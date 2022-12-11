Well, it's come to this: In a must-win game, I'm starting Tony Jones Jr. and either Matt Breida or Alexander Mattison. We have six teams on bye in Week 14, and that RB corps of Alvin Kamara, David Montgomery, and Antonio Gibson I've been rolling out all season -- not the strongest to begin with! -- has left me high and dry.

It's not a great situation to be in, but here's the thing: I'm currently projected to win! There are going to be a lot of situations like that around Fantasy Football this week between injuries and bye weeks, and countless Fantasy playoff spots are going to be determined by who manages it best.

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 14, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 14 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

Quarterbacks

It's going to be Tyler Huntley at QB for the Ravens. He's a mid-range QB2 if you're desperate, with a rushing floor of around 40 yards and upside beyond that to make him worth starting. Jackson's injury very well may keep him out next week, per Sunday morning reports.

Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (foot)



Lawrence is dealing with a left toe injury but it looks like he's going to give it a go. It's enough of an issue that he tested it out Saturday to make sure he was OK to play, so he could be hobbled for this one, but he's still a top-12 QB for me, given the bye weeks and other injuries.

Running backs

The biggest question mark at this point seems to be Barkley, who was termed "50-50" as of Saturday evening and will be tested prior to kickoff. The problem is, it's not clear if Matt Breida or Gary Brightwell is more likely to be the lead back -- Breida has 34 carries to just nine for Brightwell, so I assume he'd have a larger role. If Barkley plays, you're starting him; if he doesn't, Breida would be a fringe RB2, with Brightwell more of a longshot. The FFT crew discussed Barkley and key injuries on our latest podcast.

Fournette also enters today as a pretty significant question mark after not practicing Friday. The Buccaneers are "hopeful" Fournette will be able to play, but at this point, it looks like a pretty big question mark. If Fournette does play, figure he'll be in a near 50-50 split with Rachaad White again and is a low-end RB2 -- if not, White is a top-12 RB even against a tough 49ers defense.

Dallas and Walker seem more doubtful than questionable after neither practiced this week, if you ask me. They're technically game-time decisions, with kickoff set for 4:25, which is a lot less than an ideal situation. I would try to avoid Walker or Dallas, and if I'm desperate, I've got Tony Jones Jr. in my lineup in a few spots. He's not guaranteed to be the lead back, but I'm expecting 10 touches from him. Travis Homer will likely handle passing downs and is also a desperation play.

Harris didn't practice this week and he's officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game, so you definitely can't trust him.

Mixon has been cleared to play, and while I could see Samaje Perine having a larger role after his successful stint replacing Mixon in the lineup, I still expect Mixon to be a heavy favorite for touches here -- more like a 65-35 split, but still enough to make him a top-12 RB. As for the Ravens backfield, I expect Dobbins to be a part of the offense if he's active. But remember, he had just seven carries in his first game back from the torn ACL back in Week 3, and topped out at 13 before his setback. I'd say that's probably something like a ceiling, so he's a touchdown-dependent RB3 for me.

Wide receivers

Greg Dortch has done very well when Moore has been out this season, averaging 16.3 PPR points per game in the four games Moore has either sat out or missed most of. However, that was without DeAndre Hopkins for three games and Marquise Brown for one, so there's no guarantee he has the same role. Dortch is a fringe starting option, but one with some deeper PPR appeal. Toney is expected back next week, per Adam Schefter, though at this point he remains a long shot to both stay healthy and perform at a high level. If you've got the roster spot to play with, hang on to him, but don't expect to be starting him in Week 15 if you make it.

I'm expecting both to play at this point, but we don't have confirmation at this point. If they're active, you're playing them, but with Metcalf kicking off late, you'll want to make sure you have an alternative ready to go -- consider picking up Dortch if he's available.

Johnson was added to the injury report mid-week but was removed Saturday, so there doesn't seem to be any risk of him not playing. However, he's averaging just 45.6 yards per game over his past five, so he is by no means a must-start option despite typically pulling in solid target totals. He's been off all season. Williams is a risky WR2, but the fact that he was removed from the injury report after getting some full practice sessions in indicates he's past the injury enough to be worth using.

Tight ends

Njoku was removed from the injury report Friday, so he's good to go. He's having a solid season, but we haven't seen him with Deshaun Watson yet -- and Watson looked pretty awful in his first game back from suspension. Njoku is still a top-12 TE, but not a slam dunk to perform in this offense right now.

