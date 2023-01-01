usatsi-19562610-jalen-hurts-eagles-qb-2q-2022-1400.jpg

I'm going to be a mess today. I tend to handle stress well enough, usually. But I'm playing for the championship in my three most important leagues this week, and that's a kind of stress I don't do well with. I tell myself I'm just going to go about my day watching football without worrying too much about my scores, but I know I'm going to have three live scoring tabs up at 1:05 p.m. 

My lineups are all set for this week, and I've updated my rankings to reflect the latest news about availabilities, so you can keep scrolling for that. 

 

And keep scrolling for the latest injury updates and my rankings for Week 17:

Week 17 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Out/not expected to play: Jalen Hurts (shoulder), Lamar Jackson (knee),  Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), Colt McCoy (concussion), John Wolford (neck)

McCoy had a recurrence of symptoms late in the week and was ruled out. David Blough will step in to start for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley struggled last week. Blough hasn't started a game since 2019, but he might still be better than McSorley. It's a big downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but hopefully he can at least still get the ball to James Conner and Greg Dortch, who would be my favorite Cardinals WR with DeAndre Hopkins out. 

  • Expected to play: Trevor Lawrence (toe)

Lawrence was never expected to sit, and based on reports, the Jaguars are not planning to rest their starters against Houston. Don't be surprised if Lawrence sits if the Jaguars get up big, but that's not enough to scare me off him as a top-12 QB. 

Running backs

  • Out: Antonio Gibson (knee), Dwayne Washington (illness), Myles Gaskin (illness)

Gibson is the most relevant name here, but I don't necessarily think Gibson's absence means too much for Brian Robinson -- last week with Gibson playing a limited role, Jonathan Williams mostly stepped in to fill his shoes. I mostly expect that, though Robinson is still a pretty good start with a chance at 20-plus touches and a touchdown against the Browns, a good matchup. 

  • Questionable: Travis Homer (ankle), Dare Ogunbowale (knee), Justin Jackson (hip), Zamir White (ankle)

These guys are all backups, so their potential absences shouldn't matter too much. 

  • Expected to play: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Damien Harris (thigh), Kenneth Walker (ankle)

Per reports, both Stevenson and Harris are expected back for the Patriots. There has historically been enough room for multiple backs in this Patriots offense, and Stevenson should remain the lead, with Harris hoping for 10 carries and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Stevenson remains a top-12 RB, though with perhaps a less straightforward path to elite production if Harris gets some goal-line work. Walker is expected to play his typical role, and he had 28 touches in a similar spot last week. 

Wide receivers

  • Out: DeAndre Hopkins (knee), Deebo Samuel (knee/ankle), DeVante Parker (concussion), Ben Skowronek (calf), Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Marquise Goodwin (shoulder; IR), Jeff Smith (knee; IR), Ashton Dulin (concussion)

Hopkins is the name to know here, and he was ruled out Friday after practice. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but given that there is only one week left, we very well may have seen the last of Hopkins this season. The Cardinals are down to their fourth starting quarterback of the season, and with no Hopkins, Marquise Brown will likely step up as the No. 1 WR. However, I would rather start Greg Dortch, who benefited from a more conservative game plan last week and has been very good when given the opportunity -- he has at least 13 PPR points in each of his five games with a 70% snap share this season. I'm starting him over Gabe Davis in one championship matchup. 

  • Questionable: Christian Watson (hip), Tyquan Thornton (knee), Dante Pettis (ankle), Kendall Hinton (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), River Cracraft (calf)

Watson is the only name to know here, and it sounds like he's legitimately questionable. He's going to test it out prior to the game, and the Packers will have to balance their long-term hopes for Watson with their short-term ambitions of making the playoffs in a do-or-die game against the Vikings. Watson has big upside, but he's a risky play even without the injury. I'd try to stay away, but if you want to roll the dice on a high-upside player with a great matchup, make sure you've got an alternative option from a late game this week in case Watson can't go. We should know by 2:30 at the latest. 

  • Expected to play: Tyler Lockett (hand), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Chris Olave (hamstring)

All three are technically questionable, but we've gotten reports that all three will be out there this week. Jeudy is my favorite of the three given how well he's playing, but I think all three are viable WR2/3s with significant upside and some downside that their injuries limit them. Lockett is an especially tough call, just a week removed from surgery to repair a broken finger. He got a full practice in Friday, so I'm going to trust him, tentatively.  

