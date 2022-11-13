kyler-murray-1400.jpg
USATSI

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 10, and with four teams on bye, a couple of early games that haven't exactly provided us with huge production so far, plus the typically packed injury report, you probably need some  help. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ right now until kickoff to cover the Week 10 slate from every ankle. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

Week 10 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Questionable: Kyler Murray (hamstring), Matthew Stafford (concussion)

Murray and Stafford are both seemingly legitimately game-time decisions today, which presents a problem since they don't play until 4:25 p.m. We might get some kind of report between when this is published and when you have to make your decisions that could guide you, but as of this writing, we just don't know the status for either. You have to avoid them if you don't have someone playing in one of the later games, and Murray is probably someone you want to avoid either way -- his passing production has been mediocre all season, so if he can't run like he normally does, he isn't a QB1. 

The Bills decided not to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad this weekend, which seems to indicate we'll see Allen out there today. That's not a guarantee, however with just Case Keenum on the active roster, the Bills wouldn't seem to have many questions about Allen's availability at this point. We'll know for sure by 11:30 ET when inactives come out, but I'm moving forward as if Allen will start. There's some risk of re-injury, but he's going to be in my lineup if he's active.  

Running backs

We thought Ezekiel Elliott was going to be back this week, but there seems to be a real question as to whether he'll play. Elliott was limited through the week in practice, and he's going to test his knee before the game to determine if he'll play. The Cowboys will take a long-term view with his health, and it looks like there's a legitimate chance Elliott won't play. If he doesn't, Tony Pollard is a top-12 RB; if Elliott plays, Pollard is more like an RB3 with upside, with Elliott ranked a few spots ahead of him. That's how I've got it right now.

One name you won't see on the injury report this week: Aaron Jones, who left last week's game with an ankle injury but has been cleared for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. It's a tough matchup, but he's worth using as a fringe RB1. 

  • Out: Deon Jackson (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck)

These are all backups, so there isn't much impact here. Antonio Gibson saw a slightly elevated role with McKissic out last week, but it was still clearly a split with Brian Robinson. In that Commanders offense, that makes him just a fringe RB2 at best, especially since Taylor Heinicke hasn't been throwing to his backs a ton. 

  • Probable: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Kyle Juszczyk (finger)

Taylor is back and I'm going to treat him as an RB1 even with the questions surrounding the Colts offense. He should see a significant majority of the team's snaps, and the matchup with the Raiders isn't such a tough one that you should be scared off. It's possible this offense is just too much of a train wreck for Taylor to succeed, but he's still arguably the most talented back in the NFL, so I'm probably still starting him in all leagues. 

Mitchell's return is certainly worth noting, though more in a, "Make sure he's rostered as Christian McCaffrey's handcuff," way than anything else. We know Mitchell can be very good in this offense, so if anything happens to McCaffrey, he'll probably be a viable starting Fantasy option himself. 

Wide receivers

The injury situation at wide receiver actually looks a lot better than it did last week, with some big names coming back and only a few starting-caliber options sidelined. Here's what the latter look like: 

  • Out: Keenan Allen (hamstring) Mike Williams (ankle), Josh Reynolds (back), KJ Hamler (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Russell Gage (hamstring), Hunter Renfrow (oblique; IR), Romeo Doubs (ankle), 

Josh Palmer is expected to serve as the top option in the Chargers passing game yet again, and he acquitted himself quite well in that role last week, catching eight of 10 passes for 106 yards. I don't necessarily expect a repeat of that, but he has double-digit targets in his past two games and is a solid WR2 at this point. 

  • Probable: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), 

I'm fascinated to see what Samuel's return will mean for his usage moving forward. We really haven't seen a game with Samuel healthy and Christian McCaffrey in a full-time role, so how the 49ers integrate Samuel into their running game and how they divvy up targets will definitely be worth watching. Samuel still obviously has top-12 upside, but I'm worried he might be more of a WR2 in a very crowded 49ers offense. 

Questionable: Kenny Golladay (knee), Brandin Cooks (wrist), Nico Collins (groin), Marquise Goodwin (groin), Greg Dortch (groin), Amari Rodgers (hamstring)

Cooks is the most relevant name here, and he's expected to be back after being held out last week for personal reasons. He had his captaincy revoked since publicly expressing his frustrations over not being traded, and it's not clear if he's going to remain the top option in the passing game here moving forward. Not that he's been great in that role this season anyway. I'd have to be pretty desperate to start Cooks, though I don't want to write him off, either. 