Rankings Updates

Patrick Mahomes @DEN Josh Allen vs. NYJ Jalen Hurts @NYG Joe Burrow vs. CLE Kyler Murray vs. NE Tua Tagovailoa @LAC Dak Prescott vs. HOU Geno Smith vs. CAR Justin Herbert vs. MIA Trevor Lawrence @TEN Kirk Cousins @DET Jared Goff vs. MIN Daniel Jones vs. PHI Tom Brady @SF Deshaun Watson @CIN Tyler Huntley @PIT Mike White @BUF Kenny Pickett vs. BAL Russell Wilson vs. KC Mac Jones @ARI Sam Darnold @SEA Ryan Tannehill vs. JAX Davis Mills @DAL Brock Purdy vs. TB

Christian McCaffrey vs. TB Austin Ekeler vs. MIA Derrick Henry vs. JAX Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI Joe Mixon vs. CLE Dalvin Cook @DET James Conner vs. NE Tony Pollard vs. HOU Nick Chubb @CIN Travis Etienne @TEN D'Andre Swift vs. MIN Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU Miles Sanders @NYG Najee Harris vs. BAL Zonovan Knight @BUF Jeff Wilson @LAC Saquon Barkley vs. PHI Rachaad White @SF Dameon Pierce @DAL Devin Singletary vs. NYJ D'Onta Foreman @SEA Leonard Fournette @SF Jamaal Williams vs. MIN Latavius Murray vs. KC Jerick McKinnon @DEN Michael Carter @BUF Isiah Pacheco @DEN Raheem Mostert @LAC Tony Jones vs. CAR Kareem Hunt @CIN Gus Edwards @PIT J.K. Dobbins @PIT James Cook vs. NYJ Mike Boone vs. KC Rex Burkhead @DAL Samaje Perine vs. CLE Joshua Kelley vs. MIA Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX Chuba Hubbard @SEA Travis Homer vs. CAR Alexander Mattison @DET Kenneth Gainwell @NYG Keaontay Ingram vs. NE Jaylen Warren vs. BAL Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ Jamycal Hasty @TEN Godwin Igwebuike vs. CAR Jordan Mason vs. TB Boston Scott @NYG Matt Breida vs. PHI

Justin Jefferson @DET Tyreek Hill @LAC Stefon Diggs vs. NYJ Ja'Marr Chase vs. CLE A.J. Brown @NYG DeAndre Hopkins vs. NE Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. MIN CeeDee Lamb vs. HOU Chris Godwin @SF Keenan Allen vs. MIA Tee Higgins vs. CLE Tyler Lockett vs. CAR DK Metcalf vs. CAR DeVonta Smith @NYG Christian Kirk @TEN Garrett Wilson @BUF Deebo Samuel vs. TB Amari Cooper @CIN Jaylen Waddle @LAC Mike Evans @SF Marquise Brown vs. NE Mike Williams vs. MIA Zay Jones @TEN D.J. Moore @SEA Donovan Peoples-Jones @CIN JuJu Smith-Schuster @DEN Jerry Jeudy vs. KC Gabe Davis vs. NYJ Brandon Aiyuk vs. TB Diontae Johnson vs. BAL Josh Palmer vs. MIA Darius Slayton vs. PHI Greg Dortch vs. NE Michael Gallup vs. HOU Corey Davis @BUF D.J. Chark vs. MIN George Pickens vs. BAL Adam Thielen @DET Tyler Boyd vs. CLE DeMarcus Robinson @PIT Devin Duvernay @PIT Noah Brown vs. HOU Isaiah McKenzie vs. NYJ Marquez Valdes-Scantling @DEN Skyy Moore @DEN Marvin Jones @TEN Terrace Marshall @SEA DeAndre Carter vs. MIA Chris Moore @DAL K.J. Osborn @DET

Travis Kelce @DEN Mark Andrews @PIT T.J. Hockenson @DET Pat Freiermuth vs. BAL Greg Dulcich vs. KC Dalton Schultz vs. HOU George Kittle vs. TB David Njoku @CIN Gerald Everett vs. MIA Evan Engram @TEN Dawson Knox vs. NYJ Hunter Henry @ARI Tyler Conklin @BUF Trey McBride vs. NE Daniel Bellinger vs. PHI Noah Fant vs. CAR Cameron Brate @SF Cade Otton @SF Will Dissly vs. CAR Mike Gesicki @LAC Isaiah Likely @PIT Austin Hooper vs. JAX Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. JAX Brevin Jordan @DAL

