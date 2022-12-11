saquon-barkley-usatsi-giants.jpg
Well, it's come to this: In a must-win game, I'm starting Tony Jones Jr. and either Matt Breida or Alexander Mattison. We have six teams on bye in Week 14, and that RB corps of Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, and Antonio Gibson I've been rolling out all season -- not the strongest to begin with! -- has left me high and dry.

It's not a great situation to be in, but here's the thing: I'm currently projected to win! There are going to be a lot of situations like that around Fantasy Football this week between injuries and bye weeks, and countless Fantasy playoff spots are going to be determined by who manages it best. 

Week 14 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

It's going to be Tyler Huntley at QB for the Ravens. He's a mid-range QB2 if you're desperate, with a rushing floor of around 40 yards and upside beyond that to make him worth starting. Jackson's injury very well may keep him out next week, per Sunday morning reports. 

Lawrence is dealing with a left toe injury but it looks like he's going to give it a go. It's enough of an issue that he tested it out Saturday to make sure he was OK to play, so he could be hobbled for this one, but he's still a top-12 QB for me, given the bye weeks and other injuries. 

Running backs

The biggest question mark at this point seems to be Barkley, who was termed "50-50" as of Saturday evening and will be tested prior to kickoff. The problem is, it's not clear if Matt Breida or Gary Brightwell is more likely to be the lead back -- Breida has 34 carries to just nine for Brightwell, so I assume he'd have a larger role. If Barkley plays, you're starting him; if he doesn't, Breida would be a fringe RB2, with Brightwell more of a longshot. The FFT crew discussed Barkley and key injuries on our latest podcast.

Fournette also enters today as a pretty significant question mark after not practicing Friday. The Buccaneers are "hopeful" Fournette will be able to play, but at this point, it looks like a pretty big question mark. If Fournette does play, figure he'll be in a near 50-50 split with Rachaad White again and is a low-end RB2 -- if not, White is a top-12 RB even against a tough 49ers defense. 

Dallas and Walker seem more doubtful than questionable after neither practiced this week, if you ask me. They're technically game-time decisions, with kickoff set for 4:25, which is a lot less than an ideal situation. I would try to avoid Walker or Dallas, and if I'm desperate, I've got Tony Jones Jr. in my lineup in a few spots. He's not guaranteed to be the lead back, but I'm expecting 10 touches from him. Travis Homer will likely handle passing downs and is also a desperation play. 

Harris didn't practice this week and he's officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game, so you definitely can't trust him. 

Mixon has been cleared to play, and while I could see Samaje Perine having a larger role after his successful stint replacing Mixon in the lineup, I still expect Mixon to be a heavy favorite for touches here -- more like a 65-35 split, but still enough to make him a top-12 RB. As for the Ravens backfield, I expect Dobbins to be a part of the offense if he's active. But remember, he had just seven carries in his first game back from the torn ACL back in Week 3, and topped out at 13 before his setback. I'd say that's probably something like a ceiling, so he's a touchdown-dependent RB3 for me. 

Wide receivers

Greg Dortch has done very well when Moore has been out this season, averaging 16.3 PPR points per game in the four games Moore has either sat out or missed most of. However, that was without DeAndre Hopkins for three games and Marquise Brown for one, so there's no guarantee he has the same role. Dortch is a fringe starting option, but one with some deeper PPR appeal. Toney is expected back next week, per Adam Schefter, though at this point he remains a long shot to both stay healthy and perform at a high level. If you've got the roster spot to play with, hang on to him, but don't expect to be starting him in Week 15 if you make it. 

I'm expecting both to play at this point, but we don't have confirmation at this point. If they're active, you're playing them, but with Metcalf kicking off late, you'll want to make sure you have an alternative ready to go -- consider picking up Dortch if he's available. 

Johnson was added to the injury report mid-week but was removed Saturday, so there doesn't seem to be any risk of him not playing. However, he's averaging just 45.6 yards per game over his past five, so he is by no means a must-start option despite typically pulling in solid target totals. He's been off all season. Williams is a risky WR2, but the fact that he was removed from the injury report after getting some full practice sessions in indicates he's past the injury enough to be worth using. 

