I'm going to be a mess today. I tend to handle stress well enough, usually. But I'm playing for the championship in my three most important leagues this week, and that's a kind of stress I don't do well with. I tell myself I'm just going to go about my day watching football without worrying too much about my scores, but I know I'm going to have three live scoring tabs up at 1:05 p.m.
And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 17:
Week 17 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Out/not expected to play: Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Colt McCoy (concussion), John Wolford (neck)
McCoy had a recurrence of symptoms late in the week and was ruled out. David Blough will step in to start for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley struggled last week. Blough hasn't started a game since 2019, but he might still be better than McSorley. It's a big downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but hopefully he can at least still get the ball to James Conner and Greg Dortch, who would be my favorite Cardinals WR with DeAndre Hopkins out.
- Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (toe)
Lawrence was never expected to sit, and based on reports, the Jaguars are not planning to rest their starters against Houston. Don't be surprised if Lawrence sits if the Jaguars get up big, but that's not enough to scare me off him as a top-12 QB.
Running backs
- Out: Antonio Gibson (knee), Dwayne Washington (illness), Myles Gaskin (illness)
Gibson is the most relevant name here, but I don't necessarily think Gibson's absence means too much for Brian Robinson -- last week with Gibson playing a limited role, Jonathan Williams mostly stepped in to fill his shoes. I mostly expect that, though Robinson is still a pretty good start with a chance at 20-plus touches and a touchdown against the Browns, a good matchup.
- Questionable: Travis Homer (ankle), Dare Ogunbowale (knee), Justin Jackson (hip), Zamir White (ankle)
These guys are all backups, so their potential absences shouldn't matter too much.
- Expected to play: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Kenneth Walker (ankle)
Per reports, both Stevenson and Harris are expected back for the Patriots. There has historically been enough room for multiple backs in this Patriots offense, and Stevenson should remain the lead, with Harris hoping for 10 carries and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Stevenson remains a top-12 RB, though with perhaps a less straightforward path to elite production if Harris gets some goal-line work. Walker is expected to play his typical role, and he had 28 touches in a similar spot last week.
Wide receivers
- Out: DeAndre Hopkins (knee), Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle), DeVante Parker (concussion), Ben Skowronek (calf), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Marquise Goodwin (shoulder; IR), Jeff Smith (knee; IR), Ashton Dulin (concussion)
Hopkins is the name to know here, and he was ruled out Friday after practice. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but given that there is only one week left, we very well may have seen the last of Hopkins this season. The Cardinals are down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, and with no Hopkins, Marquise Brown will likely step up as the No. 1 WR. However, I would rather start Greg Dortch, who benefited from a more conservative game plan last week and has been very good when given the opportunity -- he has at least 13 PPR points in each of his five games with a 70% snap share this season. I'm starting him over Gabe Davis in one championship matchup.
- Questionable: Christian Watson (hip), Tyquan Thornton (knee), Dante Pettis (ankle), Kendall Hinton (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), River Cracraft (calf)
Watson is the only name to know here, and it sounds like he's legitimately questionable. He's going to test it out prior to the game, and the Packers will have to balance their long-term hopes for Watson with their short-term ambitions of making the playoffs in a do-or-die game against the Vikings. Watson has big upside, but he's a risky play even without the injury. I'd try to stay away, but if you want to roll the dice on a high-upside player with a great matchup, make sure you've got an alternative option from a late game this week in case Watson can't go. We should know by 2:30 at the latest.
- Expected to play: Tyler Lockett (hand), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Chris Olave (hamstring)
All three are technically questionable, but we've gotten reports that all three will be out there this week. Jeudy is my favorite of the three given how well he's playing, but I think all three are viable WR2/3s with significant upside and some downside that their injuries limit them. Lockett is an especially tough call, just a week removed from surgery to repair a broken finger. He got a full practice in Friday, so I'm going to trust him, tentatively.
Tight ends
- Out: Greg Dulcich (hamstring; IR), Jonnu Smith (concussion), Will Dissly (knee; IR)
- Expected to play: Hayden Hurst (calf). Hunter Henry (knee), Tyler Higbee (elbow)
Higbee is coming off his best game of the season, but I'm still naturally pretty skeptical about trusting him -- he had just six catches for 38 yards in the first two games with Baker Mayfield. I am starting him in one league where my alternative is Noah Fant.
