Well, it's come to this: In a must-win game, I'm starting Tony Jones Jr. and either Matt Breida or Alexander Mattison. We have six teams on bye in Week 14, and that RB corps of Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, and Antonio Gibson I've been rolling out all season -- not the strongest to begin with! -- has left me high and dry.
It's not a great situation to be in, but here's the thing: I'm currently projected to win! There are going to be a lot of situations like that around Fantasy Football this week between injuries and bye weeks, and countless Fantasy playoff spots are going to be determined by who manages it best.
The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 14, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 14 slate from every ankle.
And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.
- Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR
- Starts, sits and sleepers for every game
- Cheat sheets: Non-PPR | PPR
- Week 14 Position Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Week 14 Rankings: Jamey | Dave | Heath
- My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Week 14 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Out/not expected to play: Lamar Jackson (knee), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)
It's going to be Tyler Huntley at QB for the Ravens. He's a mid-range QB2 if you're desperate, with a rushing floor of around 40 yards and upside beyond that to make him worth starting. Jackson's injury very well may keep him out next week, per Sunday morning reports.
- Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (foot)
Lawrence is dealing with a left toe injury but it looks like he's going to give it a go. It's enough of an issue that he tested it out Saturday to make sure he was OK to play, so he could be hobbled for this one, but he's still a top-12 QB for me, given the bye weeks and other injuries.
Running backs
- Questionable: Saquon Barkley (neck), Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), Leonard Fournette (foot), Rex Burkhead (concussion)
The biggest question mark at this point seems to be Barkley, who was termed "50-50" as of Saturday evening and will be tested prior to kickoff. The problem is, it's not clear if Matt Breida or Gary Brightwell is more likely to be the lead back -- Breida has 34 carries to just nine for Brightwell, so I assume he'd have a larger role. If Barkley plays, you're starting him; if he doesn't, Breida would be a fringe RB2, with Brightwell more of a longshot. The FFT crew discussed Barkley and key injuries on our latest podcast.
Fournette also enters today as a pretty significant question mark after not practicing Friday. The Buccaneers are "hopeful" Fournette will be able to play, but at this point, it looks like a pretty big question mark. If Fournette does play, figure he'll be in a near 50-50 split with Rachaad White again and is a low-end RB2 -- if not, White is a top-12 RB even against a tough 49ers defense.
Dallas and Walker seem more doubtful than questionable after neither practiced this week, if you ask me. They're technically game-time decisions, with kickoff set for 4:25, which is a lot less than an ideal situation. I would try to avoid Walker or Dallas, and if I'm desperate, I've got Tony Jones Jr. in my lineup in a few spots. He's not guaranteed to be the lead back, but I'm expecting 10 touches from him. Travis Homer will likely handle passing downs and is also a desperation play.
- Doubtful: Damien Harris (thigh)
Harris didn't practice this week and he's officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game, so you definitely can't trust him.
- Expected to play: J.K. Dobbins (knee), Joe Mixon (concussion)
Mixon has been cleared to play, and while I could see Samaje Perine having a larger role after his successful stint replacing Mixon in the lineup, I still expect Mixon to be a heavy favorite for touches here -- more like a 65-35 split, but still enough to make him a top-12 RB. As for the Ravens backfield, I expect Dobbins to be a part of the offense if he's active. But remember, he had just seven carries in his first game back from the torn ACL back in Week 3, and topped out at 13 before his setback. I'd say that's probably something like a ceiling, so he's a touchdown-dependent RB3 for me.
Wide receivers
- Out: Rondale Moore (groin), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Nico Collins (foot), Brandin Cooks (calf), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Jakobi Meyers (concussion), Treylon Burks (concussion)
Greg Dortch has done very well when Moore has been out this season, averaging 16.3 PPR points per game in the four games Moore has either sat out or missed most of. However, that was without DeAndre Hopkins for three games and Marquise Brown for one, so there's no guarantee he has the same role. Dortch is a fringe starting option, but one with some deeper PPR appeal. Toney is expected back next week, per Adam Schefter, though at this point he remains a long shot to both stay healthy and perform at a high level. If you've got the roster spot to play with, hang on to him, but don't expect to be starting him in Week 15 if you make it.