Tight ends

Njoku was removed from the injury report Friday, so he's good to go. He's having a solid season, but we haven't seen him with Deshaun Watson yet -- and Watson looked pretty awful in his first game back from suspension. Njoku is still a top-12 TE, but not a slam dunk to perform in this offense right now. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @DEN
  2. Josh Allen vs. NYJ
  3. Jalen Hurts @NYG
  4. Joe Burrow vs. CLE
  5. Kyler Murray vs. NE
  6. Tua Tagovailoa @LAC
  7. Dak Prescott vs. HOU
  8. Geno Smith vs. CAR
  9. Justin Herbert vs. MIA
  10. Trevor Lawrence @TEN
  11. Kirk Cousins @DET
  12. Jared Goff vs. MIN
  13. Daniel Jones vs. PHI
  14. Tom Brady @SF
  15. Deshaun Watson @CIN
  16. Tyler Huntley @PIT
  17. Mike White @BUF
  18. Kenny Pickett vs. BAL
  19. Russell Wilson vs. KC
  20. Mac Jones @ARI
  21. Sam Darnold @SEA
  22. Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX
  23. Davis Mills @DAL
  24. Brock Purdy vs. TB

Running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
  3. Derrick Henry vs. JAX
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
  5. Joe Mixon vs. CLE
  6. Dalvin Cook @DET
  7. James Conner vs. NE
  8. Tony Pollard vs. HOU
  9. Nick Chubb @CIN
  10. Travis Etienne @TEN
  11. D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
  12. Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
  13. Miles Sanders @NYG
  14. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  15. Zonovan Knight @BUF
  16. Jeff Wilson @LAC
  17. Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
  18. Rachaad White @SF
  19. Dameon Pierce @DAL
  20. Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
  21. D'Onta Foreman @SEA
  22. Leonard Fournette @SF
  23. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  24. Latavius Murray vs. KC
  25. Jerick McKinnon @DEN
  26. Michael Carter @BUF
  27. Isiah Pacheco @DEN
  28. Raheem Mostert @LAC
  29. Tony Jones vs. CAR
  30. Kareem Hunt @CIN
  31. Gus Edwards @PIT
  32. J.K. Dobbins @PIT
  33. James Cook vs. NYJ
  34. Mike Boone vs. KC
  35. Rex Burkhead @DAL
  36. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  37. Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
  38. Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
  39. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  40. Travis Homer vs. CAR
  41. Alexander Mattison @DET
  42. Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
  43. Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
  44. Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
  45. Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ
  46. Jamycal Hasty @TEN
  47. Godwin Igwebuike vs. CAR
  48. Jordan Mason vs. TB
  49. Boston Scott @NYG
  50. Matt Breida vs. PHI

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson @DET
  2. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  3. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  5. A.J. Brown @NYG
  6. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  8. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  9. Chris Godwin @SF
  10. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  11. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  12. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  13. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  14. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  15. Christian Kirk @TEN
  16. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  17. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  18. Amari Cooper @CIN
  19. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  20. Mike Evans @SF
  21. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  22. Mike Williams vs. MIA
  23. Zay Jones @TEN
  24. D.J. Moore @SEA
  25. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  26. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  27. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  28. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  29. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  30. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  31. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  32. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  33. Greg Dortch vs. NE
  34. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  35. Corey Davis @BUF
  36. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  37. George Pickens vs. BAL
  38. Adam Thielen @DET
  39. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  40. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  41. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  42. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  43. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  44. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  45. Skyy Moore @DEN
  46. Marvin Jones @TEN
  47. Terrace Marshall @SEA
  48. DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
  49. Chris Moore @DAL
  50. K.J. Osborn @DET

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce @DEN
  2. Mark Andrews @PIT
  3. T.J. Hockenson @DET
  4. Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
  5. Greg Dulcich vs. KC
  6. Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
  7. George Kittle vs. TB
  8. David Njoku @CIN
  9. Gerald Everett vs. MIA
  10. Evan Engram @TEN
  11. Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
  12. Hunter Henry @ARI
  13. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  14. Trey McBride vs. NE
  15. Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
  16. Noah Fant vs. CAR
  17. Cameron Brate @SF
  18. Cade Otton @SF
  19. Will Dissly vs. CAR
  20. Mike Gesicki @LAC
  21. Isaiah Likely @PIT
  22. Austin Hooper vs. JAX
  23. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. JAX
  24. Brevin Jordan @DAL

