I'm going to be a mess today. I tend to handle stress well enough, usually. But I'm playing for the championship in my three most important leagues this week, and that's a kind of stress I don't do well with.

My lineups are all set for this week, and I've updated my rankings to reflect the latest news about availabilities, so you can keep scrolling for that. And, as usual, the rest of the Fantasy Football Today team are live across multiple platforms answering your questions for Week 17 right now, with Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard live on CBS Sports HQ until kickoff to cover the Week 17 slate from every angle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we have other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer, Frank Stampfl, and I starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 17:

Quarterbacks

Out/not expected to play: Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Colt McCoy (concussion), John Wolford (neck)

McCoy had a recurrence of symptoms late in the week and was ruled out. David Blough will step in to start for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley struggled last week. Blough hasn't started a game since 2019, but he might still be better than McSorley. It's a big downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but hopefully he can at least still get the ball to James Conner and Greg Dortch, who would be my favorite Cardinals WR with DeAndre Hopkins out.

Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (toe)



Lawrence was never expected to sit, and based on reports, the Jaguars are not planning to rest their starters against Houston. Don't be surprised if Lawrence sits if the Jaguars get up big, but that's not enough to scare me off him as a top-12 QB.

Running backs

Out: Antonio Gibson (knee), Dwayne Washington (illness), Myles Gaskin (illness)

Gibson is the most relevant name here, but I don't necessarily think Gibson's absence means too much for Brian Robinson -- last week with Gibson playing a limited role, Jonathan Williams mostly stepped in to fill his shoes. I mostly expect that, though Robinson is still a pretty good start with a chance at 20-plus touches and a touchdown against the Browns, a good matchup.

Questionable: Travis Homer (ankle), Dare Ogunbowale (knee), Justin Jackson (hip), Zamir White (ankle)

These guys are all backups, so their potential absences shouldn't matter too much.

Expected to play: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Kenneth Walker (ankle)

Per reports, both Stevenson and Harris are expected back for the Patriots. There has historically been enough room for multiple backs in this Patriots offense, and Stevenson should remain the lead, with Harris hoping for 10 carries and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Stevenson remains a top-12 RB, though with perhaps a less straightforward path to elite production if Harris gets some goal-line work. Walker is expected to play his typical role, and he had 28 touches in a similar spot last week.

Wide receivers

Out: DeAndre Hopkins (knee), Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle), DeVante Parker (concussion), Ben Skowronek (calf), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Marquise Goodwin (shoulder; IR), Jeff Smith (knee; IR), Ashton Dulin (concussion)

Hopkins is the name to know here, and he was ruled out Friday after practice. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but given that there is only one week left, we very well may have seen the last of Hopkins this season. The Cardinals are down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, and with no Hopkins, Marquise Brown will likely step up as the No. 1 WR. However, I would rather start Greg Dortch, who benefited from a more conservative game plan last week and has been very good when given the opportunity -- he has at least 13 PPR points in each of his five games with a 70% snap share this season. I'm starting him over Gabe Davis in one championship matchup.

Questionable: Christian Watson (hip), Tyquan Thornton (knee), Dante Pettis (ankle), Kendall Hinton (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), River Cracraft (calf)

Watson is the only name to know here, and it sounds like he's legitimately questionable. He's going to test it out prior to the game, and the Packers will have to balance their long-term hopes for Watson with their short-term ambitions of making the playoffs in a do-or-die game against the Vikings. Watson has big upside, but he's a risky play even without the injury. I'd try to stay away, but if you want to roll the dice on a high-upside player with a great matchup, make sure you've got an alternative option from a late game this week in case Watson can't go. We should know by 2:30 at the latest.

Expected to play: Tyler Lockett (hand), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Chris Olave (hamstring)

All three are technically questionable, but we've gotten reports that all three will be out there this week. Jeudy is my favorite of the three given how well he's playing, but I think all three are viable WR2/3s with significant upside and some downside that their injuries limit them. Lockett is an especially tough call, just a week removed from surgery to repair a broken finger. He got a full practice in Friday, so I'm going to trust him, tentatively.

Tight ends

Out: Greg Dulcich (hamstring; IR), Jonnu Smith (concussion), Will Dissly (knee; IR)

Expected to play: Hayden Hurst (calf). Hunter Henry (knee), Tyler Higbee (elbow)

Higbee is coming off his best game of the season, but I'm still naturally pretty skeptical about trusting him -- he had just six catches for 38 yards in the first two games with Baker Mayfield. I am starting him in one league where my alternative is Noah Fant.