- Questionable: Amari Cooper (hip), DK Metcalf (hip)
I'm expecting both to play at this point, but we don't have confirmation at this point. If they're active, you're playing them, but with Metcalf kicking off late, you'll want to make sure you have an alternative ready to go -- consider picking up Dortch if he's available.
- Expected to play: Diontae Johnson (hip), James Washington (foot), Mike Williams (ankle)
Johnson was added to the injury report mid-week but was removed Saturday, so there doesn't seem to be any risk of him not playing. However, he's averaging just 45.6 yards per game over his past five, so he is by no means a must-start option despite typically pulling in solid target totals. He's been off all season. Williams is a risky WR2, but the fact that he was removed from the injury report after getting some full practice sessions in indicates he's past the injury enough to be worth using.
Tight ends
- Out: Hayden Hurst (calf)
- Expected to play: David Njoku (knee)
Njoku was removed from the injury report Friday, so he's good to go. He's having a solid season, but we haven't seen him with Deshaun Watson yet -- and Watson looked pretty awful in his first game back from suspension. Njoku is still a top-12 TE, but not a slam dunk to perform in this offense right now.
Rankings Updates
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes @DEN
- Josh Allen vs. NYJ
- Jalen Hurts @NYG
- Joe Burrow vs. CLE
- Kyler Murray vs. NE
- Tua Tagovailoa @LAC
- Dak Prescott vs. HOU
- Geno Smith vs. CAR
- Justin Herbert vs. MIA
- Trevor Lawrence @TEN
- Kirk Cousins @DET
- Jared Goff vs. MIN
- Daniel Jones vs. PHI
- Tom Brady @SF
- Deshaun Watson @CIN
- Tyler Huntley @PIT
- Mike White @BUF
- Kenny Pickett vs. BAL
- Russell Wilson vs. KC
- Mac Jones @ARI
- Sam Darnold @SEA
- Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX
- Davis Mills @DAL
- Brock Purdy vs. TB
Running backs
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
- Derrick Henry vs. JAX
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
- Joe Mixon vs. CLE
- Dalvin Cook @DET
- James Conner vs. NE
- Tony Pollard vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb @CIN
- Travis Etienne @TEN
- D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
- Miles Sanders @NYG
- Najee Harris vs. BAL
- Zonovan Knight @BUF
- Jeff Wilson @LAC
- Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
- Rachaad White @SF
- Dameon Pierce @DAL
- Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
- D'Onta Foreman @SEA
- Leonard Fournette @SF
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
- Latavius Murray vs. KC
- Jerick McKinnon @DEN
- Michael Carter @BUF
- Isiah Pacheco @DEN
- Raheem Mostert @LAC
- Tony Jones vs. CAR
- Kareem Hunt @CIN
- Gus Edwards @PIT
- J.K. Dobbins @PIT
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Mike Boone vs. KC
- Rex Burkhead @DAL
- Samaje Perine vs. CLE
- Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
- Chuba Hubbard @SEA
- Travis Homer vs. CAR
- Alexander Mattison @DET
- Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
- Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
- Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
- Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ
- Jamycal Hasty @TEN
- Godwin Igwebuike vs. CAR
- Jordan Mason vs. TB
- Boston Scott @NYG
- Matt Breida vs. PHI
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson @DET
- Tyreek Hill @LAC
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
- A.J. Brown @NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
- CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @SF
- Keenan Allen vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins vs. CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- DeVonta Smith @NYG
- Christian Kirk @TEN
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Amari Cooper @CIN
- Jaylen Waddle @LAC
- Mike Evans @SF
- Marquise Brown vs. NE
- Mike Williams vs. MIA
- Zay Jones @TEN
- D.J. Moore @SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
- Josh Palmer vs. MIA
- Darius Slayton vs. PHI
- Greg Dortch vs. NE
- Michael Gallup vs. HOU
- Corey Davis @BUF
- D.J. Chark vs. MIN
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
- DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
- Devin Duvernay @PIT
- Noah Brown vs. HOU