Rankings Updates
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
- Josh Allen @CIN
- Trevor Lawrence @HOU
- Joe Burrow vs. BUF
- Justin Fields @DET
- Kirk Cousins @GB
- Gardner Minshew vs. NO
- Justin Herbert vs. LAR
- Tom Brady vs. CAR
- Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
- Geno Smith vs. NYJ
- Jared Goff vs. CHI
- Daniel Jones vs. IND
- Mike White @SEA
- Deshaun Watson @WAS
- Brock Purdy @LV
- Teddy Bridgewater @NE
- Carson Wentz vs. CLE
- Kenny Pickett @BAL
- Russell Wilson @KC
- Baker Mayfield @LAC
- Mac Jones vs. MIA
- Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
- Nick Foles @NYG
- Andy Dalton @PHI
- Davis Mills vs. JAX
- Jarrett Stidham vs. SF
- David Blough @ATL
- Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
- Sam Darnold @TB
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- James Conner @ATL
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- David Montgomery @DET
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- Najee Harris @BAL
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Cam Akers @LAC
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Latavius Murray @KC
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Michael Carter @SEA
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Jonathan Williams vs. CLE
- Damien Harris vs. MIA
- James Cook @CIN
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX
- Boston Scott vs. NO
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
- Samaje Perine vs. BUF
- Khalil Herbert @DET
- Kareem Hunt @WAS
- Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
- Jordan Mason @LV
- Kyren Williams @LAC
- Alexander Mattison @GB
- Deon Jackson @NYG
- Dare Ogunbowale @LV
- Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
- Justin Jackson vs. CHI
- Jamycal Hasty @HOU
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- Chris Olave @PHI
- Drake London vs. ARI
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- KJ Osborn @GB
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- Richie James vs. IND
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- George Pickens @BAL
- Rashid Shaheed @PHI
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- George Kittle @LV
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Cole Kmet @DET
- David Njoku @WAS
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- Taysom Hill @PHI
- Jelani Woods @NYG
- Noah Fant vs. NYJ
- Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
- Tyler Conklin @SEA
- Hunter Henry vs. MIA
- Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
- Cameron Brate vs. CAR
- Trey McBride @ATL
- Cade Otton vs. CAR
Flex
- Justin Jefferson @GB
- Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
- Christian McCaffrey @LV
- Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
- Saquon Barkley vs. IND
- Tyreek Hill @NE
- Stefon Diggs @CIN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
- Travis Kelce vs. DEN
- Josh Jacobs vs. SF
- A.J. Brown vs. NO
- Dalvin Cook @GB
- Chris Godwin vs. CAR
- Keenan Allen vs. LAR
- James Conner @ATL
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
- Tee Higgins vs. BUF
- Travis Etienne @HOU
- Joe Mixon vs. BUF
- Nick Chubb @WAS
- DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @DET
- Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
- Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
- Alvin Kamara @PHI
- Aaron Jones vs. MIN
- Jaylen Waddle @NE
- Garrett Wilson @SEA
- Najee Harris @BAL
- DeVonta Smith vs. NO
- AJ Dillon vs. MIN
- Miles Sanders vs. NO
- Davante Adams vs. SF
- Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
- Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
- Mike Williams vs. LAR
- Mike Evans vs. CAR
- TJ Hockenson @GB
- Jerry Jeudy @KC
- Christian Kirk @HOU
- D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
- Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
- Cam Akers @LAC
- J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
- Zay Jones @HOU
- Courtland Sutton @KC
- Chris Olave @PHI
- Drake London vs. ARI
- Diontae Johnson @BAL
- Devin Singletary @CIN
- D.J. Chark vs. CHI
- Amari Cooper @WAS
- Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
- D'Onta Foreman @TB
- Greg Dortch @ATL
- D.J. Moore @TB
- Mark Andrews vs. PIT
- Brandon Aiyuk @LV
- Christian Watson vs. MIN
- Michael Pittman @NYG
- Rachaad White vs. CAR
- George Kittle @LV
- Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
- Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
- Dallas Goedert vs. NO
- Darius Slayton vs. IND
- Evan Engram @HOU
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
- Latavius Murray @KC
- Zonovan Knight @SEA
- Adam Thielen @GB
- Zack Moss @NYG
- Allen Lazard vs. MIN
- Tyler Higbee @LAC
- Gabe Davis @CIN
- Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
- Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
- Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
- Gerald Everett vs. LAR
- Raheem Mostert @NE
- Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
- Michael Carter @SEA
- Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
- Josh Palmer vs. LAR
- Cole Kmet @DET
- Chuba Hubbard @TB
- Chris Moore vs. JAX
- David Njoku @WAS
- Jeff Wilson @NE
- Darren Waller vs. SF
- Gus Edwards vs. PIT
- Jonathan Williams vs. CLE
- Pat Freiermuth @BAL
- KJ Osborn @GB
- Elijah Moore @SEA
- Corey Davis @SEA
- Damien Harris vs. MIA
- Marquise Brown @ATL
- Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
- James Cook @CIN
- Richie James vs. IND
- Mack Hollins vs. SF
- George Pickens @BAL
- Dawson Knox @CIN
- Juwan Johnson @PHI
- Royce Freeman vs. JAX
- Boston Scott vs. NO