as the top option in the Chargers passing game yet again, and he acquitted himself quite well in that role last week, catching eight of 10 passes for 106 yards. I don't necessarily expect a repeat of that, but he has double-digit targets in his past two games and is a solid WR2 at this point.

Probable: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Jahan Dotson (hamstring),

I'm fascinated to see what Samuel's return will mean for his usage moving forward. We really haven't seen a game with Samuel healthy and Christian McCaffrey in a full-time role, so how the 49ers integrate Samuel into their running game and how they divvy up targets will definitely be worth watching. Samuel still obviously has top-12 upside, but I'm worried he might be more of a WR2 in a very crowded 49ers offense.

Questionable: Kenny Golladay (knee), Brandin Cooks (wrist), Nico Collins (groin), Marquise Goodwin (groin), Greg Dortch (groin), Amari Rodgers (hamstring)

Cooks is the most relevant name here, and he's expected to be back after being held out last week for personal reasons. He had his captaincy revoked since publicly expressing his frustrations over not being traded, and it's not clear if he's going to remain the top option in the passing game here moving forward. Not that he's been great in that role this season anyway. I'd have to be pretty desperate to start Cooks, though I don't want to write him off, either.

Tight ends

Out: Darren Waller (hamstring; IR), David Njoku (ankle), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye)

Questionable: Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Cameron Brate (neck)

Waller is on IR, which should keep Foster Moreau relevant, though he is by no means a must-start option. Moreau has a 15% target share, which is decent enough, but he'll need to find the end zone to be worth starting. The same goes for Harrison Bryant, who has a great matchup against the Dolphins on the way, but who also had zero targets in the last game Njoku missed in Week 8.

Rankings Updates

Josh Allen vs. MIN Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX Jalen Hurts vs. WAS Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE Justin Fields vs. DET Dak Prescott @GB Kirk Cousins @BUF Justin Herbert @SF Derek Carr vs. IND Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC Trevor Lawrence @KC Russell Wilson @TEN Andy Dalton @PIT Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL Jared Goff @CHI Daniel Jones vs. HOU John Wolford vs. ARI Sam Ehlinger @LV Taylor Heinicke @PHI Kenny Pickett vs. NO Colt McCoy @LAR Jacoby Brissett @MIA Davis Mills @NYG Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN

Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC Austin Ekeler @SF Saquon Barkley vs. HOU Derrick Henry vs. DEN Alvin Kamara @PIT Travis Etienne @KC Josh Jacobs vs. IND Nick Chubb @MIA Jonathan Taylor @LV Dalvin Cook @BUF Dameon Pierce @NYG Aaron Jones vs. DAL Miles Sanders vs. WAS James Conner @LAR Antonio Gibson @PHI David Montgomery vs. DET Devin Singletary vs. MIN Kareem Hunt @MIA Jamaal Williams @CHI Raheem Mostert vs. CLE Khalil Herbert vs. DET Najee Harris vs. NO Tony Pollard @GB Ezekiel Elliott @GB D'Andre Swift @CHI Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX Jeff Wilson vs. CLE A.J. Dillon vs. DAL Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI Darrell Henderson vs. ARI Melvin Gordon @TEN Latavius Murray @TEN Nyheim Hines vs. MIN Jaylen Warren vs. NO Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN Rex Burkhead @NYG Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX Eno Benjamin @LAR Sony Michel @SF Alexander Mattison @BUF Jamycal Hasty @KC Jordan Wilkins @LV Deon Jackson @LV Dwayne Washington @PIT Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS Matt Breida vs. HOU Cam Akers vs. ARI Boston Scott vs. WAS James Cook vs. MIN Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC

Stefon Diggs vs. MIN Tyreek Hill vs. CLE Justin Jefferson @BUF Cooper Kupp vs. ARI A.J. Brown vs. WAS Davante Adams vs. IND Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI CeeDee Lamb @GB DeAndre Hopkins @LAR Chris Olave @PIT Deebo Samuel vs. LAC Amari Cooper @MIA JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX Allen Lazard vs. DAL Josh Palmer @SF Christian Kirk @KC Jerry Jeudy @TEN Terry McLaurin @PHI Diontae Johnson vs. NO Gabe Davis vs. MIN DeVonta Smith vs. WAS Rondale Moore @LAR Courtland Sutton @TEN Curtis Samuel @PHI Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA George Pickens vs. NO Brandin Cooks @NYG Adam Thielen @BUF Michael Pittman @LV Darnell Mooney vs. DET Jarvis Landry @PIT Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU Michael Gallup @GB Mack Hollins vs. IND Zay Jones @KC K.J. Osborn @BUF Alec Pierce @LV Allen Robinson vs. ARI Darius Slayton vs. HOU Robert Woods vs. DEN Marvin Jones @KC Mecole Hardman vs. JAX Noah Brown @GB DeAndre Carter @SF Chris Moore @NYG Parris Campbell @LV Marquez Callaway @PIT Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN Van Jefferson vs. ARI Trent Sherfield vs. CLE Sammy Watkins vs. DAL Kadarius Toney vs. JAX

Travis Kelce vs. JAX Dallas Goedert vs. WAS George Kittle vs. LAC T.J. Hockenson @BUF Dalton Schultz @GB Pat Freiermuth vs. NO Greg Dulcich @TEN Gerald Everett @SF Zach Ertz @LAR Robert Tonyan vs. DAL Foster Moreau vs. IND Juwan Johnson @PIT Mike Gesicki vs. CLE Dawson Knox vs. MIN Taysom Hill @PIT Harrison Bryant @MIA Tyler Higbee vs. ARI Cole Kmet vs. DET Logan Thomas @PHI Mo Alie-Cox @LV

