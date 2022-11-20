kyler-murray-1400.jpg

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 11, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. 

Week 11 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Expected to play: Matthew Stafford (concussion), Lamar Jackson (illness) 
  • Questionable: Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Murray is the only real question mark at the QB position this week, and unfortunately, he doesn't play until Monday night. So, unless you have either Jimmy Garoppolo or Colt McCoy ready to slide in his spot, you probably just need to avoid him. In the only league where I have Murray, I'm starting Taylor Heinicke over him. 

Running backs

  • Out: Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck)

Edwards hasn't technically been ruled out yet, but Sunday morning reports indicate he is trending in that direction. If you can wait until 11:30 to get the final determination from the inactive reports, he could be worth using as a touchdown-dependent RB3 if he's active, but I think you're better off just avoiding him until he's 100%. Kenyan Drake is a solid RB2 for this week. 

  • Probable: Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Deon Jackson (knee)

Elliott is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, however Sunday reports indicate he could have a more limited role than usual. NFL Network reports Sunday morning that Elliott will wear a brace on the knee and Tony Pollard is expected to get more touches as they ease Elliott back. Elliott is a touchdown-dependent RB3, while Pollard is a high-end RB2 with the potential to serve as the lead back -- and we wouldn't mind seeing that made a more permanent arrangement moving forward. 

Wide receivers

The toughest situation at wide receiver relates to the Chargers wide receivers. Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are both expected to play, according to reports, and both were able to practice in full Friday, so it looks pretty good. However, a late setback is always possible -- especially with how this injury has already gone for Allen -- and since they play Sunday night, there's some risk here. At this point, I'm ranking both as effectively WR2s, with Williams a little higher at this point, but there's definitely risk.  

  • Out: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Corey Davis (knee), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen; IR), Josh Reynolds (back), K.J. Hamler (hamstring), N'Keal Harry (illness)

No real surprises here, as we expected most of these all week. Courtland Sutton is locked into a high-volume role with Jeudy out, and he's a high-end WR2 with a great matchup. 

  • Probable: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Treylon Burks (toe), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), 

I'm fascinated to see what Samuel's return will mean for his usage moving forward. We really haven't seen a game with Samuel healthy and Christian McCaffrey in a full-time role, so how the 49ers integrate Samuel into their running game and how they divvy up targets will definitely be worth watching. Samuel still obviously has top-12 upside, but I'm worried he might be more of a WR2 in a very crowded 49ers offense. 

Questionable: Davante Adams (abdomen), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot; IR)

Adams is expected to play, but the Cardinals WRs look to be legitimately in question. Hopkins' absence from practice early in the week was deemed a "maintenance" thing, but given how much he struggled with hamstring injuries last season, I'm admittedly a bit concerned. I'm starting him where I have him, but there's no guarantee he won't be ruled out, so I'm worried. Brown seems like more of a long shot, since he was mostly limited to individual drills in his return to practice. I wouldn't plan on using him at this point. 

Tight ends

Mark Andrews (shoulder) got a full practice in Friday and is expected to return Sunday. He's a must-start option, obviously. 

  • Out: Zach Ertz (knee), Jelani Woods (shoulder), Daniel Bellinger (eye)
  • Questionable: David Njoku (ankle), Gerald Everett (groin)

Njoku and Everett both seem legitimately questionable, with Njoku possibly looking a little more likely to play after Everett was added to the injury report Saturday. Both are solid TE1s if they play, but make sure you check the inactives before firing them up. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @LAC
  2. Josh Allen vs. CLE
  3. Jalen Hurts @IND
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. CAR
  5. Justin Fields @ATL
  6. Dak Prescott @MIN
  7. Joe Burrow @PIT
  8. Kirk Cousins vs. DAL
  9. Justin Herbert vs. KC
  10. Derek Carr @DEN
  11. Daniel Jones vs. DET
  12. Jared Goff @NYG
  13. Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI
  14. Russell Wilson vs. LV
  15. Taylor Heinicke @HOU
  16. Andy Dalton vs. LAR
  17. Matt Ryan vs. PHI
  18. Kenny Pickett vs. CIN
  19. Matthew Stafford @NO
  20. Marcus Mariota vs. CHI
  21. Zach Wilson @NE
  22. Jacoby Brissett @BUF
  23. Davis Mills vs. WAS
  24. Mac Jones vs. NYJ
  25. Baker Mayfield @BAL
  26. Colt McCoy vs. SF