Tight ends

  • Out: Darren Waller (hamstring; IR), David Njoku (ankle), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye)
  • Questionable: Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), Cameron Brate (neck)

Waller is on IR, which should keep Foster Moreau relevant, though he is by no means a must-start option. Moreau has a 15% target share, which is decent enough, but he'll need to find the end zone to be worth starting. The same goes for Harrison Bryant, who has a great matchup against the Dolphins on the way, but who also had zero targets in the last game Njoku missed in Week 8. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen vs. MIN
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. JAX
  3. Jalen Hurts vs. WAS
  4. Tua Tagovailoa vs. CLE
  5. Justin Fields vs. DET
  6. Dak Prescott @GB
  7. Kirk Cousins @BUF
  8. Justin Herbert @SF
  9. Derek Carr vs. IND
  10. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. LAC
  11. Trevor Lawrence @KC
  12. Russell Wilson @TEN
  13. Andy Dalton @PIT
  14. Aaron Rodgers vs. DAL
  15. Jared Goff @CHI
  16. Daniel Jones vs. HOU
  17. John Wolford vs. ARI
  18. Sam Ehlinger @LV
  19. Taylor Heinicke @PHI
  20. Kenny Pickett vs. NO
  21. Colt McCoy @LAR
  22. Jacoby Brissett @MIA
  23. Davis Mills @NYG
  24. Ryan Tannehill vs. DEN

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
  2. Austin Ekeler @SF
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
  4. Derrick Henry vs. DEN
  5. Alvin Kamara @PIT
  6. Travis Etienne @KC
  7. Josh Jacobs vs. IND
  8. Nick Chubb @MIA
  9. Jonathan Taylor @LV
  10. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  11. Dameon Pierce @NYG
  12. Aaron Jones vs. DAL
  13. Miles Sanders vs. WAS
  14. James Conner @LAR
  15. Antonio Gibson @PHI
  16. David Montgomery vs. DET
  17. Devin Singletary vs. MIN
  18. Kareem Hunt @MIA
  19. Jamaal Williams @CHI
  20. Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
  21. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  22. Najee Harris vs. NO
  23. Tony Pollard @GB
  24. Ezekiel Elliott @GB
  25. D'Andre Swift @CHI
  26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
  27. Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
  28. A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
  29. Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
  30. Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
  31. Melvin Gordon @TEN
  32. Latavius Murray @TEN
  33. Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
  34. Jaylen Warren vs. NO
  35. Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
  36. Rex Burkhead @NYG
  37. Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
  38. Eno Benjamin @LAR
  39. Sony Michel @SF
  40. Alexander Mattison @BUF
  41. Jamycal Hasty @KC
  42. Jordan Wilkins @LV
  43. Deon Jackson @LV
  44. Dwayne Washington @PIT
  45. Kenneth Gainwell vs. WAS
  46. Matt Breida vs. HOU
  47. Cam Akers vs. ARI
  48. Boston Scott vs. WAS
  49. James Cook vs. MIN
  50. Tyrion Davis-Price vs. LAC

Wide receivers

  1. Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
  3. Justin Jefferson @BUF
  4. Cooper Kupp vs. ARI  
  5. A.J. Brown vs. WAS
  6. Davante Adams vs. IND
  7. Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  9. CeeDee Lamb @GB
  10. DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
  11. Chris Olave @PIT
  12. Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
  13. Amari Cooper @MIA
  14. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
  15. Allen Lazard vs. DAL
  16. Josh Palmer @SF
  17. Christian Kirk @KC
  18. Jerry Jeudy @TEN
  19. Terry McLaurin @PHI
  20. Diontae Johnson vs. NO
  21. Gabe Davis vs. MIN
  22. DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
  23. Rondale Moore @LAR
  24. Courtland Sutton @TEN
  25. Curtis Samuel @PHI
  26. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
  27. Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
  28. George Pickens vs. NO
  29. Brandin Cooks @NYG
  30. Adam Thielen @BUF
  31. Michael Pittman @LV
  32. Darnell Mooney vs. DET
  33. Jarvis Landry @PIT
  34. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
  35. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
  36. Michael Gallup @GB
  37. Mack Hollins vs. IND
  38. Zay Jones @KC
  39. K.J. Osborn @BUF
  40. Alec Pierce @LV
  41. Allen Robinson vs. ARI 
  42. Darius Slayton vs. HOU
  43. Robert Woods vs. DEN
  44. Marvin Jones @KC
  45. Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
  46. Noah Brown @GB
  47. DeAndre Carter @SF
  48. Chris Moore @NYG
  49. Parris Campbell @LV
  50. Marquez Callaway @PIT
  51. Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
  52. Van Jefferson  vs. ARI
  53. Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
  54. Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
  55. Kadarius Toney vs. JAX

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. JAX
  2. Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
  3. George Kittle vs. LAC
  4. T.J. Hockenson @BUF
  5. Dalton Schultz @GB
  6. Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
  7. Greg Dulcich @TEN
  8. Gerald Everett @SF
  9. Zach Ertz @LAR
  10. Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
  11. Foster Moreau vs. IND
  12. Juwan Johnson @PIT
  13. Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
  14. Dawson Knox vs. MIN
  15. Taysom Hill @PIT
  16. Harrison Bryant @MIA
  17. Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
  18. Cole Kmet vs. DET
  19. Logan Thomas @PHI
  20. Mo Alie-Cox @LV