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
- Skyy Moore @DEN
- Marvin Jones @TEN
- Terrace Marshall @SEA
- DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
- Chris Moore @DAL
- K.J. Osborn @DET
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce @DEN
- Mark Andrews @PIT
- T.J. Hockenson @DET
- Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
- Greg Dulcich vs. KC
- Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
- George Kittle vs. TB
- David Njoku @CIN
- Gerald Everett vs. MIA
- Evan Engram @TEN
- Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
- Hunter Henry @ARI
- Tyler Conklin @BUF
- Trey McBride vs. NE
- Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
- Noah Fant vs. CAR
- Cameron Brate @SF
- Cade Otton @SF
- Will Dissly vs. CAR
- Mike Gesicki @LAC
- Isaiah Likely @PIT
- Austin Hooper vs. JAX
- Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. JAX
- Brevin Jordan @DAL
Flex
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
- Justin Jefferson @DET
- Derrick Henry vs. JAX
- Tyreek Hill @LAC
- Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
- Travis Kelce @DEN
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
- A.J. Brown @NYG
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
- Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
- Joe Mixon vs. CLE
- Dalvin Cook @DET
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
- James Conner vs. NE
- CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @SF
- Keenan Allen vs. MIA
- Tony Pollard vs. HOU
- Nick Chubb @CIN
- Tee Higgins vs. CLE
- Travis Etienne @TEN
- Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
- DK Metcalf vs. CAR
- DeVonta Smith @NYG
- D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
- Christian Kirk @TEN
- Miles Sanders @NYG
- Garrett Wilson @BUF
- Deebo Samuel vs. TB
- Amari Cooper @CIN
- Jaylen Waddle @LAC
- Najee Harris vs. BAL
- Zonovan Knight @BUF
- Mike Evans @SF
- Marquise Brown vs. NE
- Mike Williams vs. MIA
- Jeff Wilson @LAC
- Zay Jones @TEN
- D.J. Moore @SEA
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
- Mark Andrews @PIT
- Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
- Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
- Rachaad White @SF
- T.J. Hockenson @DET
- Dameon Pierce @DAL
- Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
- Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
- Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
- Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
- Josh Palmer vs. MIA
- Darius Slayton vs. PHI
- D'Onta Foreman @SEA
- Greg Dortch vs. NE
- Greg Dulcich vs. KC
- Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
- Leonard Fournette @SF
- George Kittle vs. TB
- Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
- Latavius Murray vs. KC
- Michael Gallup vs. HOU
- David Njoku @CIN
- Jerick McKinnon @DEN
- Corey Davis @BUF
- Gerald Everett vs. MIA
- D.J. Chark vs. MIN
- Michael Carter @BUF
- George Pickens vs. BAL
- Isiah Pacheco @DEN
- Raheem Mostert @LAC
- Tony Jones vs. CAR
- Evan Engram @TEN
- Kareem Hunt @CIN
- Adam Thielen @DET
- Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
- DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
- Devin Duvernay @PIT
- Noah Brown vs. HOU
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
- Skyy Moore @DEN
- Marvin Jones @TEN
- Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
- Gus Edwards @PIT
- Hunter Henry @ARI
- Terrace Marshall @SEA
- Tyler Conklin @BUF
- DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
- Trey McBride vs. NE
- Chris Moore @DAL
- J.K. Dobbins @PIT
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
- K.J. Osborn @DET
- Mike Boone vs. KC
- Robert Woods vs. JAX
- Rex Burkhead @DAL
- Julio Jones @SF
- Samaje Perine vs. CLE
- Noah Fant vs. CAR
- Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
- Chuba Hubbard @SEA
- Trent Sherfield @LAC
- Cameron Brate @SF
- DeVante Parker @ARI
- Quez Watkins @NYG
- Travis Homer vs. CAR
- Cade Otton @SF
- Richie James vs. PHI
- Josh Reynolds vs. MIN
- Elijah Moore @BUF
- Jauan Jennings vs. TB
- Alexander Mattison @DET
- Will Dissly vs. CAR
- Mike Gesicki @LAC
- Marquise Goodwin vs. CAR
- Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
- Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
- Phillip Dorsett @DAL
- Isaiah Likely @PIT