Tight ends

  • Out: Greg Dulcich (hamstring; IR), Jonnu Smith (concussion), Will Dissly (knee; IR)
  • Expected to play: Hayden Hurst (calf). Hunter Henry (knee), Tyler Higbee (elbow)

Higbee is coming off his best game of the season, but I'm still naturally pretty skeptical about trusting him -- he had just six catches for 38 yards in the first two games with Baker Mayfield. I am starting him in one league where my alternative is Noah Fant. 

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. DEN
  2. Josh Allen @CIN
  3. Trevor Lawrence @HOU
  4. Joe Burrow vs. BUF
  5. Justin Fields @DET
  6. Kirk Cousins @GB
  7. Gardner Minshew vs. NO
  8. Justin Herbert vs. LAR
  9. Tom Brady vs. CAR
  10. Aaron Rodgers vs. MIN
  11. Geno Smith vs. NYJ
  12. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  13. Daniel Jones vs. IND
  14. Mike White @SEA
  15. Deshaun Watson @WAS
  16. Brock Purdy @LV
  17. Teddy Bridgewater @NE
  18. Carson Wentz vs. CLE
  19. Kenny Pickett @BAL
  20. Russell Wilson @KC
  21. Baker Mayfield @LAC
  22. Mac Jones vs. MIA
  23. Tyler Huntley vs. PIT
  24. Nick Foles @NYG
  25. Andy Dalton @PHI
  26. Davis Mills vs. JAX
  27. Jarrett Stidham vs. SF
  28. David Blough @ATL
  29. Desmond RIdder vs. ARI
  30. Sam Darnold @TB

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  2. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  4. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  5. Dalvin Cook @GB
  6. James Conner @ATL
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  8. Travis Etienne @HOU
  9. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  10. Nick Chubb @WAS
  11. David Montgomery @DET
  12. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  13. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  14. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  15. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  16. Najee Harris @BAL
  17. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  18. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  19. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  20. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  21. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  22. Cam Akers @LAC
  23. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  24. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  25. Devin Singletary @CIN
  26. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  27. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  28. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  29. Latavius Murray @KC
  30. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  31. Zack Moss @NYG
  32. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  33. Raheem Mostert @NE
  34. Michael Carter @SEA
  35. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  36. Jeff Wilson @NE
  37. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  38. Jonathan Williams vs. CLE
  39. Damien Harris vs. MIA
  40. James Cook @CIN
  41. Royce Freeman vs. JAX
  42. Boston Scott vs. NO
  43. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. ARI
  44. Samaje Perine vs. BUF
  45. Khalil Herbert @DET
  46. Kareem Hunt @WAS
  47. Joshua Kelley vs. LAR
  48. Jordan Mason @LV
  49. Kyren Williams @LAC
  50. Alexander Mattison @GB
  51. Deon Jackson @NYG
  52. Dare Ogunbowale @LV
  53. Rex Burkhead vs. JAX
  54. Justin Jackson vs. CHI
  55. Jamycal Hasty @HOU

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  3. Tyreek Hill @NE
  4. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  6. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  7. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  8. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  9. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  10. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  11. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  12. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  13. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  14. Davante Adams vs. SF
  15. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  16. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  17. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  18. Christian Kirk @HOU
  19. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  20. Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ
  21. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  22. Zay Jones @HOU
  23. Courtland Sutton @KC
  24. Chris Olave @PHI
  25. Drake London vs. ARI
  26. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  27. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  28. Amari Cooper @WAS
  29. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  30. Greg Dortch @ATL
  31. D.J. Moore @TB
  32. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  33. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  34. Michael Pittman @NYG
  35. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  36. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  37. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  38. Adam Thielen @GB
  39. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  40. Gabe Davis @CIN
  41. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  42. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  43. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  44. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  45. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  46. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  47. KJ Osborn @GB
  48. Elijah Moore @SEA
  49. Corey Davis @SEA
  50. Marquise Brown @ATL
  51. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  52. Richie James vs. IND
  53. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  54. George Pickens @BAL
  55. Rashid Shaheed @PHI

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  2. TJ Hockenson @GB
  3. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  4. George Kittle @LV
  5. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  6. Evan Engram @HOU
  7. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  8. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  9. Cole Kmet @DET
  10. David Njoku @WAS
  11. Darren Waller vs. SF
  12. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  13. Dawson Knox @CIN
  14. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  15. Taysom Hill @PHI
  16. Jelani Woods @NYG
  17. Noah Fant vs. NYJ
  18. Daniel Bellinger vs. IND
  19. Tyler Conklin @SEA
  20. Hunter Henry vs. MIA
  21. Robert Tonyan vs. MIN
  22. Cameron Brate vs. CAR
  23. Trey McBride @ATL
  24. Cade Otton vs. CAR