Rankings Updates

Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN Josh Allen @CIN Trevor Lawrence @HOU Joe Burrow vs. BUF Justin Fields @DET Kirk Cousins @GB Gardner Minshew vs. NO Justin Herbert vs. LAR Tom Brady vs. CAR Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN Geno Smith vs. NYJ Jared Goff vs. CHI Daniel Jones vs. IND Mike White @SEA Deshaun Watson @WAS Brock Purdy @LV Teddy Bridgewater @NE Carson Wentz vs. CLE Kenny Pickett @BAL Russell Wilson @KC Baker Mayfield @LAC Mac Jones vs. MIA Tyler Huntley vs. PIT Nick Foles @NYG Andy Dalton @PHI Davis Mills vs. JAX Jarrett Stidham vs. SF David Blough @ATL Desmond RIdder vs. ARI Sam Darnold @TB

Austin Ekeler vs. LAR Christian McCaffrey @LV Saquon Barkley vs. IND Josh Jacobs vs. SF Dalvin Cook @GB James Conner @ATL Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA Travis Etienne @HOU Joe Mixon vs. BUF Nick Chubb @WAS David Montgomery @DET Leonard Fournette vs. CAR Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ Alvin Kamara @PHI Aaron Jones vs. MIN Najee Harris @BAL AJ Dillon vs. MIN Miles Sanders vs. NO Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI D'Andre Swift vs. CHI Cam Akers @LAC J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE Devin Singletary @CIN D'Onta Foreman @TB Rachaad White vs. CAR Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN Latavius Murray @KC Zonovan Knight @SEA Zack Moss @NYG Jamaal Williams vs. CHI Raheem Mostert @NE Michael Carter @SEA Chuba Hubbard @TB Jeff Wilson @NE Gus Edwards vs. PIT Jonathan Williams vs. CLE Damien Harris vs. MIA James Cook @CIN Royce Freeman vs. JAX Boston Scott vs. NO Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI Samaje Perine vs. BUF Khalil Herbert @DET Kareem Hunt @WAS Joshua Kelley vs. LAR Jordan Mason @LV Kyren Williams @LAC Alexander Mattison @GB Deon Jackson @NYG Dare Ogunbowale @LV Rex Burkhead vs. JAX Justin Jackson vs. CHI Jamycal Hasty @HOU

Justin Jefferson @GB Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF Tyreek Hill @NE Stefon Diggs @CIN Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI A.J. Brown vs. NO Chris Godwin vs. CAR Keenan Allen vs. LAR Tee Higgins vs. BUF DK Metcalf vs. NYJ Jaylen Waddle @NE Garrett Wilson @SEA DeVonta Smith vs. NO Davante Adams vs. SF Mike Williams vs. LAR Mike Evans vs. CAR Jerry Jeudy @KC Christian Kirk @HOU Terry McLaurin vs. CLE Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN Zay Jones @HOU Courtland Sutton @KC Chris Olave @PHI Drake London vs. ARI Diontae Johnson @BAL D.J. Chark vs. CHI Amari Cooper @WAS Brandin Cooks vs. JAX Greg Dortch @ATL D.J. Moore @TB Brandon Aiyuk @LV Christian Watson vs. MIN Michael Pittman @NYG Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA Darius Slayton vs. IND Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS Adam Thielen @GB Allen Lazard vs. MIN Gabe Davis @CIN Jahan Dotson vs. CLE Romeo Doubs vs. MIN Curtis Samuel vs. CLE Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND Josh Palmer vs. LAR Chris Moore vs. JAX KJ Osborn @GB Elijah Moore @SEA Corey Davis @SEA Marquise Brown @ATL Tyler Boyd vs. BUF Richie James vs. IND Mack Hollins vs. SF George Pickens @BAL Rashid Shaheed @PHI

Travis Kelce vs. DEN TJ Hockenson @GB Mark Andrews vs. PIT George Kittle @LV Dallas Goedert vs. NO Evan Engram @HOU Tyler Higbee @LAC Gerald Everett vs. LAR Cole Kmet @DET David Njoku @WAS Darren Waller vs. SF Pat Freiermuth @BAL Dawson Knox @CIN Juwan Johnson @PHI Taysom Hill @PHI Jelani Woods @NYG Noah Fant vs. NYJ Daniel Bellinger vs. IND Tyler Conklin @SEA Hunter Henry vs. MIA Robert Tonyan vs. MIN Cameron Brate vs. CAR Trey McBride @ATL Cade Otton vs. CAR

Flex