Flex

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. LAC
  2. Austin Ekeler @SF
  3. Cooper Kupp vs. ARI
  4. Saquon Barkley vs. HOU
  5. Stefon Diggs vs. MIN
  6. Derrick Henry vs. DEN
  7. Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
  8. Travis Kelce vs. JAX
  9. Justin Jefferson @BUF
  10. Alvin Kamara @PIT
  11. Travis Etienne @KC
  12. Josh Jacobs vs. IND
  13. A.J. Brown vs. WAS
  14. Nick Chubb @MIA
  15. Davante Adams vs. IND
  16. Jaylen Waddle vs. CLE
  17. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CHI
  18. Jonathan Taylor @LV
  19. CeeDee Lamb @GB
  20. DeAndre Hopkins @LAR
  21. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  22. Dameon Pierce @NYG
  23. Chris Olave @PIT
  24. Deebo Samuel vs. LAC
  25. Amari Cooper @MIA
  26. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. JAX
  27. Allen Lazard vs. DAL
  28. Aaron Jones vs. DAL
  29. Miles Sanders vs. WAS
  30. Dallas Goedert vs. WAS
  31. Josh Palmer @SF
  32. Christian Kirk @KC
  33. Jerry Jeudy @TEN
  34. Terry McLaurin @PHI
  35. Diontae Johnson vs. NO
  36. Gabe Davis vs. MIN
  37. DeVonta Smith vs. WAS
  38. Rondale Moore @LAR
  39. James Conner @LAR
  40. Courtland Sutton @TEN
  41. Antonio Gibson @PHI
  42. George Kittle vs. LAC
  43. Curtis Samuel @PHI
  44. Brandon Aiyuk vs. LAC
  45. David Montgomery vs. DET
  46. Devin Singletary vs. MIN
  47. Kareem Hunt @MIA
  48. Jamaal Williams @CHI
  49. Raheem Mostert vs. CLE
  50. T.J. Hockenson @BUF
  51. Dalton Schultz @GB
  52. Pat Freiermuth vs. NO
  53. Greg Dulcich @TEN
  54. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  55. Donovan Peoples-Jones @MIA
  56. George Pickens vs. NO
  57. Gerald Everett @SF
  58. Brandin Cooks @NYG
  59. Adam Thielen @BUF
  60. Najee Harris vs. NO
  61. Tony Pollard @GB
  62. Ezekiel Elliott @GB
  63. Michael Pittman @LV
  64. Darnell Mooney vs. DET
  65. Jarvis Landry @PIT
  66. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. JAX
  67. D'Andre Swift @CHI
  68. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. HOU
  69. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. JAX
  70. Michael Gallup @GB
  71. Jeff Wilson vs. CLE
  72. Mack Hollins vs. IND
  73. Zach Ertz @LAR
  74. Robert Tonyan vs. DAL
  75. Zay Jones @KC
  76. K.J. Osborn @BUF
  77. Foster Moreau vs. IND
  78. Juwan Johnson @PIT
  79. Alec Pierce @LV
  80. A.J. Dillon vs. DAL
  81. Brian Robinson Jr. @PHI
  82. Allen Robinson vs. ARI
  83. Darrell Henderson vs. ARI
  84. Melvin Gordon @TEN
  85. Mike Gesicki vs. CLE
  86. Darius Slayton vs. HOU
  87. Robert Woods vs. DEN
  88. Marvin Jones @KC
  89. Mecole Hardman vs. JAX
  90. Noah Brown @GB
  91. Latavius Murray @TEN
  92. DeAndre Carter @SF
  93. Chris Moore @NYG
  94. Parris Campbell @LV
  95. Dawson Knox vs. MIN
  96. Nyheim Hines vs. MIN
  97. Marquez Callaway @PIT
  98. Taysom Hill @PIT
  99. Isaiah McKenzie vs. MIN
  100. Jaylen Warren vs. NO
  101. Van Jefferson  vs. ARI
  102. Dontrell Hilliard vs. DEN
  103. Rex Burkhead @NYG
  104. Isiah Pacheco vs. JAX
  105. Trent Sherfield vs. CLE
  106. Sammy Watkins vs. DAL
  107. Eno Benjamin @LAR
  108. Kadarius Toney vs. JAX
  109. Sony Michel @SF
  110. Harrison Bryant @MIA
  111. Ben Skowronek vs. ARI
  112. Kyle Philips vs. DEN
  113. Tyler Higbee vs. ARI
  114. Alexander Mattison @BUF
  115. Jamycal Hasty @KC
  116. Cole Kmet vs. DET
  117. Robbie Anderson @LAR
  118. Jordan Wilkins @LV
  119. Deon Jackson @LV
  120. Logan Thomas @PHI
  121. Mo Alie-Cox @LV
  122. Samori Toure vs. DAL
  123. Steven Sims vs. NO
  124. K.J. Hamler @TEN
  125. Phillip Dorsett @NYG