Flex

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
  3. Justin Jefferson @DET
  4. Derrick Henry vs. JAX
  5. Tyreek Hill @LAC
  6. Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ
  7. Travis Kelce @DEN
  8. Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE
  9. A.J. Brown @NYG
  10. DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE
  11. Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
  12. Joe Mixon vs. CLE
  13. Dalvin Cook @DET
  14. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN
  15. James Conner vs. NE
  16. CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU
  17. Chris Godwin @SF
  18. Keenan Allen vs. MIA
  19. Tony Pollard vs. HOU
  20. Nick Chubb @CIN
  21. Tee Higgins vs. CLE
  22. Travis Etienne @TEN
  23. Tyler Lockett vs. CAR
  24. DK Metcalf vs. CAR
  25. DeVonta Smith @NYG
  26. D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
  27. Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
  28. Christian Kirk @TEN
  29. Miles Sanders @NYG
  30. Garrett Wilson @BUF
  31. Deebo Samuel vs. TB
  32. Amari Cooper @CIN
  33. Jaylen Waddle @LAC
  34. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  35. Zonovan Knight @BUF
  36. Mike Evans @SF
  37. Marquise Brown vs. NE
  38. Mike Williams vs. MIA
  39. Jeff Wilson @LAC
  40. Zay Jones @TEN
  41. D.J. Moore @SEA
  42. Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN
  43. Mark Andrews @PIT
  44. Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
  45. JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN
  46. Jerry Jeudy vs. KC
  47. Rachaad White @SF
  48. T.J. Hockenson @DET
  49. Dameon Pierce @DAL
  50. Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
  51. Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL
  52. Gabe Davis vs. NYJ
  53. Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB
  54. Diontae Johnson vs. BAL
  55. Josh Palmer vs. MIA
  56. Darius Slayton vs. PHI
  57. D'Onta Foreman @SEA
  58. Greg Dortch vs. NE
  59. Greg Dulcich vs. KC
  60. Dalton Schultz vs. HOU
  61. Leonard Fournette @SF
  62. George Kittle vs. TB
  63. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  64. Latavius Murray vs. KC
  65. Michael Gallup vs. HOU
  66. David Njoku @CIN
  67. Jerick McKinnon @DEN
  68. Corey Davis @BUF
  69. Gerald Everett vs. MIA
  70. D.J. Chark vs. MIN
  71. Michael Carter @BUF
  72. George Pickens vs. BAL
  73. Isiah Pacheco @DEN
  74. Raheem Mostert @LAC
  75. Tony Jones vs. CAR
  76. Evan Engram @TEN
  77. Kareem Hunt @CIN
  78. Adam Thielen @DET
  79. Tyler Boyd vs. CLE
  80. DeMarcus Robinson @PIT
  81. Devin Duvernay @PIT
  82. Noah Brown vs. HOU
  83. Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ
  84. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN
  85. Skyy Moore @DEN
  86. Marvin Jones @TEN
  87. Dawson Knox vs. NYJ
  88. Gus Edwards @PIT
  89. Hunter Henry @ARI
  90. Terrace Marshall @SEA
  91. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  92. DeAndre Carter vs. MIA
  93. Trey McBride vs. NE
  94. Chris Moore @DAL
  95. J.K. Dobbins @PIT
  96. James Cook vs. NYJ
  97. Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI
  98. K.J. Osborn @DET
  99. Mike Boone vs. KC
  100. Robert Woods vs. JAX
  101. Rex Burkhead @DAL
  102. Julio Jones @SF
  103. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  104. Noah Fant vs. CAR
  105. Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
  106. Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
  107. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  108. Trent Sherfield @LAC
  109. Cameron Brate @SF
  110. DeVante Parker @ARI
  111. Quez Watkins @NYG
  112. Travis Homer vs. CAR
  113. Cade Otton @SF
  114. Richie James vs. PHI
  115. Josh Reynolds vs. MIN
  116. Elijah Moore @BUF
  117. Jauan Jennings vs. TB
  118. Alexander Mattison @DET
  119. Will Dissly vs. CAR
  120. Mike Gesicki @LAC
  121. Marquise Goodwin vs. CAR
  122. Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
  123. Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
  124. Phillip Dorsett @DAL
  125. Isaiah Likely @PIT