Flex

  1. Justin Jefferson @GB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. LAR
  3. Christian McCaffrey @LV
  4. Ja'Marr Chase vs. BUF
  5. Saquon Barkley vs. IND
  6. Tyreek Hill @NE
  7. Stefon Diggs @CIN
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. CHI
  9. Travis Kelce vs. DEN
  10. Josh Jacobs vs. SF
  11. A.J. Brown vs. NO
  12. Dalvin Cook @GB
  13. Chris Godwin vs. CAR
  14. Keenan Allen vs. LAR
  15. James Conner @ATL
  16. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. MIA
  17. Tee Higgins vs. BUF
  18. Travis Etienne @HOU
  19. Joe Mixon vs. BUF
  20. Nick Chubb @WAS
  21. DK Metcalf vs. NYJ
  22. David Montgomery @DET
  23. Leonard Fournette vs. CAR
  24. Kenneth Walker vs. NYJ
  25. Alvin Kamara @PHI
  26. Aaron Jones vs. MIN
  27. Jaylen Waddle @NE
  28. Garrett Wilson @SEA
  29. Najee Harris @BAL
  30. DeVonta Smith vs. NO
  31. AJ Dillon vs. MIN
  32. Miles Sanders vs. NO
  33. Davante Adams vs. SF
  34. Jerick McKinnon vs. DEN
  35. Tyler Allgeier vs. ARI
  36. Mike Williams vs. LAR
  37. Mike Evans vs. CAR
  38. TJ Hockenson @GB
  39. Jerry Jeudy @KC
  40. Christian Kirk @HOU
  41. D'Andre Swift vs. CHI
  42. Terry McLaurin vs. CLE
  43. Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ
  44. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. DEN
  45. Cam Akers @LAC
  46. J.K. Dobbins vs. PIT
  47. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. CLE
  48. Zay Jones @HOU
  49. Courtland Sutton @KC
  50. Chris Olave @PHI
  51. Drake London vs. ARI
  52. Diontae Johnson @BAL
  53. Devin Singletary @CIN
  54. D.J. Chark vs. CHI
  55. Amari Cooper @WAS
  56. Brandin Cooks vs. JAX
  57. D'Onta Foreman @TB
  58. Greg Dortch @ATL
  59. D.J. Moore @TB
  60. Mark Andrews vs. PIT
  61. Brandon Aiyuk @LV
  62. Christian Watson vs. MIN
  63. Michael Pittman @NYG
  64. Rachaad White vs. CAR
  65. George Kittle @LV
  66. Isiah Pacheco vs. DEN
  67. Jakobi Meyers vs. MIA
  68. Dallas Goedert vs. NO
  69. Darius Slayton vs. IND
  70. Evan Engram @HOU
  71. Donovan Peoples-Jones @WAS
  72. Latavius Murray @KC
  73. Zonovan Knight @SEA
  74. Adam Thielen @GB
  75. Zack Moss @NYG
  76. Allen Lazard vs. MIN
  77. Tyler Higbee @LAC
  78. Gabe Davis @CIN
  79. Jamaal Williams vs. CHI
  80. Jahan Dotson vs. CLE
  81. Romeo Doubs vs. MIN
  82. Gerald Everett vs. LAR
  83. Raheem Mostert @NE
  84. Curtis Samuel vs. CLE
  85. Michael Carter @SEA
  86. Isaiah Hodgins vs. IND
  87. Josh Palmer vs. LAR
  88. Cole Kmet @DET
  89. Chuba Hubbard @TB
  90. Chris Moore vs. JAX
  91. David Njoku @WAS
  92. Jeff Wilson @NE
  93. Darren Waller vs. SF
  94. Gus Edwards vs. PIT
  95. Jonathan Williams vs. CLE
  96. Pat Freiermuth @BAL
  97. KJ Osborn @GB
  98. Elijah Moore @SEA
  99. Corey Davis @SEA
  100. Damien Harris vs. MIA
  101. Marquise Brown @ATL
  102. Tyler Boyd vs. BUF
  103. James Cook @CIN
  104. Richie James vs. IND
  105. Mack Hollins vs. SF
  106. George Pickens @BAL
  107. Dawson Knox @CIN
  108. Juwan Johnson @PHI
  109. Royce Freeman vs. JAX
  110. Boston Scott vs. NO