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. KC
  2. Saquon Barkley vs. DET
  3. Josh Jacobs @DEN
  4. Christian McCaffrey @ARI
  5. Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
  6. Joe Mixon @PIT
  7. Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
  8. Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
  9. Nick Chubb @BUF
  10. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
  11. David Montgomery @ATL
  12. James Conner vs. SF
  13. Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
  14. Miles Sanders @IND
  15. Tony Pollard @MIN
  16. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  17. Antonio Gibson @HOU
  18. Jamaal Williams @NYG
  19. Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
  20. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
  21. Michael Carter @NE
  22. D'Andre Swift @NYG
  23. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  24. D'Onta Foreman @BAL
  25. Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
  26. Jerick McKinnon @LAC
  27. Elijah Mitchell @ARI
  28. Kareem Hunt @BUF
  29. Damien Harris vs. NYJ
  30. Isiah Pacheco @LAC
  31. James Robinson @NE
  32. Darrell Henderson @NO
  33. Chuba Hubbard @BAL
  34. Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
  35. Melvin Gordon vs. LV
  36. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  37. Latavius Murray vs. LV
  38. Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
  39. Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
  40. Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
  41. Justice Hill vs. CAR
  42. Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
  43. Samaje Perine @PIT
  44. Alexander Mattison vs. DAL
  45. Kenneth Gainwell @IND
  46. Matt Breida vs. DET
  47. Caleb Huntley vs. CHI
  48. Boston Scott @IND

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
  2. Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
  3. CeeDee Lamb @MIN
  4. A.J. Brown @IND
  5. Tee Higgins @PIT
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
  7. Davante Adams @DEN
  8. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
  9. Rondale Moore vs. SF
  10. Chris Olave vs. LAR
  11. Michael Pittman vs. PHI
  12. Amari Cooper @BUF
  13. Deebo Samuel @ARI
  14. Courtland Sutton vs. LV
  15. Tyler Boyd @PIT
  16. Terry McLaurin @HOU
  17. Mike Williams vs. KC
  18. Garrett Wilson @NE
  19. Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
  20. Keenan Allen vs. KC
  21. DeVonta Smith @IND
  22. Gabe Davis vs. CLE
  23. Parris Campbell vs. PHI
  24. D.J. Moore @BAL
  25. Kadarius Toney @LAC
  26. Darnell Mooney @ATL
  27. Curtis Samuel @HOU
  28. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  29. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  30. Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
  31. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
  32. George Pickens vs. CIN
  33. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
  34. Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
  35. Nico Collins vs. WAS
  36. Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
  37. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
  38. Josh Palmer vs. KC
  39. Michael Gallup @MIN
  40. Mack Hollins @DEN
  41. K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
  42. Drake London vs. CHI
  43. Allen Robinson @NO
  44. Terrace Marshall @BAL
  45. Darius Slayton vs. DET
  46. Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
  47. Alec Pierce vs. PHI
  48. Chase Claypool @ATL
  49. Noah Brown @MIN
  50. Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
  51. Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
  52. Chris Moore vs. WAS
  53. Van Jefferson @NO
  54. Elijah Moore @NE
  55. Ben Skowronek @NO

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @LAC
  2. Mark Andrews vs. CAR
  3. T.J. Hockenson vs. DAL
  4. Dalton Schultz @MIN
  5. George Kittle @ARI
  6. Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
  7. David Njoku @BUF
  8. Greg Dulcich vs. LV
  9. Tyler Higbee @NO
  10. Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
  11. Gerald Everett vs. KC
  12. Cole Kmet @ATL
  13. Hayden Hurst @PIT
  14. Tyler Conklin @NE
  15. Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
  16. Trey McBride vs. SF
  17. Foster Moreau @DEN
  18. Dawson Knox vs. CLE
  19. Taysom Hill vs. LAR
  20. Isaiah Likely vs. CAR

Flex

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DET
  4. Josh Jacobs @DEN
  5. Travis Kelce @LAC
  6. Christian McCaffrey @ARI
  7. Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
  8. Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
  9. Joe Mixon @PIT
  10. Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
  11. Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
  12. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
  13. CeeDee Lamb @MIN
  14. A.J. Brown @IND
  15. Tee Higgins @PIT
  16. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
  17. Nick Chubb @BUF
  18. Davante Adams @DEN
  19. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
  20. David Montgomery @ATL
  21. Rondale Moore vs. SF
  22. James Conner vs. SF
  23. Chris Olave vs. LAR
  24. Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
  25. Michael Pittman vs. PHI
  26. Amari Cooper @BUF
  27. Mark Andrews vs. CAR
  28. Deebo Samuel @ARI
  29. Courtland Sutton vs. LV
  30. Tyler Boyd @PIT
  31. Terry McLaurin @HOU
  32. Mike Williams vs. KC
  33. Miles Sanders @IND
  34. Tony Pollard @MIN
  35. Garrett Wilson @NE
  36. Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
  37. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  38. Keenan Allen vs. KC
  39. DeVonta Smith @IND
  40. Gabe Davis vs. CLE
  41. Parris Campbell vs. PHI
  42. D.J. Moore @BAL
  43. Antonio Gibson @HOU
  44. T.J. Hockenson vs. DAL
  45. Kadarius Toney @LAC
  46. Darnell Mooney @ATL
  47. Curtis Samuel @HOU
  48. Dalton Schultz @MIN
  49. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  50. Jamaal Williams @NYG
  51. Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
  52. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  53. George Kittle @ARI
  54. Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
  55. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
  56. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  57. Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
  58. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
  59. Michael Carter @NE
  60. George Pickens vs. CIN
  61. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
  62. Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
  63. D'Andre Swift @NYG
  64. David Njoku @BUF
  65. Nico Collins vs. WAS
  66. D'Onta Foreman @BAL
  67. Ezekiel Elliott @MIN
  68. Jerick McKinnon @LAC
  69. Elijah Mitchell @ARI
  70. Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
  71. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
  72. Josh Palmer vs. KC
  73. Greg Dulcich vs. LV
  74. Michael Gallup @MIN
  75. Tyler Higbee @NO
  76. Mack Hollins @DEN
  77. Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
  78. Kareem Hunt @BUF
  79. K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
  80. Drake London vs. CHI
  81. Allen Robinson @NO
  82. Gerald Everett vs. KC
  83. Cole Kmet @ATL
  84. Damien Harris vs. NYJ
  85. Terrace Marshall @BAL
  86. Darius Slayton vs. DET
  87. Isiah Pacheco @LAC
  88. Hayden Hurst @PIT
  89. Tyler Conklin @NE
  90. James Robinson @NE
  91. Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
  92. Darrell Henderson @NO
  93. Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
  94. Chuba Hubbard @BAL
  95. Alec Pierce vs. PHI
  96. Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
  97. Melvin Gordon vs. LV
  98. Chase Claypool @ATL
  99. Trey McBride vs. SF
  100. Noah Brown @MIN
  101. Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
  102. Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
  103. Chris Moore vs. WAS
  104. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  105. Van Jefferson @NO
  106. Elijah Moore @NE
  107. Ben Skowronek @NO
  108. Latavius Murray vs. LV
  109. Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
  110. Foster Moreau @DEN
  111. Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
  112. Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
  113. Dawson Knox vs. CLE
  114. Taysom Hill vs. LAR
  115. Robbie Anderson vs. SF
  116. Justice Hill vs. CAR
  117. Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
  118. Isaiah Likely vs. CAR
  119. Braxton Berrios @NE
  120. Tyquan Thornton vs. NYJ
  121. Hunter Henry vs. NYJ
  122. Logan Thomas @HOU
  123. Nelson Agholor vs. NYJ
  124. James Mitchell @NYG
  125. Samaje Perine @PIT